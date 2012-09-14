PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Lake Cable CableM8 Distribution System at 2018 ISC West in Las Vegas Security Pros Find Eco-Friendliness and Productivity Reign Supreme at ISC West - April 05, 2018 - Lake Cable

Redpark Introduces First iPad Ethernet Adapters; Supports Gigabit Ethernet and Power Over Ethernet Redpark ships first adapters that connect iPad to gigabit ethernet, that allow iPad & iPhone users to connect to ethernet while simultaneously charging the device. - September 06, 2017 - Redpark Development

SPB Global Becomes Exclusive Distributor of Revolutionary Fabric Sensors, R&D Engineers Take Notice SPB Global becomes exclusive distributor of Textile Instrument’s revolutionary Fabric Sensors, the future of electronic development and manufacturing technology. These high-tech Fabric Sensors require no electrical connection, which allows design engineers to take their existing products wireless. Developers will no longer be restricted by bulky circuit board and wiring requirements. - August 28, 2017 - SPB Global

Lake Cable Winning with Customized CableM8 Distribution System for Security Industry, All-in-One Product Comes to ISC West Lake Cable, a 4th generation wire and cable manufacturer, has built a powerful solution for cable distribution with its new CableM8 system. Now Lake Cable’s groundbreaking product is getting a fresh spin with customization exclusively for the security market. - March 15, 2017 - Lake Cable

Connect-Air Upgrades the Installer Experience at The NECA Show in Boston Connect-Air, an expert in the manufacturing and design of HVAC and building automation control cables, is excited to showcase an innovation in cable distribution that can rapidly enhance the productivity of electrical contractors during installs. Through the company’s partnership with Lake Cable, contractors attending this year’s National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Show in Boston will be able to get an up close view of the CableM8, an all-in-one cable distribution system. - August 31, 2016 - Lake Cable

Pasternack Introduces Their PE15A5025 GaN Power Amplifier Operating in the Popular 2 to 6 GHz Band New 50 Watt GaN Power Amplifier with 47 dBm Psat and 50 dB Small Signal Gain Available from Pasternack - May 13, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Unveils New Portfolio of Waveguide Twists Operating from 18 to 110 GHz Across Seven Bands Waveguide Twists Available in 45 and 90 Degree Configurations In-Stock from Pasternack - May 13, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Lake Cable Evolves the CableM8 Cable Distribution System Major update of CableM8 to make debut at ISC West show in Las Vegas. Lake Cable, one of the top wire and cable manufacturers in the country, is launching a major update to its CableM8 Cable Distribution System aimed at dramatically improving the installation process. - March 23, 2016 - Lake Cable

Pasternack Announces a New and Improved Version of The Cable Creator™ Now You Can Design, Customize and Purchase Your Own Special Cable Configurations at Pasternack.com. - February 20, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Introduces a New Rackmount Variable Gain RF Amplifier with Performance from 100 MHz to 18 GHz Digitally Controlled Variable Gain Amplifier Offers Accurate Attenuation Levels Over the Entire Frequency Band - January 22, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Waveguide Frequency Mixers Operate Across Full Ka, Q, U, V, E & W Millimeter Wave Bands Waveguide Mixers Boast Impressive Conversion Loss Performance in Rugged Compact Packages from Pasternack - November 27, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

New 8-Bit Digital Phase Shifters from Pasternack Offer 360 Degrees of Highly Accurate Variable Phase Shift Pasternack Releases Programmable Analog Phase Shifters Using TTL Logic Interface. - November 15, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

First Harmonic® Releases Ultra-Small Aluminum In-Ear Headphones First Harmonic® announces the release of the all-new IEB6+mic headphones, their first model for the new audio brand. - November 12, 2015 - first harmonic LLC

Pasternack Unveils New VNA Test Cables That Mitigate Phase Change Over 75,000 Flexure Cycles 18, 26.5 and 40 GHz Ruggedized Amplitude and Phase Stable VNA Test Cables In-Stock at Pasternack - November 06, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Expands Portfolio of In-Stock and Ready to Ship GaN Power Amplifiers Diverse Offering of GaN Power Amplifiers Boast High Power & High Gain over Wide Bands Up to 7.5 GHz - September 11, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

COMPRO Technology Authorized Distributorship with CFD in Japan COMPRO Technology Inc., leading Cloud IP Video Surveillance Solution Provider, today announced the appointment of CFD Sales as COMPRO's distributor in Japan. From now on, CFD Sales will be offering the complete range of COMPRO's products and solutions to the Japanese market. - July 29, 2015 - COMPRO

COMPRO Announces the Official Release of C4Home 2.2 C4Home 2.2, the latest version of its robust cloud service. C4Home 2.2 features new functions: iPad layout, scene selection mode, in-app cloud service subscription, IR configuration in app, and OSD configuration in app. - July 19, 2015 - COMPRO

Pasternack Announces New Log Video Amplifiers with Broadband Performance Up to 18 GHz Successive Detection Log Video Amplifiers and Detector Log Video Amplifiers Unveiled by Pasternack. - May 22, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Tomorrowland is Here with designed by many’s NFTY PL+S, the Four-in-One Mobile Charging Solution Leading product design firm creates ultimate battery bank and charging solution - May 21, 2015 - designed by many

Lake Cable Unleashes Broadcast Cable “Stealth Force” on NAB Show Lake Cable brought its entire line of broadcast cable to the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas, led by its newest product, STEALTH Special Ops™ 7.8MM Hybrid Fiber Camera Cable. - May 14, 2015 - Lake Cable

