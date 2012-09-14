PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service departments. - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and energy... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Process Technology Introduces a New High Wattage Inline Heater Process Technology, a wet process heating and cooling equipment manufacturer, introduces its new Frontier™ Series electropolished stainless steel inline fluid heater for high purity solvent heating applications. Based on the increasing market demand for high flow and low pressure drop applications,... - November 22, 2013 - Process Technology

Cleaver-Brooks Expands Two Plants in North America Cleaver-Brooks will be expanding its manufacturing capacity and making equipment and process upgrades to it Lincoln plant to meet current and future demand for its products this fall. - November 07, 2013 - Cleaver-Brooks

New Indeck Watertube Packaged Boilers Meet Needs of Manufacturing Plants Indeck has built state-of-the-art boilers for industries such as chemical, petrochemical, refineries, steel, food, dairy, and pulp and paper processing. The boilers include A-style design packaged watertube boilers capable of generating 250,000pph of superheated steam and D-style packed watertube boilers capable of generating 90,000pph of saturated steam. - February 28, 2013 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Process Technology Launches New Website Process Technology has launched a new website and secured a new URL address to foster its marketing initiatives. - February 27, 2013 - Process Technology

Leading Industrial Electric Heater Manufacturer Nexthermal Launches a Dedicated Chinese Website Nexthermal, formerly known as Hotset Corporation, a smart heat management company, today announces the launch of the Chinese version of its website nexthermal.cn.com. The launch comes after the management’s decision to further expand its business into China. “There is strong demand for our... - February 01, 2013 - Nexthermal Corporation

International Marine Industry Fair - SMM Hamburg - GEA Heat Exchangers Between 4 and 7 September there will be held in Hamburg the most important trade fair for the shipbuilding, machinery and marine technology sector. This exhibition will present the latest developments in the marine industry. In this exhibition the heat exchangers division of GEA (GEA Heat Exchangers),... - August 22, 2012 - Laygo

World Brewing Congress 2012 - Portland - Laygo Gaskets for Brewing Industries The international congress was held from the 28 of July to the 1st of august gathering the most important brewing industry professionals. - August 16, 2012 - Laygo

National Boiler Service Announces New Corporate Safety Director Boiler shutdown specialists add a certified safety expert to streamline and oversee safety protocols. - June 21, 2012 - National Boiler Service

Nexthermal Corporation Completes 25 Years in Smart Heat Management Nexthermal Corporation, formerly Hotset Corporation, a Worldwide leader in advanced process heating technology solutions and electric heating elements, turns 25 this year. - September 28, 2011 - Nexthermal Corporation

Process Technology Introduces New PTC Heaters Process Technology has introduced a new electric immersion heater that incorporates positive temperature coefficient technology. - September 16, 2011 - Process Technology

Process Technology is Recipient of Ohio Third Frontier Award for Advanced Energy Research and Development Process Technology received a grant to foster its work in the photovoltaic/solar cell industry. - September 16, 2011 - Process Technology

Process Technology Introduces Quartz Infrared Heating Elements to New Industries Process Technology now offers a quartz infrared heating element to new markets including painting, powder coating, corrosion control, organic finishing, metal finishing, plating, metalworking and automotive finishing. - September 16, 2011 - Process Technology