Times Microwave Systems’ New LMR Coaxial Cable Toolkit Now in Stock from CDM Electronics
The hard case tool kit provides all tools required to cut, prep and crimp LMR-195, LMR-200 and LMR-240 coaxial cable as well as install a wide assortment of Times Microwave’s connectors, including the LMR X-Series non-solder EZ connectors. The kit uniquely promotes installation efficiency in a broad range of remote/on-site telecommunications applications, including 5G telecom towers, WiFi and SCADA networks, FM/TV/HDTV broadcasting transmission, and RF test labs.
CDM Electronics, a premier authorized distributor of mission-critical electronic connectors and cables, today announced the availability of Times Microwave Systems’ new LMR Tool Kit. The hard case tool kit is singularly intended to provide all tools required to perfectly cut, prep and crimp LMR-195, LMR-200 and LMR-240 coaxial cable as well as install a wide assortment of Times Microwave’s connectors, including the LMR X-Series non-solder EZ connectors. The tool kit, along with full lines of Times Microwave Systems’ LMR coaxial cables and connectors are available online from CDM Electronics.
Offered to promote installation efficiency, accuracy, and robust connectivity in a broad range of remote/on-site telecommunications applications, the LMR tool kit is intended for installers of small-cell wireless backhaul 5G telecom towers wherein communications equipment and antennae are mounted. It is moreover suited for integration of in-building WiFi and SCADA networks and for use by in-house technicians at broadcast facilities in which a tower, antennas, or antenna arrays for FM/TV/HDTV broadcasting transmission are essential. Other applications include RF test labs in addition to jumper-cable production facilities.
The durable hard case tool kit features precision cutouts to house and protect all tools needed for LMR-195, LMR-200, and LMR-240 coaxial cable installations. Each kit comprises a CCT-03 cable cutting tool for LMR-100 through LMR-600 cable. Also contained is a CST-195/200 cable prep tool designed for both LMR-195 and LMR-200 X series connectors, as well as a CST-240A cable prep tool for LMR-240 cable. These tools consistently and accurately cut dielectric cable plus remove jackets to expose outer conductors (braids) to further simplify cable installation. The CT-240/200/195/100 crimp tool for LMR-240, LMR-200, LMR-195 and LMR-100 X series connectors is additionally included. This device is cam-adjustable to minimize crimping force and is provided alongside hex dies required to crimp Times Microwaves’ EZ-series connectors specified for use with LMR-100, LMR-200 together with LMR-240 coaxial cables.
