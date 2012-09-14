PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Aeroprobe Announces Micro Purge System
The new product is an accessory for the company’s Micro Air Data System (μADS). - September 14, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation
Aeroprobe CEO to Present at Drones Africa Summit
The event supports drone business innovation in Africa. - September 08, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation
Aeroprobe Launches New Micro Air Data Computer Models
New models expand the company’s lineup of mobile measurement solutions technology. - September 02, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation
Aeroprobe Corporation Announces New Patent in Collaboration with GE
Novel probe design allows for the measurement of flow angles in unique environments - August 16, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation
eCycle, Incorporated
Long Anticipated eCycle LM5 Brushless Motor/Generator in Production
eCycle recently announced production of the LM5 Brushless Motor/Generator. - April 25, 2014 - eCycle, Incorporated
Flow Dry Technology Inc. Receives Above & Beyond Award from Delphi
Flow Dry Technology Inc. received Delphi Automotive’s 2012 Above & Beyond Award, one of its Pinnacle Family of Awards. - October 30, 2013 - Flow Dry Technology Inc.
Trans/Air Welcomes David Harden to Sales Team
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, a leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Harden as Regional Sales Manager. David comes to Trans/Air with over 30 years experience in the Truck and Bus industry. Based in St. - July 20, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
Trans/Air Manufacturing Releases an Informational Bulletin About BTU Ratings Called "BTU Ratings - Get Educated!"
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, has released an informational bulletin called “BTU Ratings – Get Educated!” The purpose of the bulletin is two-fold. First, it warns consumers... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
Trans/Air Manufacturing Has Developed a Dual Add-On Compressor Mount for IC Bus CE Applications
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of a new dual add-on compressor mount for IC Bus CE applications. Specifically designed for IC Bus CE applications,... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
Trans/Air Develops an Aftermarket Dash Evaporator for Blue Bird Vision Applications
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce a new dash air heat/cool unit designed specifically for Blue Bird Vision applications. The Blue Bird Vision Dash provides total climate... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
Trans/Air Develops a Dash Evaporator for IC Bus Rear Engine Applications
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce immediate availability of a new dash air heat/cool unit designed specifically for IC Bus RE applications. The IC Bus RE Dash provides total... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
Trans/Air Manufacturing Develops a New FM50 Flush Mounted Evaporator
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of a new FM50 flush mount evaporator. Specifically designed for school and commercial applications with bulkhead... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
Trans/Air Manufacturing Welcomes Chris Clark to the Sales Team
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Clark as Regional Sales Manager. Chris comes to Trans/Air with over 25 years experience in the A/C industry. Based... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
Karachi Electric Services - Now Providing Electrical Services Citywide in Karachi
Karachi Electric Services, a Reliable name in the industry of Repair, Maintenance & Installation Services in Karachi, Pakistan. The Company has begun to provide its expert services citywide now, starting from a small venture. - September 23, 2011 - Karachi Electric Services (pvt) Limited
Ribet Auto Parts New Online Store
Ribet Auto Parts (www.ribetautoparts.com), a premium supplier of OEM & aftermarket replacement automotive parts located on Grand Island, NY, announces the addition of their new online automotive parts Ecommerce store. The company's new internet store enables customers to make online purchases of... - June 10, 2011 - Ribet Auto Parts
DiscountACparts.com Adds Auto AC Accessories to Its Inventory
DiscountACparts.com now carries car AC accessories to go along with car air conditioning compressors – making it a one-stop-shop for Everything A/C. - August 26, 2009 - Discount AC Parts
Press Releases 1 - 16 of 16 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help