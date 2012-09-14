PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Within Software Reproducing

"We Serve to Inspire, Innovate, and Evolve," Says Anand Mahajan, CEO of Sphinx Solutions to GoodFirms
Recently, GoodFirms team interviewed Mr. Anand Mahajan, the CEO of Sphinx Solutions in which the team became aware of the company’s way of working, its services, and other parameters. - August 24, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions
Sphinx Solutions Pvt Ltd; Custom Software and Mobile Application Development Division Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3
Sphinx Solutions has been successfully appraised at Level-3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). - June 02, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions
Explore a New World of Customized E-ticketing Solution with Sphinx
Sphinx's E-ticketing is an innovative and evolving tech resolution to help your business grow. - March 14, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions
Leading Music Business Software Company Launches Talent Buying Pro
Your Tempo launched a new product line along with its' three others Talent Buying Pro that facilitates all aspects of the talent buying process. - February 06, 2019 - Tempo
Nashville Tech Company Kalatech Rebrands as Tempo
Kalatech Has Rebranded to Tempo. - January 03, 2018 - Tempo
Reportus is the New Way London is Reporting Its Property Faults
The Hassle Free Property Management - July 12, 2016 - Vix Solutions
New iSoundGrid Kids Edition for iPad Released - Hear, Play and Learn
Mobz technologies today introduces iSoundGrid Kids for iPad 1.0, a new edition to the iSoundgrid product line. The Kids edition of iSoundGrid offers a wide range of animal sounds & funny object sounds. Combined with the newly introduced icon buttons, it will allow kids to hear, play and learn. - April 19, 2011 - Mobz technologies
New Cyberian and Visual Creative Graphics Innovation Are to Form Alliance on 3D Lenticular Printing
Lenticular printing is a way to present 3D effects on 2D media. - December 08, 2010 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.
New Cyberian to Offer Short-Run CD Replication
To duplicate or to replicate: That’s the question. - May 22, 2009 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.
New Cyberian to Offer Lenticular Printing for Disc Packaging
Lenticular printing is a way to present special visual effects such as 3D, morph, flip, zoom, and animation on flat surface. Traditionally only by Hollywood productions could afford to use lenticular printing on their DVD packaging. New Cyberian has devised more affordable approaches and easy to work with workflow for low-budget and low-volume small productions. - November 15, 2008 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.
Uniloc Previews SoftAnchor Insight for Software Publisher Business Intelligence at Software Industry Conference in Boston
Increased Publisher Profitability Supported Through Unprecedented Software Usage and License Activation Metrics. - July 19, 2008 - Uniloc USA
CRN Magazine Recognizes Uniloc NetAnchor CIS as Top Emerging Technology to Protect Critical Infrastructure
Magazine names Uniloc one of Top Emerging Vendors for 2008. - July 12, 2008 - Uniloc USA
Uniloc Releases Top Ten Rules for Combating Cyber Attacks on Critical Infrastructure
Leader in Device-based Authentication Distills Years of Experience Into Valuable Advice for Security Administrators - June 13, 2008 - Uniloc USA
Uniloc Inc. and Macrovision Corporation Agree to Settle Patent Infringement Lawsuits
Uniloc USA Inc., the leader in physical device recognition for protecting intellectual property, networks and personal data, and Macrovision Corporation, today announced that they have settled pending patent lawsuits. Uniloc had sued Macrovision in the United States District Court for the Central District... - June 05, 2008 - Uniloc USA
