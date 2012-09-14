PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bidvest Laundry Group Offers Outsourced Laundry Services Helping hospitality players reduce environmental impact and cut costs - May 27, 2017 - Bidvest Laundry Group

Automatic Laundry and Purchase College Partner for Campus Laundry Services in Resident Halls Automatic Laundry Services Co., Inc. today announced it has signed a long-term agreement to provide state of the art student laundry services to the more than 2,700 resident students at Purchase College. Automatic Laundry’s offering of best-in-class laundry equipment, laundry monitoring technology... - April 13, 2016 - Automatic Laundry

Continental Announces Express Laundry Center Openings in U.S. Continental Girbau Inc. (Continental) recently announced the opening of several new Express Laundry Centers™ across the United States. The Express Laundry Center brand, developed by Continental, is a turnkey vended laundry solution that teams freestanding high-speed equipment with branded services, marketing assistance and management support. Express Laundry Centers offer a 60-minute wash/dry/fold, quick customer turnover and low utilities. - November 14, 2014 - Continental Girbau Inc.

Donate a Winter Coat for Kids at E & J Dry Cleaners in St. Paul for the Salvation Army Local Twin Cities (St. Paul/Minneapolis) Dry Cleaners Hosting a Winter Coat Drive for Kids - November 04, 2012 - E & J Dry Cleaners

Printech at the Saudi PPPP Exhibition Mr. Pankaj Patel, Managing Director says, “The customer response we received at our stand was really good with major potential customers visiting our stand and a generation of machine sales worth about 1 million Riyals in the following week.” - July 25, 2012 - Printech Middle East LLC

Robopac Stretch Wrapping Machines Demo at Printech Stand Saudi Print Pack Exhibition The Printech Stand at the Saudi Print Pack exhibition saw a lot of activity in terms of live demos of Automatic and semi-automatic Stretch Wrapping machines from Robopac, Italy along with those from many other prominent printing and packaging manufacturers at their stand. - July 25, 2012 - Printech Middle East LLC

E & J Dry Cleaners Announces Program to Raise Money for Susan G. Komen Local St. Paul Dry Cleaners Joins The Fight to Cure Breast Cancer via its self-created “Comforters for the Cure” program. - April 27, 2012 - E & J Dry Cleaners

Dexter Financial Offers Rate Advantage Finance Special with No Interest & No Payments for 90 Days This promotion is an excellent way for store owners to remodel an existing location or build a new store with new Dexter washers and dryers while protecting themselves in an unpredictable economy. - July 01, 2011 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Dexter Laundry Equipment Offers New Expanded Warranty Coverage Making its debut at Clean 2011 in Las Vegas, the new comprehensive warranty includes a three (3) year limited parts warranty on all components for Dexter washers, dryers and Easy CardTM systems; 5 year coverage on the dryer trunion, bearings and bearing housing; and 10 year coverage on the washer frame, tub, cylinder, shaft, seals, bearings, and bearing housing. - June 25, 2011 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Dexter Laundry Introduces New Color Option and New Chrome Dryer Doors Dexter Laundry is pleased to announce a number of exciting additions to their product line-up for vended laundries. Starting October 1, 2010, Dexter laundry equipment will be available in two color options – Classic Dexter Blue and new Jet Black. And in addition to the new color, the company is... - September 19, 2010 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Dexter Financial Extends Popular “Rate Advantage PLUS” Financing Special Rate Advantage PLUS offers easy to manage payments for the first full year – including no payments during the first three months. - July 01, 2010 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

D&M Equipment Company of Chicago Hosts Midwest Dexter Open House & Service School Attendees can also take advantage of special show pricing on parts and new equipment, as well as talk with Dexter Financial specialists about special low rate financing. - July 01, 2010 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

AAdvantage Laundry Systems Holds North Carolina Dexter Laundry Training Session and Open House Held on Wednesday, June 2 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm., this event will highlight the commercial vended and on-premise laundry industries. - March 25, 2010 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

AAdvantage Laundry Systems Expands with Dexter Laundry Equipment Corporately headquartered in Garland, TX, AAdvantage Laundry Systems is a multiple-time Dexter Distributor of the Year Award Winner and serves as the Dexter Authorized Distributor in North Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Northern Louisiana and Mississippi with regional offices in Oklahoma, Mississippi and now North Carolina. - February 24, 2010 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Dexter Laundry Launches New On-Premise Laundry Equipment Catalog This new, full-color 16 page product catalog features Dexter’s entire product line of OPL front line washers and dryers. - August 22, 2009 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Mac-Gray Corporation Hosts Three Dexter Laundry Equipment Service Schools These events will offer in-depth service training on Dexter washers and dryers as well as special sessions for commercial laundry owners on how to improve profits for their businesses. - August 22, 2009 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Professional Laundry Systems Schedules Dexter Laundry Equipment Open House Events for NY & PA Professional Laundry Systems staff will be on hand at both events to demonstrate how Dexter Laundry equipment can help laundry owners cut energy costs by as much as 60% and will also be offering special free seminars on improving laundromat profitability. - August 20, 2009 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Southeastern Laundry Equipment of Marietta, GA to Host Dexter Laundry Southeast Open House and Trade Show This event will be held at Southeastern Laundry Equipment’s Corporate Office and warehouse, located at 1105 Shana Court, Marietta, GA. - August 20, 2009 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

