Recent Headlines
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup
New 45kW, 75kW and 105kW Sizes Brings Total to 43 Capacities - May 13, 2026 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series with 30-240kW Models
Newly Expanded Product Line Supports Broader Electrification Needs - December 19, 2025 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Admiralty Industries Launches New Website to Enhance Global Client Support for High-Performance Alloy Solutions
Admiralty Industries has launched a new multilingual website to better serve its global client base with faster access to technical specs, improved navigation, and expert support. - June 23, 2025 - Admiralty Industries
Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook
Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base
An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference
Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams
Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service... - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory
Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Process Technology Introduces a New High Wattage Inline Heater
Process Technology, a wet process heating and cooling equipment manufacturer, introduces its new Frontier™ Series electropolished stainless steel inline fluid heater for high purity solvent heating applications. Based on the increasing market demand for high flow and low pressure drop... - November 22, 2013 - Process Technology
Cleaver-Brooks Expands Two Plants in North America
Cleaver-Brooks will be expanding its manufacturing capacity and making equipment and process upgrades to it Lincoln plant to meet current and future demand for its products this fall. - November 07, 2013 - Cleaver-Brooks
New Indeck Watertube Packaged Boilers Meet Needs of Manufacturing Plants
Indeck has built state-of-the-art boilers for industries such as chemical, petrochemical, refineries, steel, food, dairy, and pulp and paper processing. The boilers include A-style design packaged watertube boilers capable of generating 250,000pph of superheated steam and D-style packed watertube boilers capable of generating 90,000pph of saturated steam. - February 28, 2013 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Process Technology Launches New Website
Process Technology has launched a new website and secured a new URL address to foster its marketing initiatives. - February 27, 2013 - Process Technology
Leading Industrial Electric Heater Manufacturer Nexthermal Launches a Dedicated Chinese Website
Nexthermal, formerly known as Hotset Corporation, a smart heat management company, today announces the launch of the Chinese version of its website nexthermal.cn.com. The launch comes after the management’s decision to further expand its business into China. “There is strong demand for... - February 01, 2013 - Nexthermal Corporation
International Marine Industry Fair - SMM Hamburg - GEA Heat Exchangers
Between 4 and 7 September there will be held in Hamburg the most important trade fair for the shipbuilding, machinery and marine technology sector. This exhibition will present the latest developments in the marine industry. In this exhibition the heat exchangers division of GEA (GEA Heat... - August 22, 2012 - Laygo
World Brewing Congress 2012 - Portland - Laygo Gaskets for Brewing Industries
The international congress was held from the 28 of July to the 1st of august gathering the most important brewing industry professionals. - August 16, 2012 - Laygo
National Boiler Service Announces New Corporate Safety Director
Boiler shutdown specialists add a certified safety expert to streamline and oversee safety protocols. - June 21, 2012 - National Boiler Service
Nexthermal Corporation Completes 25 Years in Smart Heat Management
Nexthermal Corporation, formerly Hotset Corporation, a Worldwide leader in advanced process heating technology solutions and electric heating elements, turns 25 this year. - September 28, 2011 - Nexthermal Corporation
Process Technology Introduces Quartz Infrared Heating Elements to New Industries
Process Technology now offers a quartz infrared heating element to new markets including painting, powder coating, corrosion control, organic finishing, metal finishing, plating, metalworking and automotive finishing. - September 16, 2011 - Process Technology
Process Technology is Recipient of Ohio Third Frontier Award for Advanced Energy Research and Development
Process Technology received a grant to foster its work in the photovoltaic/solar cell industry. - September 16, 2011 - Process Technology
Process Technology Introduces New PTC Heaters
Process Technology has introduced a new electric immersion heater that incorporates positive temperature coefficient technology. - September 16, 2011 - Process Technology
Worcester Helps Give Creature Comforts to St. Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital
When boiler and renewable manufacturer Worcester, Bosch Group, heard of a pet sanctuary in need of help it couldn’t wait to get its ‘paws’ stuck in to keep its hedgehogs. As a name that stands for reliability, quality and efficiency they knew they were the right company for the... - February 19, 2011 - Worcester, Bosch Group