Portable Bench Top RF Amplifiers Introduced by Pasternack Pasternack Unveils New Lines of Ultra-Broadband Portable Amplifiers Able to Withstand Harsh Environments. - April 09, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Unveils New Lines of Ultra-Miniature Cable Assemblies with Performance Up to 6 GHz Flexible Cable Jumpers Using Micro-Coax Snap-On Connectors Now Available from Pasternack - February 26, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Releases New Ultra-Broadband and Millimeter Wave Low Noise Amplifiers Broadband Low Noise Amplifiers Ranging from 30 MHz to 40 GHz Introduced by Pasternack. - February 19, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Introduces New RF Combiners Operating Up to 6 GHz 2-Way and 4-Way Broadband Power Combiners Announced by Pasternack - December 21, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Introduces New Lines of Digitally Programmable Attenuators Brand New 5-10 Bit PIN Diode Digital Step Attenuators Up to 40 GHz Now Available from Pasternack - November 16, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Debuts New Line of High Power Linear RF Amplifiers Brand New Coaxial GaAs MMIC-based High Power Amplifiers Released by Pasternack. - October 17, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Supplier Excellence Award Issued to Pasternack by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems Pasternack Receives 4-Star Honors from Raytheon’s Supplier Excellence Program - October 02, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Publishes New RF Calculators and Conversion Tools to Pasternack.com New RF Calculators from Pasternack Provide Engineers with Solutions to Real-World Industry Challenges - September 14, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Releases New High Isolation RF Switches New PIN Diode Switches Up to 12 GHz with Isolation as High as 90 dB Unveiled by Pasternack - August 29, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Introduces New Series of Low PIM Cable Jumpers Pasternack Enterprises, Inc., an industry leading manufacturer and supplier of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, introduces an all new series of low PIM cable jumpers with formable coax. These new assemblies are designed for low passive intermodulation (PIM) applications including use in black... - July 23, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Announces New 2 Watt, 40 GHz Attenuators Ultra-Broadband Millimeter Wave 40 GHz Attenuators with 2.92mm Connectors Available at Pasternack - June 20, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Introduces All New Line of X Band Amplifiers X Band High Gain Power Amplifiers with High Linearity Performance from Pasternack - June 11, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Releases New Family of Millimeter Wave Antennas WR-15 Waveguide Antennas Operating from 50 GHz to 70 GHz New from Pasternack Enterprises - June 07, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

High Gain Amplifiers for Commercial and Military Radar Released by Pasternack Pasternack Adds Line of L and S Band High Gain Amplifiers Covering 1.2 - 1.4 GHz and 3.1 – 3.5 GHz - June 07, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Lake Cable Positions for "Better. Smarter. Faster." Era. Strong Growth Results in Three Dynamic Business Units. To coincide with its newly created business units, the company announced the promotions of several veteran Lake Cable employees – most of whom have spent their entire careers in the wire and cable industry - to the upper management level. - October 03, 2013 - Lake Cable

Pasternack Releases New Line of Low Loss Test Cables Phase Stable Test Cables Rated to 18 GHz Introduced by Pasternack Enterprises. - September 27, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Introduces 60 GHz Waveguide Modules and Development System 60 GHz Waveguide Transmitter/Receiver Modules and Development System; New from Pasternack Enterprises - September 25, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Enterprises Appoints New Distributor for Russia Vilcom Holding Signed as New Pasternack Distributor - September 15, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Releases Line of High Frequency Power Dividers New Ultra-Broadband 2-Way Power Dividers Up to 50 GHz Offered by Pasternack Enterprises - September 12, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Lake Cable Gets UL Approval to Produce Additional Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH) Cable Offering Lake Cable proudly announced today that it has added a new level of approval from Underwriters Laboratories for its Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH) cable. Building upon Lake Cable’s extensive track record of UL approvals for its PLTC and TC offerings, this RISER rated LSZH cable has become increasingly... - August 16, 2013 - Lake Cable

Pasternack Enterprises, Inc. Names New Leadership Terry G. Jarnigan Has Been Named Chief Executive Officer of Pasternack. - July 12, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Adds All New Line of RF Coaxial Test Cables Coaxial Test Cables Capable of 26.5 GHz New from Pasternack Enterprises - June 06, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Introduces New Line of Semi-Flexible Precision Cable Assemblies Hand Formable Semi-Rigid RF Cable Assemblies Up to 18 GHz Introduced by Pasternack Enterprises - April 18, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Expands SMP and Mini-SMP Series Adapters Pasternack Enterprises Introduces New Line of SMP and SMPM Adapters Capable of 65 GHz. - February 23, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Releases Line of Medium Power Attenuators New Line of 50 Watt Medium Power RF Attenuators Introduced by Pasternack Enterprises. - February 08, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Enterprises Expands Line of Schottky Diode Detectors Schottky Diode Detectors Up to 26 GHz New from Pasternack. - December 14, 2012 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Enterprises Introduces New Line of High Frequency PIN Diode RF Switches High Frequency PIN Diode Switches Up to 40 GHz New from Pasternack - November 22, 2012 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Enterprises Appoints New Distributor for Brazil Vermont Representacoes e Comercio Ltda. Appointed as New Pasternack Distributor for Brazil. - October 26, 2012 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Enterprises Appoints New Distributor for India New Pasternack Distributor Spur Microwave is Appointed for India. - September 22, 2012 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.