D&M Equipment Company of Chicago to Host Midwest Dexter Laundry Open House and Trade Show Held Thursday, September 24th, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., this event will celebrate the commercial and on-premise laundry industries with product displays, service and industry seminars, special one-day pricing and more. - August 15, 2009 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Dexter Launches Big Savings on Big Commercial Laundry Equipment The bigger the size of the Dexter washer or dryer --- the Bigger the discount. - August 13, 2009 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Dexter Laundry Launches New Coin Laundry Catalog Dexter Laundry, Inc. is proud to announce the release of their 2009 Commercial Laundry Product Catalog. This new, full-color 20 page product catalog features Dexter’s entire product line of commercial front line washers, dryers, stack dryers, stack washer dryer, Easy Card™ and other store... - August 07, 2009 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Dexter Financial Offers Customers Peace of Mind with New "Rate Advantage" Commercial Laundry Financing Promotion This program was specifically designed to help store owners keep their payments lower and reduce their interest costs in today’s competitive commercial laundry business climate. - August 07, 2009 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Clean-Rite Cleaners Welcomes Spring Cleaning for Earth Day In honor of Earth Day, Clean-Rite Cleaners of New Jersey invites you to bring in your clothes for eco-friendly cleaning. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System

Lake City Cleaners Invites Eco-Friendly Spring Cleaning for Earth Day Evanston-based Lake City Cleaners welcomes dirty clothes for green cleaning in honor of Earth Day. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System

Parkwoods Cleaners Invites Green Cleaning for Earth Day Parkwoods Cleaners of Stockton, the only California dry cleaner using Solvair, welcomes dirty clothes needing environmentally friendly cleaning. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System

Nu Yale Cleaners Invites Eco-Friendly Spring Cleaning for Earth Day Nu Yale invites consumers to try the most effective environmentally friendly garment care technology on the planet. - April 21, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System

Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales Named Dexter Authorized Distributor for Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee Dexter Laundry is pleased to announce the addition of Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales of Marietta, GA as a Dexter Authorized Distributor. Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales will be representing the full line of Dexter laundry equipment in Georgia, Alabama, and the eastern 2/3 of Tennessee. “We... - April 16, 2009 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Century Laundry Schedules IA Dexter Laundry Equipment Service School Century Laundry Distributing, is pleased to announce that it will host their central Iowa spring service school in Des Moines, IA on Tuesday, March 24th, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. - February 12, 2009 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Western State Design Expands Dexter Laundry Sales to Encompass All of California Dexter Laundry is pleased to announce that Western State Design will now be expanding their Dexter equipment sales efforts to encompass the entire state of California. - February 12, 2009 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Southern Automatic Machinery Company Holds Open House; Gives Away Free Dexter Laundry BIG Stack™ Dryer Tom Cuthbert of Suds ‘R Us of Clanton, AL was the lucky winner of this machine. Cuthbert has been a successful laundry owner for many years and has recently added some additional Dexter laundry equipment to his existing laundromat. - November 20, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Service Laundry Machinery Holds Open House; Gives Away Free Dexter Laundry T-300 Washer To celebrate the event Service Laundry Machinery gave away a Dexter T-300 commercial 18-lb washer. Jimmy Brinkley of Aiken, SC was the lucky winner of this machine. - November 20, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Launette Hosts Open House; Gives Away Dexter Laundry BIG Stack™ 50lb Express Stacked Dryer This year’s event was attended by laundry owners and managers from across the Mid-Atlantic and spotlighted the new Dexter 50lb BIG Stack™ Express Stacked Dryer, and included a giveaway of the new energy efficient machine - November 14, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

