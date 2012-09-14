PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Alpaca Amore
Alpaca's Creating a Punch at a 33% Increase This Year in New Owners, Adding to Washington’s Home Industry Economy
February is the month of love, and the growing NW industries of Alpaca Ranchers are turning love on its ear. Alpaca ears to be exact with a nationally renowned Herdsire (Stud) worth $350,000.00 “Crescent Moons Kryptonite” will be at “Alpaca Amore Affaire” owned by a local Washington... - February 11, 2014 - Alpaca Amore
Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch Celebrates National Alpaca Month; Free Alpaca Seminar Offered on Grand Reopening Day at Silken Suri
In honor of National Alpaca Month, Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch, LLC announces its grand reopening in Castle Rock, CO. Silken Suri is offering a free seminar for prospective alpaca owners entitled “Getting Started with Alpacas” on Saturday, April 27th, 2013, 12pm. - April 16, 2013 - Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch, LLC
Alpaca Futurity Show Covered Live for First Time Ever by Start-Up Alpaca News Agency
Alpaca Culture Brings Important Event to the Public - April 29, 2012 - Alpaca Culture
Leading Alpaca Breeder Snowmass Alpacas Offers Elite Alpaca Genetics in Unprecedented Sale
Snowmass Alpacas passes the “winner’s circle” baton to their clients. - January 26, 2012 - Alpaca Culture
Montana Grass-Fed Scottish Highland Beef & Shetland-Icelandic Lamb Meat Available Beginning Jul 2009
USDA-inspected Montana limited gourmet-quality, grassfed beef high in healthful omega fatty acids and low in cholesterol, from a small family farm available for sale July 2009 with lamb ready in the fall. - May 13, 2009 - Gumbo Highlands
