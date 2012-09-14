PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

bdSound Joins STMicroelectronics' Partner Program to Accelerate Customer Time-to-Market bdSound brings its field-proven audio expertise to ST’s products, technologies, and solutions. - September 14, 2017 - bdSound

Parts Express Announces Partnership with Linkplay Technology Parts Express, a well-established source for audio and electronic parts and components announces a new distribution partnership with Linkplay Technology, a leading WiFi audio solution provider and the first audio platform approved for integration with Alexa Voice Services (AVS). As part of this partnership,... - June 23, 2017 - Parts Express

Indium Corporation Features Gold-Tin Solder Preforms for Precision Die-Attach Applications at AeroDef2016 Indium Corporation will feature precision gold-tin (AuSn) solder preforms for die-attach at AeroDef 2016, Feb. 8-10, in Long Beach, Calif. AuSn preforms are designed for high-reliability applications, such as aerospace, defense, and medical. Gold-based solder has a high melting point, ranging from... - January 07, 2016 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation Wins Global Technology Award for InFORMS® Indium Corporation was presented with the Global Technology Award for Best Products – Americas for InFORMS® high-reliability solder preforms, on Nov. 10 at Productronica in Munich, Germany. InFORMS® are revolutionary in their ability to provide uniform bondline thickness. An uneven solder... - December 12, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation Features InFORMS® at NEPCON Japan Indium Corporation will feature its reinforced indium and solder alloy fabrications InFORMS® at NEPCON Japan, Jan. 13-15 in Tokyo, Japan. InFORMS® are high-reliability solder preforms that provide a consistent bondline thickness to maximize thermal and mechanical reliability. They also allow... - December 10, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation Partners with OHM BOCES P-TECH Program to Design Real-World Solutions Since October, Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) Oneida-Herkimer-Madison (OHM) BOCES students have analyzed, brainstormed, and designed a real-world product packaging solution for Indium Corporation, Utica’s Technology Company®. “We challenged the P-TECH students... - December 05, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation’s EZ-Pour® Gallium Trichloride Simplifies Room Temperature Processes Indium Corporation's EZ-Pour® Gallium Trichloride (GaCl3) simplifies the use of gallium trichloride by allowing the user to easily transfer the product from one container to another at room temperature. Traditional gallium trichloride is solid at room temperature and often forms clumps or sticks... - November 18, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation Low-Voiding Solder Paste Helps Users Avoid the Void at Productronica 2015 Indium Corporation presented its suite of void-reducing solder pastes, including halogen-free, no-clean Indium8.9HF, at Productronica 2015, Nov. 10-13 in Munich, Germany. Indium8.9HF is specifically formulated to reduce or eliminate voiding for improved finished goods reliability. This paste is perfectly... - November 14, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation® Names Vareha-Walsh as Director: Metals Unit Indium Corporation announces the addition of Donna Vareha-Walsh as Director, Metals Unit. - November 11, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation’s Insight on Solder Preforms to Reduce Voiding in Bottom Termination Components Indium Corporation announces the release of its newest informational video that describes how solder preforms can reduce voiding in bottom termination components. This brief video, which can be found at www.indium.com/blog/phil-zarrow, features Indium Corporation Technical Support Engineer Derrick Herron... - November 01, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation Features Void-Reducing Solder Paste Indium8.9HF at Productronica Indium Corporation will feature void-reducing Indium8.9HF, a halogen-free, no-clean solder paste, at Productronica 2015, Nov. 10-13, in Munich, Germany. Indium8.9HF is specifically formulated to reduce voiding, while delivering high transfer efficiency with low variability. In addition to outstanding... - October 29, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation Discusses Advantages of Low-Temperature Solder Alloys, Indium-, and Bismuth-Based Indium Corporation announces the release of its newest informational video detailing the benefits of using low-temperature solder alloy systems based on indium and bismuth. This brief video features the company’s Indium and Bismuth Product Manager, Carol Gowans, as she explains to electronics... - October 25, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation’s Hisert Explains How to Select the Proper Solder Preform Indium Corporation announces the release of its newest informational video that guides the audience on the proper steps for selecting a solder preform. This brief video features Indium Corporation’s Jim Hisert, Manufacturing Engineer, and SMT expert Phil Zarrow, President and Principal Consultant... - October 22, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation's Lasky Discusses Uptime and Productivity Improvement Indium Corporation announces the release of its newest informational video that provides real-world examples of drastic improvements of electronics manufacturing uptime and productivity. This brief video features Indium Corporation Senior Technologist Dr. Ronald C. Lasky as he uses firsthand experiences... - October 18, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation's Jensen to Share Expertise on Improving Mechanical, Electrical, and Thermal Reliability of Electronics Indium Corporation's Tim Jensen, Senior Product Manager for Engineered Solders, will lead a professional development course at the IMAPS 48th annual International Symposium on Microelectronics, Oct. 26, in Orlando, Fla. Jensen’s course, Improving Mechanical, Electrical, and Thermal Reliability... - October 17, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Flight Display Systems Drives Excellence with New Quality Assurance Manager Flight Display Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Dominguez to the newly created position of Quality Assurance Manager. - August 08, 2015 - Flight Display Systems

