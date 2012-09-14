PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Olc Inc. Has Unveiled CFR4B Series of High Performance Miniature Cross Flow Fans OLC Inc., a manufacturer of the world’s smallest cross flow fans, unveiled the latest series of CFR4B. This very powerful series offer the following dimensions: 125 mm length with height only 23 mm, speed 7500 RPM and airflow more than 18 CFM. One CFR4B offers performances surpassed multiple axial... - April 23, 2018 - OLC Inc.

CAI’s Kusum Kavia Appointed to President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa for a Two-Year Term Kusum Kavia, President of Combustion Associates Inc. (CAI) based in Corona, California is one of 23 business executives appointed to the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). The announcement was made by Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker September 20, 2016, on the... - October 05, 2016 - Combustion Associates Inc.

S. Kusum Kavia, Vice President of CAI Was Invited to be a Guest Speaker on the Energy Panel at the GE AAF Strategic Partner Summit in Washington DC Combustion Associates, Inc. (CAI) is very familiar with providing distributed energy and improving the quality of life for local citizens in Sub Sahara Africa and around the globe. For this reason, Ms. Kusum Kavia, Executive Vice President was invited to be a guest speaker on the Energy Panel at the GE African American Forum Customer & Strategic Partner Summit in Washington D.C. on July 10 -11. - August 02, 2012 - Combustion Associates Inc.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Today Announced Its Performance for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 30th June 2012 (Q3 / 9M FY 12) Q3 FY 12 (Consolidated)* Results; Net Sales at Rs. 452 crore; PAT at Rs. 12.1 crore; 9M FY 12 (Consolidated)* Results; Net sales at Rs.1382 crore; PAT at Rs. (84.1) crore. - July 30, 2012 - Triveni Turbine Ltd.

Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL), Market Leader in Steam Turbines Up to 30 MW, Today Announced Its Performance for the First Quarter Ended 30th June 2012 Q1 FY 13 income from operations (net) at Rs. 111 crore; PBT at Rs. 25.8 crore with a margin of 23.1%; PAT at Rs. 17.4 crore at a margin of 15.6%, an increase of 2.4% q-o-q. - July 19, 2012 - Triveni Turbine Ltd.

Triveni Turbine Ltd. Announces Q4 FY12 & FY12 Financial Results FY 12 income from operations (net) at Rs. 632 crore; PBT at Rs. 135 crore and PAT at Rs. 91.1 crore - Strong growth in Exports revenue - 32% increase y-o-y; In difficult market conditions - maintained healthy Outstanding order book at Rs. 495 crore; Export order booking up by 36%; Good order inflow in April 2012; Total dividend – 65% including final dividend of 20%; Clear slowdown in Domestic market - May 10, 2012 - Triveni Turbine Ltd.

Combustion Associates, Inc. Selected to Participate in Southern California Edison Mentorship Program Combustion Associates, Inc. (CAI) recently received the exciting news of being accepted into the Southern California Edison 2012 Mentorship Program. CAI is one of ten Southern California diverse firms that have demonstrated a history of solid performance and are ready to take their business to the next level. - May 03, 2012 - Combustion Associates Inc.

Texas Firm Gets Permit for Offshore Wind Platform Test The US Army Corps of Engineers has issued a permit to Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas to install and test a mobile jack-up platform designed to support a minimum 5MW turbine off Corpus Christi in the Gulf of Mexico. - September 30, 2011 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc

Texas Firm, Eolica Brasil in Offshore Wind Platform Talks A Texas company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private wind developer Eolica Brasil over the supply of a mobile offshore jack-up platform for meteorological testing off the Brazilian state of Ceara - September 23, 2011 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc

Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas Titan 200 Foundation Video Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas has released a comprehensive technical video of the latest technology available in the marine industry, launching the state of the art design for 3.6 and 5 MW offshore turbine installations worldwide. - January 22, 2011 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc

Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas Met-Tower Platform Released for Production “Titan 3.6 WMPS” And “Titan 5.0 WMPS” Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas President Douglas Hines announced today the release of the state of the art Titan series of designs for immediate sale, the Model Titan 3.6 WMPS and Titan 5 WMPS wind measurement platform systems. - September 24, 2010 - Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas llc

Hillcrest Camshaft Services Expands Service to Include Diesel Crankshaft Grinding Up to 120 Inches in Length Since 1955, Hillcrest Camshaft Service has been supplying diesel engine rebuilders all over the world with precision remanufactured camshafts, fuel injection cams and lifters. They have expanded their services to include diesel crankshaft grinding and repair for crankshafts up to 120 inches in length, which includes the D-399 Cat. - January 26, 2010 - Hillcrest Camshaft

Empire Vent Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Florida New York Empire Ventilation Equipment Company announced today that it is opening a new manufacturing facility in Florida, New York. The 7,500 sq. ft. building is situated on a 2 acre site conveniently located near Rt. 17, a major New York State artery. Founded over seventy years ago by brothers Robert and Thomas... - December 02, 2009 - Empire Vant Equip. co., Inc.

Sales of Ventilators Remain in the Green Sales of its ventilation equipment at Empire Ventilation Equipment Company, Inc. continue flow at a robust pace. - March 28, 2009 - Empire Vant Equip. co., Inc.

Ametek Receives cUL Certification for Series 90A Annunciator AMETEK Power Instruments a recognized leader in process control room instrumentation has received cUL Certification for its 90A Annunciator. The highly acclaimed Annunciator can now be used in applications that require compliance to Canadian safety requirements. The versatile 90A performs many new functions,... - March 26, 2009 - Ametek Power Instruments

Solar Panels Expert Greenworks Improve Website Adding Water Conservation Section The new water conservation section on greenworks-energy.co.uk allows UK plumbers to interact with an interactive flash bathroom to explore water saving technology in action. - March 30, 2008 - Greenworks

Empire Ventilation Equipment Co. Expands Its Line of Green Louvers Empire Ventilation Equipment Co. announced today that it’s expanding its line of high quality louvers to include three new vent models: cast aluminum brick/block vents, extruded aluminum vents, and flange extruded vents. These vents are smaller than regular louvers. Traditionally, their main use... - December 08, 2007 - Empire Vant Equip. co., Inc.

American Pride Drives Empire Ventilator to Excellence Empire Ventilation is pleased to announce that manufacturing in America is still good business. There was a time when one could say “Made in America” and feel a sense of pride and accomplishment. Nowadays though, an ever increasing number of domestic businesses, driven by the hope of saving... - November 07, 2007 - Empire Vant Equip. co., Inc.