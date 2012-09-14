PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fonon Corporation Announces “2015 Reorganization Plan” Entering Phase II of Its Value Chain Model Fonon’s Board of Directors approves “2015 Reorganization Plan” outlining transition from Development to Growth Stage Company. - September 12, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation’s LaserTower™ Professional MegaCenter™ Incorporates Advanced Direct Drive Motion System (DDMS) Technology into Next-Generation Processing Systems The LaserTower™ Professional MegaCenter™ is the industry highest rated industrial-grade, high-volume marking and deep-engraving system available today. - September 11, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Awarded Purchase Order from Baxalta for MarkStar Professional Handheld Fiber Laser 3D Marking System MarkStar Professional is industry’s only hand-held portable 3D fiber laser marking system. - August 29, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation’s Micro-Stamping Technology Enhances Ballistics Identification Allowing Traceability to Firearms Micro-engraving unique ID Codes on firing pins provide forensic scientist with new tools for solving crime scenes. - August 20, 2015 - Fonon

Healthcare Specialist Ottobock Issues Fonon Corporation Purchase Order for LaserTower™ Compact Marking and Engraving System Ottobock’s first LaserTower™ system ordered 15 years ago continuing to demonstrate Fonon’s long-term reliability and brand loyalty. - August 20, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Awarded Contract from Sierra Nevada Corporation for LaserTower™ Desktop Marking & Engraving System Fonon’s Laser Photonics brand of industrial-grade marking and engraving systems are designed for continuous use in high-vibration, shock and dust conditions. - August 14, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Awarded Second Marking and Engraving System Contract from Sun Display Systems for the Company’s LaserTower™ Professional CM Fonon’s Laser Photonics brand of marking and engraving systems continue setting industry benchmark in long-term reliability, operator safety and quality of workmanship standards. - August 03, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Awarded Specialized High-Speed Drill-Bit Marking and Engraving System Contract Fonon secures additional contract for the company’s Laser Photonics’ brand of specialized Fiber laser marking and engraving system from Sandvik’s Dormer Tools S. A. - July 21, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Expands Senior Management Team Hiring Wayne Tupuola as Vice-President of Operations and Director Wayne Tupuola rejoins Fonon Corporation providing experience and leadership. - July 06, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation’s 3D FUSION™ Metal Printing Technology Incorporates Laser Beam Wave Shaping and Temperature Processing Profiles Optimized for Each Metal NANO-Powder Fonon’s Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) systems provide end-users with next-generation tools to control the uniform melting of metal powder during high-temperature laser processing. - June 02, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation’s 3D FUSION™ Technology Eliminates Continuous Fluctuations in Laser Focal Point in Next-Generation 3D Metal Printing Systems Fonon’s Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) systems provide end-users with optimum control of the laser’s focal point improving density while eliminating beam-spot and power distribution fluctuations - May 28, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Announces Laser Tower™ Compact Marking & Engraving System Rental Program Rental Program Provides New End-Users with Lower Risk Financial Options. - May 19, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Announces FUSION™ Technology as the Company Officially Enters the 3D Metal Printing System Market Fonon Corporation’s business model is to design application specific 3D Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) systems dedicated to a common cluster of industry specific geometric shares optimized for one metal type. - May 18, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Submits the Company’s SEC-10-Q Report Fonon Corporation (“Fonon”) a trade name for Mabwe Minerals Inc. (OTCQB: MBMI), has issued its quarterly report on SEC-Form 10-Q to assist current shareholders in understanding its transition to a new business model. The company’s Total Shareholder Equity reflected on its balance sheet... - May 14, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Technologies, Inc. Completes Stock Purchase and Asset Sale Agreement with Mabwe Minerals Moving Fonon to the OTCQB Marketplace Fonon enters into the public sector under current ticker symbol MBMI as an OTCQB fully-reporting company. - April 03, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Technologies Announces Family of FDA Compliant Medical Unique Device Identification (UDI) Marking Systems Fonon Technologies’ LaserTower™ Family of UDI Marking Systems supports a wide range of Medical Device Manufacturing Applications from Stand-Alone Workshop Models to High-Volume Systems that Easily Integrate into Existing I/0 Production Lines. - March 23, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Awarded Laser-Based 3D Subtractive Materials Contract Fonon Awarded Contract by Jay Industries for Laser-Based 3D Subtractive Materials Processing Marking System. - February 08, 2015 - Fonon

Florida Firm Launches Gun Manufacturing-Focused Laser Product Line Fonon Technologies, the industry leader in developing high-tech fiber and CO2 laser systems for marking, cutting and engraving applications, is targeting gun manufacturers with the launch of a new fiber laser line, which will vastly improve the industry’s marking and engraving process. Gun manufacturers... - September 19, 2014 - Fonon

Fonon Technologies Aids in the War on Terror New Tool Helps Federally Mandated Arms Tracking Initiative - September 13, 2014 - Fonon

Fonon Technologies to Launch U.S.-Built Laser Product Line New Wave of Systems to Cover 80% of the Manufacturing Market Fonon Technologies -- with the addition of 3D Additive Printing -- now offers a complete line of industrial laser equipment, showcasing various models that will service some of the economy’s most important manufacturing sectors. The launch -- which ushers in one of the few complete lines of industrial... - September 10, 2014 - Fonon

The Handheld Fiber Laser Marking System Emerging Tool Will Increase the Efficiency of Laser Marking - September 05, 2014 - Fonon

Industry Changing 3D Laser Metal Sintering (Metal Printing) Technology Now Available from Fonon An emerging additive Nano Powder Manufacturing Technology just released from Fonon Technologies includes an Industry changing 3D Metal Printing technology breakthrough process and available model newly released. - August 29, 2014 - Fonon