D&M Equipment Company of Chicago Hosts Open House & Service School; Gives Away Dexter Laundry T-400 Express Washer D&M Equipment Company owner Don Tomasian, gave away a Dexter T-400 commercial washer during the event. - November 12, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Worldwide Laundry Holds Dexter Laundry Equipment Service School; Gives Away Free Dexter Express 50lb BIG Stack™ Worldwide Laundry of Miami Florida, a Dexter Authorized Distributor recently held a free, all day service school at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, to educate and inform laundry owners and potential investors in about the laundry industry. This year’s event was attended by... - October 03, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Dexter Laundry Launches New Coin Laundry Catalog Dexter Laundry, Inc. is proud to announce the release of their Fall 2008 Commercial Laundry Product Catalog. This new, full-color 28 page product catalog features Dexter’s entire product line of commercial front line washers, dryers, stack dryers, stack washer dryer, Easy Card™ and other... - September 24, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Professional Laundry Systems Schedules Dexter Laundry Equipment Open House for Elmhurst, NY Professional Laundry Systems (PLS) is pleased to announce that it will host a NY fall open house at the Courtyard by Marriott—LaGuardia Airport in East Elmhurst, NY for laundromat owners in New York City; Long Island, NY; Upstate New York; Northern New Jersey; and Northeast Pennsylvania. Scheduled... - September 17, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Onward U.S.A. Named Dexter Authorized Distributor for Michigan Dexter Laundry is pleased to announce that Onward Commercial Laundry, a Dexter Authorized Distributor based in Kitchener, Ontario will now be expanding their Dexter equipment sales efforts to encompass the entire state of Michigan. Onward Commercial Laundry USA with offices in Livonia, MI will be representing... - September 05, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Dexter Financial Extends “Triple Zero” Financing Promotion Due to customer demand, Dexter Financial is pleased to announce an extension of their exciting “Triple Zero” laundry equipment financing program offering 0% interest for first 90 days, 0 Payments for first 180 days and $0 up-front payment for qualified buyers. The new deadline for financing... - August 30, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Dexter Laundry Offers Online Machine Warranty Registration Dexter Laundry is proud to announce on-line warranty registration for all Dexter and Easy Card equipment. This new capability allows customers throughout the world to quickly and easily register up to twenty Dexter machines at a time via an easy online form and to receive an immediate confirmation that... - August 22, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Sterling Equipment Company to Host California 18th Anniversary Sale & Open House Sale and Open House Sterling Equipment Company will host their 18th Anniversary Sale & Open House Sale and Open House at their headquarters in Stanton, CA. - August 20, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Service Laundry Machinery Schedules SC Service School and Open House Service Laundry Machinery (SLM), a Dexter Authorized Distributor, is pleased to announce that it will host a fall open house at their headquarters in Belton, SC. - August 15, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Professional Laundry Systems Schedules PA Laundry Equipment Open House Event Professional Laundry Systems (PLS) is pleased to announce that it will host a free fall open house at their office in Feasterville PA for laundry owners and managers. Held Wednesday, September 24th, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., this event will celebrate the commercial and on-premise laundry industries with... - August 15, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Alco Washer Center Hosts Laundry Equipment Open House; Gives Away Dexter 50lb BIG Stack™ Express Stacked Dryer Alco Washer Center, a Dexter Authorized Distributor, recently held their 6th annual spring equipment show at the Four Points Sheraton in Cranberry Township, PA to educate and inform laundry owners and potential investors about the laundry industry. Attracting customers from Pennsylvania, West Virginia,... - August 02, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Wade Johnson Corporation Schedules NC Service School and Open House Wade Johnson Corporation, a Dexter Authorized Distributor, is pleased to announce that it will host a NC fall open house at their headquarters in Greensboro, NC. Held Thursday, September 25th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., this event will celebrate the commercial and on-premise laundry industries with product... - July 23, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Western State Design Hosts WA and OR Open Houses; Gives Away Free Dexter 50lb BIG Stack™ Express Stacked Dryer The lucky winner of the Dexter BIG Stack™ dryer was Scott Johnson, owner of Tolt Laundry, Co. of Carnation, WA. - July 04, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Dexter Financial Announces “Triple Zero” Financing Promotion Dexter Financial is proud to offer an exciting new laundry equipment financing program offering 0% interest for first 90 days, 0 Payments for first 180 days and $0 up-front payment for qualified buyers. “At the same time the government is offering substantial tax incentives for equipment investments... - July 04, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Prairie Distributor Hosts Dexter Laundry Equipment Service Schools Across Western Canada Prairie Distributors, a Dexter Authorized Distributor recently held three free laundry equipment open houses and service school sessions for the Calgary, Alberta; Edmonton, Alberta; and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan areas. This week-long series of events celebrated the on-premise and coin laundry industries... - July 04, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Sterling Equipment Company Holds Dexter Laundry Open House and Service Seminars Sterling Equipment Company, a Dexter Authorized Distributor recently held a free one day laundry equipment open house at their headquarters in Stanton, California. The classes were attended by more than 100 Laundromat owners and on-premise laundry operators who celebrated the commercial and on-premise... - June 28, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.

Mac-Gray Corporation Hosts Dexter Laundry Equipment Service Schools in Northeast Mac-Gray Corporation, a Dexter Authorized Distributor, recently held two free laundry equipment open houses and service school sessions for the Woburn, MA, and Windsor, CT areas. - June 20, 2008 - Dexter Laundry, Inc.