Global EDM Inc. of Mason, Ohio to Focus on EDM / ECM Machines Global EDM to focus on growth of EDM / ECM Machines business following recent Consumables Merger. Global EDM, Inc. is pleased to announce its continued focus and commitment in solidifying and growing its EDM machine business following the merger of its EDM consumables division with SST, Makino’s... - February 06, 2017 - Global EDM

iPOS3602 MX: A μ-Sized Intelligent Drive Solution for Faster Assembly and Installation Particularly developed for motion control applications where space is critical, the new micro-sized intelligent drive – iPOS3602 MX – can be integrated (within seconds) to the user’s motherboard or PCB machine. - February 12, 2012 - Technosoft

Wolverine Machine Products Opening Their Doors at Their Facility and at an Expo Wolverine Machine exhibited at the Design-2-Part show in Akron Ohio on October 6th and 7th. Exhibiting next to other services and part suppliers, Wolverine Machine drew attention to their booth by creating a 10 foot dragon on their water jet that included fog from its mouth and blazing eyes. Wolverine... - October 20, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine Products Helps to Build University of Michigan's Solar Car Wolverine Machine Products in Holly Michigan donated their time and money to help the University of Michigan develop a solar car. This solar car began a race on June 20th and came to a finish on June 26th where the University of Michigan's crossed the finish line in 1st place. The solar car named Infinium,... - July 25, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine: Quality Magazine's Top 100 for the 2nd Consecutive Year Wolverine Machine has landed on the Quality Magazine: Quality Leadership Top 100 list for the second consecutive year. Over 800 manufacturers participate in this list. Manufacturers are surveyed on criteria such as scrap and rework as a percentage of sales, warranty costs as a percentage of sales, rejected... - May 21, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine Releases Water Jet Cutting Brochure Wolverine Machine Products, located in Holly, Michigan has just released a brochure highlighting the capabilities and benefits of using water jet cutting in manufacturing. The new brochure can be viewed directly from the company’s website. Wolverine Machine houses two of the largest water jet... - March 20, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine Announces the Launch of E-Newsletter Wolverine Machine Products, a certified ISO/TS 16949 precision machining company based in Holly, Michigan announced today the launch of a new e-newsletter. The Cutting Edge will be distributed monthly starting March 2010. The publication addresses issues such as safety, quality, employee relations, and... - February 28, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine Purchases New CMM to Increase Quality Assurance It has long been Wolverine Machine’s strategy to focus on high-quality, value-added processes in order to remain successful. For many years, Wolverine Machine has used Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMS) in addition to many other quality assurance measures. CMMs are highly accurate machines that... - February 17, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine and U of M Solar Car Presented at NAIAS The University of Michigan’s Solar Car Team is gearing up for this summer’s American Solar Challenge, a 7-day solar car race from Tulsa to Chicago to be held in late June this year. The U of M team has high hopes for this race as they are 5 time champions. U of M’s 2009 solar car, Infinium,... - February 05, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Hillcrest Camshaft Services Expands Service to Include Diesel Crankshaft Grinding Up to 120 Inches in Length Since 1955, Hillcrest Camshaft Service has been supplying diesel engine rebuilders all over the world with precision remanufactured camshafts, fuel injection cams and lifters. They have expanded their services to include diesel crankshaft grinding and repair for crankshafts up to 120 inches in length, which includes the D-399 Cat. - January 26, 2010 - Hillcrest Camshaft

Philadelphia Gear Hires New Sales Engineer for Middle East Region Philadelphia Gear Corporation, a full-service provider of gearing and power transmission solutions, has appointed R. K. Kumar as sales engineer for the United Arab Emirates. In this role, Mr. Kumar will be responsible for developing key accounts in the energy market, focused on the United Arab Emirates... - April 29, 2009 - Philadelphia Gear