PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Metal-Era Adds More Manufacturing, Office Space and Employees to Keep Up with Growing Demand Metal-Era, Inc., North America’s leader in commercial roof edge and roof ventilation solutions, celebrated a groundbreaking for the expansion of its headquarters in Waukesha, WI on Tuesday (7/25). The company is expanding its current 100,000 square foot building with a 25,000-square foot addition. - July 28, 2017 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Appoints Robert Thompson as Vice President of Marketing Metal-Era, Inc., North America’s leader in commercial roof edge and roof ventilation solutions, continues to grow its operations and expertise. Starting in June 2017, Robert Thompson will assume the responsibilities associated with leading the management of Metal-Era’s strategic marketing,... - June 14, 2017 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Compton Sales, Inc. Now Representing the Metal-Era in Georgia and East and Central Tennessee Compton Sales, Inc. will be representing the Metal-Era product line in Georgia and East and Central Tennessee. - November 03, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Tech 7 Solutions, LLC Now Representing Metal-Era in Arizona and Southern Nevada Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, announces that Tech 7 Solutions, LLC will be representing the Metal-Era product line in Arizona and Southern Nevada. They will be working closely with roofing contractors, specifiers and building owners to assist them in choosing... - October 14, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Announces New FM Ratings Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, is excited to announce new FM ratings on their metal roof edge products, many of which are the highest in the edge securement industry. Already offering the largest selection of FM-rated roof edge products, Metal-Era added... - August 20, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Expands Quick-To-Ship Program Metal-Era, Inc., the largest supplier of edge metal in North America, announces an expansion of their next day and express shipment program for fascia products. Already the biggest and most extensive express program in the industry, they are pleased to add even more quick-to-ship products for customers. Metal-Era’s... - June 25, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Joins in Supporting the WCTC Integrated Manufacturing Center Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, announces their support of the Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) expansion project with a monetary donation and community partnership. The new Integrated Manufacturing Center will help develop skilled professionals... - April 21, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Luna and Associates Now Representing Metal-Era in Kansas, Western Missouri, Iowa & Nebraska Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, announces that Luna & Associates will be representing the Metal-Era product line in Kansas, Western Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. They will be working closely with roofing contractors, specifiers and building owners to assist... - April 21, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

CSL Materials Now Representing Metal-Era in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions announces that CSL Materials is now representing the Metal-Era product line in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. They will be working closely with roofing contractors, distributors, specifiers and building owners to assist them... - March 02, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Skoler Building Resources Now Representing Metal-Era in Pacific Northwest Metal-Era, the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, announces that Skoler Building Resources LLC will be representing the Metal-Era product line in Oregon, Washington and Alaska. - February 24, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

James Denomme Joins Metal-Era as Vice President of Manufacturing Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, announces that James Denomme has joined the company as Vice President of Manufacturing. James will oversee management of all areas of manufacturing to direct activities and produce products that meet timelines, quality standards and cost objectives. - January 20, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

SJ Mallein Now Representing Metal-Era in Northern Illinois Metal-Era announces that SJ Mallein is now representing them in Northern Illinois. - August 29, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Spec 7 Reps, LLC Now Representing Metal-Era in Minnesota and the Dakotas Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions announces that Spec 7 Reps, LLC is now representing them in Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. They will be working closely with roofing contractors, distributors, specifiers and building owners to assist them in choosing... - August 05, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Fairway Building Products, LLC Acquires Carfaro, Inc. Mount Joy, PA. based Fairway Building Products, LLC has announced they have entered into an agreement for the purposes of acquiring Carfaro, Inc. Headquartered in Trenton, NJ, Carfaro, Inc. was founded in 1994 by Joe Carfaro. Over the past 20 years Carfaro, Inc. has become a leading custom aluminum... - June 19, 2015 - Fairway Building Products

GB Roofing Sales Now Representing Metal-Era in Louisiana Metal-Era announces that GB Roofing Sales will now be representing their roof edge systems and ventilation products in Louisiana. - June 14, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Icon Sculpting: Open Art Studio Event Icon Sculpting's Evgeni Vodenitcharov has been working in Las Vegas for 21 years creating art and many of the iconic sculptures on Las Vegas boulevard. They are hosting an open art studio event on May 31, 2015, sharing the process and design involved in their fine art, commercial sculptures and private commissions. Guests artists featured are Mycki Manning and Daniel Miller. - May 28, 2015 - Icon Sculpting

Metal-Era Appoints New Sales Manager Eric Godfrey has been promoted as Metal-Era's Sales Manager. - April 02, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

ACP, LLC Now Representing Metal-Era in Maryland, Northern Virginia and West Virginia ACP, LLC is now representing Metal-Era's roof edge and ventilation products in Maryland, Northern Virginia and West Virginia. - March 22, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Roofing Trade Services Now Representing Metal-Era in Upstate New York Roofing Trade Services is now representing Metal-Era's tested and warranted roof edge and ventilation systems in upstate New York. - March 08, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Performance Roofing Associates Now Representing Metal-Era in Northern New Jersey Performance Roofing Associates will be promoting Metal-Era's tested and warranted roof edge and ventilation systems in Northern New Jersey. - February 14, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

