Recent Headlines
Nicholas Hemingway Launches Kickstarter Campaign for The Teardrop: A Designer’s Brass Hex Mechanical Pencil
Nicholas Hemingway, known for his handcrafted writing instruments, launches a Kickstarter campaign for The Teardrop, a brass hex mechanical pencil. This project highlights Hemingway’s commitment to quality and design, offering a tool that merges form, function, and sustainability. - November 13, 2024 - Nicholas Hemingway Pens
Nahvalur Continues Its Collaboration with It Gets Better, Launches New Pride Pens for 2024
Celebrating Diversity and Supporting LGBTQ+ Youth with Limited Edition Pens For the second consecutive year, Nahvalur is proud to announce its continued collaboration with It Gets Better, reinforcing Nahvalur's commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and standing up for what Nahvalur believes in. - June 07, 2024 - Nahvalur
Business Savings at Staples, Sprint, ADP Payroll Through IndustryHuddle
IndustryHuddle members are now saving on business expenses at nearly 50 big-name retailers and service providers, including Staples, Sprint, ADP Payroll Processing, Chevron, and many more. The savings are available to any of the website's members and the sign up is 100% free. - February 03, 2013 - Industry Huddle
New Social Trade Network Welcomes 60 New Members
Industry Huddle, headquartered in Cincinnati, welcomed 60 new members this past month to their networking website IndustryHuddle.com. Through January, Industry Huddle will be highlighting news and updates on their social media about the Tools & Fasteners industry. Twitter users are encouraged to search via the hashtag #Tools to follow the online discussion. - January 06, 2013 - Industry Huddle
IndustryHuddle.com Announces December is "Safety" Month: Free iPod Giveaway
Industry Huddle, an online Social Trade Network connecting suppliers, distributors, and customers, is announcing that the company’s “Industry of the Month” for December will be Safety Equipment & Clothing. As part of this promotion, Industry Huddle will be hosting a contest... - December 02, 2012 - Industry Huddle
IndustryHuddle.com Announces "Janitorial" as Industry of the Month: Free iPod Giveaway
Industry Huddle, an online Social Trade Network connecting suppliers, distributors, and customers, is announcing that the company’s “Industry of the Month” for November will be Janitorial and Sanitary Supplies. As part of this promotion, Industry Huddle is hosting a contest on... - November 08, 2012 - Industry Huddle
IndustryHuddle.com Promises Manufacturers, Distributors, and Customers a Social Network for More Product Sales, Not “Likes” & “Follows”
Industry Huddle founder, Zachary T. Haines, is changing B2B social networking, focusing on the needs of manufacturers, distributors, manufacturer’s reps, contractors, end-users, and other companies in numerous product industries. - November 02, 2012 - Industry Huddle
EzGrip(r) ResQ Pen Gains National/International Healthcare Distribution
EzGrip(r) catalog inclusion Sammons Preston/Patterson and Kinsman Enterprises 2011 catalogs. - January 14, 2011 - Dexterity Technologies Corp
Modern Pen Mimics Modern Artists
EzGrip(r) Art Parodies Masters Dali, Duchamp, Miró, Mondrian and Warhol on newly unveiled art exhibit at the Dexterity Tech website. - January 07, 2011 - Dexterity Technologies Corp
National Pen Donates Over 5,000 Items to Non-Profit Organization
Through a private coordination through a local citizen, National Pen Company (www.pens.com) has recently donated over 5,000 pens to the AnySoldier.com organization. - May 29, 2010 - National Pen Company LLC
500,000,000 pens…That’s a Lot of Pens
“Contour Mania” Design Contest Celebrates America’s Favorite Promotional Pen - September 10, 2008 - National Pen Company LLC