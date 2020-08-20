Combustion Associates, Inc. (CAI) is very familiar with providing distributed energy and improving the quality of life for local citizens in Sub Sahara Africa and around the globe. For this reason, Ms. Kusum Kavia, Executive Vice President was invited to be a guest speaker on the Energy Panel at the GE African American Forum Customer & Strategic Partner Summit in Washington D.C. on July 10 -11. - August 02, 2012 - Combustion Associates Inc.