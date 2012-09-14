PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. BangItAmmo.com Announces CMMG Testing Black Butterfly Ammo in Their MkW Anvil Black Butterfly Ammunition is proud to announce their handcrafted ammo has been selected by AR manufacturer CMMG for their new mid-sized AR rifle platform, the MkW Anvil. - August 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com Bang It Ammo is Now the Southeastern Distributor for EEZOX BangItAmmo.com, an online retail supplier of firearms, ammunition and gun related accessories, is pleased to announce they are now the United State’s southeastern distributor for EEZOX gun care products. Since 1984, EEZOX has become a leader in the field of all-purpose penetrating and lubricating... - January 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com Anodize Inc. Receives Federal Firearms License Anodize Inc. has received a Federal Firearms License (FFL) issued by the U. S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. - June 04, 2012 - Anodize Inc.