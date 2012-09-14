|
Recently, GoodFirms team interviewed Mr. Anand Mahajan, the CEO of Sphinx Solutions in which the team became aware of the company’s way of working, its services, and other parameters. - August 24, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions
Sphinx Solutions has been successfully appraised at Level-3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). - June 02, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions
Sphinx's E-ticketing is an innovative and evolving tech resolution to help your business grow. - March 14, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions
Your Tempo launched a new product line along with its' three others Talent Buying Pro that facilitates all aspects of the talent buying process. - February 06, 2019 - Tempo
Kalatech Has Rebranded to Tempo. - January 03, 2018 - Tempo
The Hassle Free Property Management - July 12, 2016 - Vix Solutions
Mobz technologies today introduces iSoundGrid Kids for iPad 1.0, a new edition to the iSoundgrid product line. The Kids edition of iSoundGrid offers a wide range of animal sounds & funny object sounds. Combined with the newly introduced icon buttons, it will allow kids to hear, play and learn. - April 19, 2011 - Mobz technologies
Lenticular printing is a way to present 3D effects on 2D media. - December 08, 2010 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.
To duplicate or to replicate: That’s the question. - May 22, 2009 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.
Lenticular printing is a way to present special visual effects such as 3D, morph, flip, zoom, and animation on flat surface. Traditionally only by Hollywood productions could afford to use lenticular printing on their DVD packaging. New Cyberian has devised more affordable approaches and easy to work with workflow for low-budget and low-volume small productions. - November 15, 2008 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.
Increased Publisher Profitability Supported Through Unprecedented Software Usage and License Activation Metrics. - July 19, 2008 - Uniloc USA
Magazine names Uniloc one of Top Emerging Vendors for 2008. - July 12, 2008 - Uniloc USA
Leader in Device-based Authentication Distills Years of Experience Into Valuable Advice for Security Administrators - June 13, 2008 - Uniloc USA
Uniloc USA Inc., the leader in physical device recognition for protecting intellectual property, networks and personal data, and Macrovision Corporation, today announced that they have settled pending patent lawsuits. Uniloc had sued Macrovision in the United States District Court for the Central District... - June 05, 2008 - Uniloc USA