Ethernet Thermometer and Hygrometer with Alert Functionality and Cloud Interface As first product of a new line of smart sensors, German embedded developer egnite has launched Querx TH, a network based thermo-/hygrometer. Querx TH measures temperature and humidity and sends out alerts via email, SNMP trap and syslog message if configurable thresholds are exceeded. Querx TH logs... - October 03, 2014 - egnite GmbH

Event-Controlled Audio Player with Easy Configuration Egnite has launched an event triggered audio player. - April 04, 2014 - egnite GmbH

bdSound is Now a Member of the Xilinx Alliance Program bdSound, global provider of audio and speech processing solutions, announced it is a new member in the Xilinx Alliance Program, the worldwide ecosystem of qualified companies collaborating with Xilinx to further the development of all programmable technologies. - November 12, 2013 - bdSound

"Plugfest" Proves FiberPlex Optical Converter for AVB A/V Streaming Past the 100-Meter Mark Streaming audio and video across distances greater than the 100-meter cap on copper cabling can be a problem for AV installations. An impromptu plugfest involving a new FiberPlex converter box solves the problem. - September 18, 2013 - FiberPlex

FiberPlex Introduces at InfoComm Live Production Toolbox for Quick, Easy Fiber Optic Connectivity New at InfoComm, a system by FiberPlex with everything needed for transporting audio, video, control and data feeds of various formats over fiber optic strands. - June 08, 2013 - FiberPlex

SAPPHIRE Technology to Showcase Ecosystem of Hardware & Software for Digital Signage at InfoComm 2013 Pro AV Dealers to witness unique interoperability and network control of unique IT/AV products - June 08, 2013 - SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd.

FiberPlex Introduces “Swiss Army Knife” of SFP Media Transport at InfoComm New universal SFP/SFP+ (small form pluggable) frame by FiberPlex takes any variety of SFP modules, from optical and HD Video to MADI and Ethernet, for converting media formats easily during live audiovisual productions. - June 02, 2013 - FiberPlex

FiberPlex Appoints Sales Force & Associates to Represent Its Fiber Optic Line With copper cabling now giving way to fiber optic strands to solve the high-bandwidth issues of today’s AV systems, fiber optic technology manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on manufacturing rep firm Sales Force & Associates, Hollywood, Florida, to represent its line to the... - May 08, 2013 - FiberPlex

FiberPlex Appoints Cardone, Solomon & Associates to Represent Its Fiber Optic Line With IT and AV industries converging and fiber optics now a vital link between the two, leading fiber optics manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on firm Cardone, Solomon & Associates (CS&A) to represent its fiber optic product line to AV integrators and their clients in the New... - April 09, 2013 - FiberPlex

FiberPlex Announces Fiber Optic Maintenance Agreement to Ease the Strain on Government Agencies Affected by Sequestration Extended Service Agreement by the leading fiber optic manufacturer will help agencies leverage their investment in fiber optic technology and provide predictable fixed maintenance costs going forward, affecting some $200 million worth of fiber optic products currently in service and purchased by government agencies over the past 25 years. - March 13, 2013 - FiberPlex

SAPPHIRE Technology to Showcase Extensive Range of Interoperable Pro AV Hardware and Software at ISE 2013 Attendees Will Witness Unique Blend of Building Blocks for State-of-the-Art Digital Signage Systems - January 23, 2013 - SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd.

AMS Electronics, Inc. Improves Performance with New SMT Placement Machine AMS Electronics, Inc. announced today that it has acquired and installed a new Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Placement machine also known as a Pick and Place machine. This advanced new equipment is used to install surface mount components on printed circuit boards, which is a core service offered by... - December 07, 2012 - AMS Electronics

SAPPHIRE Technology Complements Product Offering for Digital Signage with PowerScale™ Audio/Video Extenders Introduction of HDMI over CATx transmitter/receiver kits provides end-to-end solution to integrators. - September 13, 2012 - SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd.

