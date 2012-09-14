PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Alpaca's Creating a Punch at a 33% Increase This Year in New Owners, Adding to Washington’s Home Industry Economy February is the month of love, and the growing NW industries of Alpaca Ranchers are turning love on its ear. Alpaca ears to be exact with a nationally renowned Herdsire (Stud) worth $350,000.00 “Crescent Moons Kryptonite” will be at “Alpaca Amore Affaire” owned by a local Washington... - February 11, 2014 - Alpaca Amore

Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch Celebrates National Alpaca Month; Free Alpaca Seminar Offered on Grand Reopening Day at Silken Suri In honor of National Alpaca Month, Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch, LLC announces its grand reopening in Castle Rock, CO. Silken Suri is offering a free seminar for prospective alpaca owners entitled “Getting Started with Alpacas” on Saturday, April 27th, 2013, 12pm. - April 16, 2013 - Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch, LLC

Alpaca Futurity Show Covered Live for First Time Ever by Start-Up Alpaca News Agency Alpaca Culture Brings Important Event to the Public - April 29, 2012 - Alpaca Culture

Leading Alpaca Breeder Snowmass Alpacas Offers Elite Alpaca Genetics in Unprecedented Sale Snowmass Alpacas passes the “winner’s circle” baton to their clients. - January 26, 2012 - Alpaca Culture