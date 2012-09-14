PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Security Pros Find Eco-Friendliness and Productivity Reign Supreme at ISC West - April 05, 2018 - Lake Cable
Redpark ships first adapters that connect iPad to gigabit ethernet, that allow iPad & iPhone users to connect to ethernet while simultaneously charging the device. - September 06, 2017 - Redpark Development
SPB Global becomes exclusive distributor of Textile Instrument’s revolutionary Fabric Sensors, the future of electronic development and manufacturing technology. These high-tech Fabric Sensors require no electrical connection, which allows design engineers to take their existing products wireless. Developers will no longer be restricted by bulky circuit board and wiring requirements. - August 28, 2017 - SPB Global
Lake Cable, a 4th generation wire and cable manufacturer, has built a powerful solution for cable distribution with its new CableM8 system. Now Lake Cable’s groundbreaking product is getting a fresh spin with customization exclusively for the security market. - March 15, 2017 - Lake Cable
Connect-Air, an expert in the manufacturing and design of HVAC and building automation control cables, is excited to showcase an innovation in cable distribution that can rapidly enhance the productivity of electrical contractors during installs. Through the company’s partnership with Lake Cable, contractors attending this year’s National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Show in Boston will be able to get an up close view of the CableM8, an all-in-one cable distribution system. - August 31, 2016 - Lake Cable
New 50 Watt GaN Power Amplifier with 47 dBm Psat and 50 dB Small Signal Gain Available from Pasternack - May 13, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Waveguide Twists Available in 45 and 90 Degree Configurations In-Stock from Pasternack - May 13, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Major update of CableM8 to make debut at ISC West show in Las Vegas. Lake Cable, one of the top wire and cable manufacturers in the country, is launching a major update to its CableM8 Cable Distribution System aimed at dramatically improving the installation process. - March 23, 2016 - Lake Cable
Now You Can Design, Customize and Purchase Your Own Special Cable Configurations at Pasternack.com. - February 20, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Digitally Controlled Variable Gain Amplifier Offers Accurate Attenuation Levels Over the Entire Frequency Band - January 22, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Waveguide Mixers Boast Impressive Conversion Loss Performance in Rugged Compact Packages from Pasternack - November 27, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Pasternack Releases Programmable Analog Phase Shifters Using TTL Logic Interface. - November 15, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
First Harmonic® announces the release of the all-new IEB6+mic headphones, their first model for the new audio brand. - November 12, 2015 - first harmonic LLC
18, 26.5 and 40 GHz Ruggedized Amplitude and Phase Stable VNA Test Cables In-Stock at Pasternack - November 06, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Diverse Offering of GaN Power Amplifiers Boast High Power & High Gain over Wide Bands Up to 7.5 GHz - September 11, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
COMPRO Technology Inc., leading Cloud IP Video Surveillance Solution Provider, today announced the appointment of CFD Sales as COMPRO's distributor in Japan. From now on, CFD Sales will be offering the complete range of COMPRO's products and solutions to the Japanese market. - July 29, 2015 - COMPRO
C4Home 2.2, the latest version of its robust cloud service. C4Home 2.2 features new functions: iPad layout, scene selection mode, in-app cloud service subscription, IR configuration in app, and OSD configuration in app. - July 19, 2015 - COMPRO
Successive Detection Log Video Amplifiers and Detector Log Video Amplifiers Unveiled by Pasternack. - May 22, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Leading product design firm creates ultimate battery bank and charging solution - May 21, 2015 - designed by many
Lake Cable brought its entire line of broadcast cable to the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas, led by its newest product, STEALTH Special Ops™ 7.8MM Hybrid Fiber Camera Cable. - May 14, 2015 - Lake Cable
Pasternack Unveils New Lines of Ultra-Broadband Portable Amplifiers Able to Withstand Harsh Environments. - April 09, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Flexible Cable Jumpers Using Micro-Coax Snap-On Connectors Now Available from Pasternack - February 26, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Broadband Low Noise Amplifiers Ranging from 30 MHz to 40 GHz Introduced by Pasternack. - February 19, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
2-Way and 4-Way Broadband Power Combiners Announced by Pasternack - December 21, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Brand New 5-10 Bit PIN Diode Digital Step Attenuators Up to 40 GHz Now Available from Pasternack
- November 16, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Brand New Coaxial GaAs MMIC-based High Power Amplifiers Released by Pasternack. - October 17, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Pasternack Receives 4-Star Honors from Raytheon’s Supplier Excellence Program - October 02, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
New RF Calculators from Pasternack Provide Engineers with Solutions to Real-World Industry Challenges - September 14, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
New PIN Diode Switches Up to 12 GHz with Isolation as High as 90 dB Unveiled by Pasternack - August 29, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Pasternack Enterprises, Inc., an industry leading manufacturer and supplier of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, introduces an all new series of low PIM cable jumpers with formable coax. These new assemblies are designed for low passive intermodulation (PIM) applications including use in black... - July 23, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Ultra-Broadband Millimeter Wave 40 GHz Attenuators with 2.92mm Connectors Available at Pasternack - June 20, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
X Band High Gain Power Amplifiers with High Linearity Performance from Pasternack - June 11, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
WR-15 Waveguide Antennas Operating from 50 GHz to 70 GHz New from Pasternack Enterprises - June 07, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Pasternack Adds Line of L and S Band High Gain Amplifiers Covering 1.2 - 1.4 GHz and 3.1 – 3.5 GHz - June 07, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
To coincide with its newly created business units, the company announced the promotions of several veteran Lake Cable employees – most of whom have spent their entire careers in the wire and cable industry - to the upper management level. - October 03, 2013 - Lake Cable
Phase Stable Test Cables Rated to 18 GHz Introduced by Pasternack Enterprises. - September 27, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
60 GHz Waveguide Transmitter/Receiver Modules and Development System; New from Pasternack Enterprises - September 25, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Vilcom Holding Signed as New Pasternack Distributor - September 15, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
New Ultra-Broadband 2-Way Power Dividers Up to 50 GHz Offered by Pasternack Enterprises - September 12, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Lake Cable proudly announced today that it has added a new level of approval from Underwriters Laboratories for its Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH) cable.
Building upon Lake Cable’s extensive track record of UL approvals for its PLTC and TC offerings, this RISER rated LSZH cable has become increasingly... - August 16, 2013 - Lake Cable
Terry G. Jarnigan Has Been Named Chief Executive Officer of Pasternack. - July 12, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Coaxial Test Cables Capable of 26.5 GHz New from Pasternack Enterprises - June 06, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Hand Formable Semi-Rigid RF Cable Assemblies Up to 18 GHz Introduced by Pasternack Enterprises - April 18, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Pasternack Enterprises Introduces New Line of SMP and SMPM Adapters Capable of 65 GHz. - February 23, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
New Line of 50 Watt Medium Power RF Attenuators Introduced by Pasternack Enterprises. - February 08, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Schottky Diode Detectors Up to 26 GHz New from Pasternack. - December 14, 2012 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
High Frequency PIN Diode Switches Up to 40 GHz New from Pasternack - November 22, 2012 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Vermont Representacoes e Comercio Ltda. Appointed as New Pasternack Distributor for Brazil. - October 26, 2012 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
New Pasternack Distributor Spur Microwave is Appointed for India. - September 22, 2012 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Low PIM Connectors for 1/2” Corrugated Cable are Now Available from Pasternack Enterprises - August 23, 2012 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.