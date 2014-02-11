February is the month of love, and the growing NW industries of Alpaca Ranchers are turning love on its ear. Alpaca ears to be exact with a nationally renowned Herdsire (Stud) worth $350,000.00 “Crescent Moons Kryptonite” will be at “Alpaca Amore Affaire” owned by a local... - February 11, 2014 - Alpaca Amore