G4 Products Group LLC Now Representing Metal-Era in Georgia G4 Products Group will be working closely with customers in Georgia and will help assist them in choosing the best Metal-Era tested edge metal and airflow solutions for their projects. - February 12, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Appoints Northeast Regional Business Development Manager Michael O'Donnell joins Metal-Era's growing Sales and Marketing Team as Northeast Regional Business Development Manager. - December 20, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Launches Updated Website The website's improved design provides enhances user navigation, accessibility of resources, and an updated look and feel. - October 01, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Roofing Resources Inc. Now Representing Metal-Era in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico Roofing Resources Inc., a manufacturer's representative and consulting firm, is now representing Metal-Era in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. - September 06, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Dana Spurgeon Joins Metal-Era as Southeast Regional Business Development Manager Dana Spurgeon is responsible for overseeing and growing overall roof edge and airflow business as the Regional Business Development Manager in the Southeast Region. - August 23, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Myles Sosnoff Joins Metal-Era as Midwest Regional Business Development Manager Myles Sosnoff has joined Metal-Era as the Midwest Regional Development Manager in the Midwest and is responsible for overseeing and growing overall roof edge and airflow business in the Midwest region. - July 27, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Sheet Metal Supply, LTD Now Representing Metal-Era in Northern Illinois Sheet Metal Supply, LTD is now representing Metal-Era, Inc. in the Northern Illinois Region. - July 04, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

AceClamp®/PMC Exhibits Solar Kits at PV America 2014 AceClamp® fasteners receive UL Listings; New L-Bracket provides complete access to mounting clamps. - June 25, 2014 - AceClamp/PMC

Metal-Era Introduces New Coping Product: Perma-Tite Gold Cantilever Coping Metal-Era announces the addition of a new, patented coping system: Perma-Tite Gold Cantilever Coping. - June 11, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Renews Nationally Recognized Minority Business Certificate Metal-Era renews their North Central Minority Supplier Development Council certificate which will be recognized nationally in place of affiliate reciprocal certifications. - June 07, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Introduces Pre-Manufactured TPO Coated Drip Edge to Edge Systems One Product Line Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions announces the addition of pre-manufactured TPO Coated Drip Edge to their Edge Systems One product line. TPO Coated Drip Edge fills a need in the industry for a pre-manufactured edge metal that is heat-weldable. Metal-Era’s... - May 21, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Strategic Building Products, LLC Now Representing Metal-Era in Northern California and Nevada Strategic Building Products, representing Northern California and Nevada, will be working closely with roofing professionals to assist them in choosing the best Metal-Era Roof Edge and Airflow Solutions for their projects. - May 03, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Releases Improved Hi-Perf Ridge Vent Hi-Perf's Ridge Vents' new preassembled design decreases installation time by up to 50 percent. - May 02, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Appoints New V.P. of Sales and Marketing Metal-Era announces Brad Van Dam has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective immediately. - April 09, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Expands Production Department with Weekend Shift Metal-Era announces the addition of a weekend shift to their production department which is now operating Monday through Sunday. - March 28, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

School Renovation Wraps Up with Vitrabond™ Facade Estabrook Elementary School, Lexington, Massachusetts, USA - an innovative new way to use aluminum composite panel with a standard metallic finish. - March 21, 2014 - Vitrabond

New 3D Finish on Aluminum Composite Panel from Vitrabond Create your own 3D design on Vitrabond aluminum composite panels with Fleck Orientation Technology© - March 20, 2014 - Vitrabond

Vitrabond Aluminum Composite Panels Positioned to Reflect a Whole New Light An innovative way to use composite metal wall panels with a standard metallic finish. - March 19, 2014 - Vitrabond

Metal-Era Appoints New Vice President of Operations Metal-Era Appoints Nick Mallinger as the new Vice President of Operations. - February 09, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Participates in Manufacturing Education Initiative Metal-Era participated in a local manufacturing initiative designed to peak high school students' interest in manufacturing as a possible career path. - November 23, 2013 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Releases New Edge Systems One Video Metal-Era introduces a new video depicting the benefits of Edge Systems One over shop fabricated edge metal. - October 26, 2013 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Introduces New Coping Product: One Coping Metal-Era, Inc. announces the addition of One Coping to their Edge Systems One product line. - October 19, 2013 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Renews Minority Business Certificates Metal-Era renews 23 regional reciprocal certifications with the National Minority Supplier Development Council for 2013-2014. - October 19, 2013 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Adds Two New Creative Design Coping Systems Metal-Era introduces two new coping systems to their Creative Design product line, Reveal Coping and Cornice Coping. - August 31, 2013 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era to Exhibit at the 2013 FRSA Trade Show Metal-Era will be exhibiting at the 2013 Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Convention and Trade Show at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, FL from July 19-20. - July 14, 2013 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Great Northern Railway Depot in Whitefish, Montana Gets Historic Makeover Historic details add to the charm of the Great Northern Railway Depot located in downtown Whitefish, Montana, a popular stop on Amtrak's passenger line from Saint Paul, Minnesota to Seattle, Washington. - July 12, 2013 - Acutech LLC

Metal-Era Named 2013 Future 50 Company Metal-Era has been named a 2013 Future 50 award winner by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. This is Metal-Era's third Future 50 award. - June 26, 2013 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Certified as Minority Business Enterprise with Empire State Development Metal-Era is pleased to announce they have received certification as a Minority Business Enterprise with Empire State Development which covers the entire state of New York. - May 26, 2013 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Named Top 10 Business of the Year Metal-Era was named a 2013 Top 10 Business of the Year by Waukesha County Business Alliance and BizTimes Media. - May 01, 2013 - Metal-Era, Inc.