SAPPHIRE Enables Eyefinity for Digital Signage Simple, effective messaging on one display – or a grid of displays – from a local player PC. - September 07, 2012 - SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd.

SAPPHIRE Unveils New Web Section Showcasing Offerings for Digital Signage Pro AV pages provide targeted information to better serve digital signage customers. - August 31, 2012 - SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd.

bdSound Unveils bdASRC, Multichannel 146dB DR Asynchronous Sample Rate Converter for FPGA Application bdSound unveils bdASRC, Multichannel 146dB DR and 142dB THD+N Asynchronous Sample Rate converter with integrated AES/EBU transceivers, TDM and I2S interfaces for FPGA applications. - July 11, 2012 - bdSound

bdSound Joins ARM Connected Community bdSound, global provider of Audio and Speech Processing Solutions, announced it is a new member in the ARM® Connected Community, the industry’s largest ecosystem of ARM technology-based products and services. - March 21, 2012 - bdSound

SOF-TEK Presents New UL 508A Panel Shop & Contract Manufacturing Company in Redding SOF-TEK is pleased to announce that they are now a UL (Underwriters Laboratories) Panel Shop under the UL 508A Industrial Control Panel Certification. SOF-TEK in now open for business as a unique contract manufacturer in the North State, specializing in custom design UL Panels, PCBs, and wire harnesses for electronic assembly. - December 01, 2011 - Sof-Tek

Knight Electronics Helps OEMs Focus on Bottom Line with Expanded Value-Added Services Value-added services significantly reduce production lead time and product cost - July 31, 2010 - Knight Electronics

Okoro Media Adds USB 3.0 and Bitstreaming to Media PC Line Okoro Media unleashes media PCs with high-speed USB 3.0 ports and full 7.1 HD audio for Blu-ray playback. - March 11, 2010 - Okoro Media Systems

Status GUI Now Available for Renegade Audio Mixers Enhanced functionality through a sophisticated GUI for your Blue or Gray audio mixer. - February 28, 2010 - Renegade Labs, Inc.

QVS Tech Inc Receives 2009 Best of Business Award QVS Tech Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Business Award in the Oscillators category by the Small Business Commerce Association (SBCA) The Small Business Commerce Association (SBCA) is pleased to announce that QVS Tech Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Business Award in the Oscillators... - December 19, 2009 - QVS TECH INC

Christie Exhibit at Integrated Systems Russia 2009 Christie®, a global leader in visual solutions for business, entertainment and industry, is pleased to attend ISR (Integrated Systems Russia) held in Gostiniy Dvor, Moscow from 8th to 10th December. Christie takes part as the Gold Sponsor of ISR, cited as the number one Pro AV show in Russia. - December 10, 2009 - Christie

SD / HD SDI Embedder Module Complements Renegade Audio Mixers With the addition of an SD/HD SDI embedder for its digital audio mixers, Renegade Labs now provides the ability to perform sophisticated audio mixing completely in the SDI environment. - June 03, 2009 - Renegade Labs, Inc.

EditSet.HD Debut at IBC 2008 Wins Star Award for Renegade Labs, Ross Video, and Editware from TV Technology Renegade Labs, Editware, and Ross Video combine their particular expertise to provide a fully integrated edit system solution for HD post production. - October 02, 2008 - Renegade Labs, Inc.

Gray 328|MXE Digital Audio Mixer is Unleashed From Renegade Labs New comprehensive version 3 software offers USB Register Management, Software Upgrade Capabilities, separate electronics chassis provides cleaner installations, with more efficient engineering / maintenance. - March 29, 2008 - Renegade Labs, Inc.

Turtle Beach® Announces Next-Gen Ear Force® X3 Wireless Xbox® Headphones First Wireless Headphone for Xbox 360 with Independent Volume Control of Amplified Chat and Game Audio - August 22, 2007 - Turtle Beach

Version 3 Release for Gray|328 Digital Audio Mixer from Renegade Labs Auto To / Auto From feature provides easy access to all 32 input channels of the Gray|328 audio mixer - August 05, 2007 - Renegade Labs, Inc.

Renegade Labs Releases Version 2 for Blue|328 Digital Audio Mixer SDI module support is included in this feature rich software release for the Blue|328 digital audio mixer from Renegade Labs. - March 24, 2007 - Renegade Labs, Inc.