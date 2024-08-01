Local Entrepreneur of Prime Nova Partners LLC Launches Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent with Premium Quality at very affordable Price for Eco-Friendly Home Solution.
Prime Nova Partners LLC unveils Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent and Magic Paste® All-Purpose Cleaning Paste. Clean & Clear® delivers powerful, eco-friendly laundry care, while Magic Paste® offers versatile, effective cleaning for various surfaces. To celebrate, a special promotion offers a free fabric softener with the purchase of 5.15 Ltr Clean & Clear®. These new products highlight a commitment to quality and sustainability.
San Jose, CA, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bay-Area Entrepreneurs Launch Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent and Magic Paste® All-Purpose Cleaning Paste
A team of innovative Bay Area entrepreneurs proudly announces the launch of two revolutionary cleaning products: Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent and Magic Paste® All-Purpose Cleaning Paste. Designed to enhance everyday cleaning routines, these products offer high performance and environmentally conscious solutions.
Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent
Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent redefines laundry care with its premium formula. Engineered for superior cleaning power, it effectively tackles stains while being gentle on fabrics and eco-friendly. Key benefits include:
Advanced Cleaning Power: Formulated to deliver a deep clean and remove tough stains.
Eco-Friendly Ingredients: Made with biodegradable components to minimize environmental impact.
Long-Lasting Freshness: Infuses clothes with a refreshing scent that lasts.
Magic Paste® All-Purpose Cleaning Paste
Magic Paste® offers a versatile cleaning solution suitable for various household surfaces. Its powerful formula is ideal for removing stubborn grime and stains, making it a valuable addition to any cleaning arsenal. Features include:
Multi-Surface Effectiveness: Ideal for use on countertops, sinks, and more.
Strong Stain Removal: Tackles tough stains with ease.
Sustainable Ingredients: Crafted with environmentally friendly components.
Special Promotion
To celebrate the launch, customers who purchase a 5.15 Ltr Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent will receive a complimentary fabric softener. This limited-time offer highlights the commitment to providing value and encouraging consumers to experience the benefits of these high-quality products.
Commitment to Local Innovation
The introduction of Clean & Clear® and Magic Paste® underscores the team’s dedication to local entrepreneurship and sustainability. By offering innovative and eco-friendly cleaning solutions, these products aim to support both the community and the environment.
For additional information about Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent and Magic Paste® All-Purpose Cleaning Paste, or to take advantage of the special promotion, please visit www.PrimeNovaPartners.com for more details.
About the Team of Bay Area Entrepreneurs
A group of forward-thinking Bay Area entrepreneurs, Prime Nova Partners is committed to creating high-quality, sustainable products that meet modern needs. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, they continue to drive positive change in the consumer goods market.
Contact Information
Kishor Chaudhary
info@primenovapartners.com
www.Primenovapartners.com
