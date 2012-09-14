PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Releases
Within Small Arms Ammunition Manufacturing

BangItAmmo.com
BangItAmmo.com Announces CMMG Testing Black Butterfly Ammo in Their MkW Anvil
Black Butterfly Ammunition is proud to announce their handcrafted ammo has been selected by AR manufacturer CMMG for their new mid-sized AR rifle platform, the MkW Anvil. - August 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com
BangItAmmo.com
Bang It Ammo is Now the Southeastern Distributor for EEZOX
BangItAmmo.com, an online retail supplier of firearms, ammunition and gun related accessories, is pleased to announce they are now the United State’s southeastern distributor for EEZOX gun care products. Since 1984, EEZOX has become a leader in the field of all-purpose penetrating and lubricating... - January 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com
Anodize Inc. Receives Federal Firearms License
Anodize Inc. has received a Federal Firearms License (FFL) issued by the U. S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. - June 04, 2012 - Anodize Inc.
