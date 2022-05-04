Connect-Air, an expert in the manufacturing and design of HVAC and building automation control cables, is excited to showcase an innovation in cable distribution that can rapidly enhance the productivity of electrical contractors during installs. Through the company’s partnership with Lake Cable, contractors attending this year’s National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Show in Boston will be able to get an up close view of the CableM8, an all-in-one cable distribution system. - August 31, 2016 - Lake Cable