Vericor TF50F Gas Turbine Successfully Completes 1,000-Hour Field Test on a Direct Drive Hydraulic Fracturing Application for a Major Customer in USA, BJ Services

umberto.marseglia@vericor.com Alpharetta, GA, June 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Vericor Power Systems (“Vericor”) announced that they recently concluded the first field-test of 1,000 hours with their TF50F dual fuel gas turbine on a direct drive Hydraulic Fracturing application for a major Customer in USA, BJ Services, as announced by their press release on June 4.The field test was a major success with no gas turbine related incidents or unscheduled downtime. Various challenging operating conditions and fuel switching while at power were also tested successfully. Hardware inspection on the turbine after the field test showed no wear on any of the gas turbine parts.Vericor used a newly developed engine controller during this field test to match the required power from the Frac pump with excellent results. Feedback during the field test have been very positive, and the technology has been well received at a critical moment that exists presently in the oil & gas industry, where cost efficiency, safety, environmental friendliness and reliability are key factors for Hydraulic Fracturing operations.Richard Clinton, Vericor’s CEO, thanks their customers, partners and colleagues involved in the field test for their hard work and dedication.About Vericor:Vericor is a leading OEM that manufactures, sells and supports aero-derivative gas turbines for marine propulsion, mechanical drive and power generation applications including high speed military and civilian ships, industrial pumping, compressor or electric generation applications and oil field applications.For more information about Vericor visit www.vericor.com Media contact:Umberto Marseglia281-813 4500umberto.marseglia@vericor.com Contact Information Vericor Power Systems

