Times Microwave Systems’ New LMR Coaxial Cable Toolkit Now in Stock from CDM Electronics

The hard case tool kit provides all tools required to cut, prep and crimp LMR-195, LMR-200 and LMR-240 coaxial cable as well as install a wide assortment of Times Microwave’s connectors, including the LMR X-Series non-solder EZ connectors. The kit uniquely promotes installation efficiency in a broad range of remote/on-site telecommunications applications, including 5G telecom towers, WiFi and SCADA networks, FM/TV/HDTV broadcasting transmission, and RF test labs.