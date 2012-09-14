PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Business Savings at Staples, Sprint, ADP Payroll Through IndustryHuddle IndustryHuddle members are now saving on business expenses at nearly 50 big-name retailers and service providers, including Staples, Sprint, ADP Payroll Processing, Chevron, and many more. The savings are available to any of the website's members and the sign up is 100% free. - February 03, 2013 - Industry Huddle

New Social Trade Network Welcomes 60 New Members Industry Huddle, headquartered in Cincinnati, welcomed 60 new members this past month to their networking website IndustryHuddle.com. Through January, Industry Huddle will be highlighting news and updates on their social media about the Tools & Fasteners industry. Twitter users are encouraged to search via the hashtag #Tools to follow the online discussion. - January 06, 2013 - Industry Huddle

IndustryHuddle.com Announces December is "Safety" Month: Free iPod Giveaway Industry Huddle, an online Social Trade Network connecting suppliers, distributors, and customers, is announcing that the company’s “Industry of the Month” for December will be Safety Equipment & Clothing. As part of this promotion, Industry Huddle will be hosting a contest where... - December 02, 2012 - Industry Huddle

IndustryHuddle.com Announces "Janitorial" as Industry of the Month: Free iPod Giveaway Industry Huddle, an online Social Trade Network connecting suppliers, distributors, and customers, is announcing that the company’s “Industry of the Month” for November will be Janitorial and Sanitary Supplies. As part of this promotion, Industry Huddle is hosting a contest on their... - November 08, 2012 - Industry Huddle

IndustryHuddle.com Promises Manufacturers, Distributors, and Customers a Social Network for More Product Sales, Not “Likes” & “Follows” Industry Huddle founder, Zachary T. Haines, is changing B2B social networking, focusing on the needs of manufacturers, distributors, manufacturer’s reps, contractors, end-users, and other companies in numerous product industries. - November 02, 2012 - Industry Huddle

EzGrip(r) ResQ Pen Gains National/International Healthcare Distribution EzGrip(r) catalog inclusion Sammons Preston/Patterson and Kinsman Enterprises 2011 catalogs. - January 14, 2011 - Dexterity Technologies Corp

Modern Pen Mimics Modern Artists EzGrip(r) Art Parodies Masters Dali, Duchamp, Miró, Mondrian and Warhol on newly unveiled art exhibit at the Dexterity Tech website. - January 07, 2011 - Dexterity Technologies Corp

National Pen Donates Over 5,000 Items to Non-Profit Organization Through a private coordination through a local citizen, National Pen Company (www.pens.com) has recently donated over 5,000 pens to the AnySoldier.com organization. - May 29, 2010 - National Pen Company LLC