Recent Headlines
Say Goodbye to Smelly, Unhealthy Sponges; Dispongeables® Are a QVC Big Find® Winner
Used kitchen sponges have high concentrations of bacteria. Dispongeables Company has created disposable, biodegradable sponges designed to be thrown-away before bacteria can grow. This invention just won QVC's The Big Find contest. - September 23, 2021 - Dispongeables Company
Hey, HEYA Toothbrush Holder is Live on Kickstarter... Simple & Clean, Keep Bacteria Away
The HEYA attaches to any cup and keeps your toothbrush dry and clean. The drip tray will collect your brush's excess (bacteria) water. - April 24, 2016 - HeyDepot
Business Savings at Staples, Sprint, ADP Payroll Through IndustryHuddle
IndustryHuddle members are now saving on business expenses at nearly 50 big-name retailers and service providers, including Staples, Sprint, ADP Payroll Processing, Chevron, and many more. The savings are available to any of the website's members and the sign up is 100% free. - February 03, 2013 - Industry Huddle
New Social Trade Network Welcomes 60 New Members
Industry Huddle, headquartered in Cincinnati, welcomed 60 new members this past month to their networking website IndustryHuddle.com. Through January, Industry Huddle will be highlighting news and updates on their social media about the Tools & Fasteners industry. Twitter users are encouraged to search via the hashtag #Tools to follow the online discussion. - January 06, 2013 - Industry Huddle
IndustryHuddle.com Announces December is "Safety" Month: Free iPod Giveaway
Industry Huddle, an online Social Trade Network connecting suppliers, distributors, and customers, is announcing that the company’s “Industry of the Month” for December will be Safety Equipment & Clothing. As part of this promotion, Industry Huddle will be hosting a contest... - December 02, 2012 - Industry Huddle
Filmop USA’S Microfiber Brillante Surface Cleaning System Makes Cloths, Squeegees Obsolete for Cleaning Windows, Stainless Steel, Whiteboards, and Flat Surfaces
Filmop USA’s new Brilliante Surface Cleaning System makes old-fashioned window cleaning and flat surface cleaning obsolete by eliminating wadded-up cleaning cloths, drippy window cleaning squeegees and annoying surface streaks. Filmop’s Brillante system enables you to clean a wide swath of a flat surface in one swipe, is ergonomically designed, uses less cleaning solution, and can reach up to 30-feet. - November 15, 2012 - Filmop USA
IndustryHuddle.com Announces "Janitorial" as Industry of the Month: Free iPod Giveaway
Industry Huddle, an online Social Trade Network connecting suppliers, distributors, and customers, is announcing that the company’s “Industry of the Month” for November will be Janitorial and Sanitary Supplies. As part of this promotion, Industry Huddle is hosting a contest on... - November 08, 2012 - Industry Huddle
IndustryHuddle.com Promises Manufacturers, Distributors, and Customers a Social Network for More Product Sales, Not “Likes” & “Follows”
Industry Huddle founder, Zachary T. Haines, is changing B2B social networking, focusing on the needs of manufacturers, distributors, manufacturer’s reps, contractors, end-users, and other companies in numerous product industries. - November 02, 2012 - Industry Huddle
Brush Research Manufacturing Announces Flex-Hone® Video Contest
Brush manufacturer will award $200 in BRM products to the winning video demonstrating the Flex-Hone® or Flex-Hone® for Rotors. - June 30, 2010 - Brush Research Manufacturing
Gordon Brush Manufacturing Company Featured on Discovery Channel
Gordon Brush Manufacturing Company will be featured on the Discovery Channel's "Factory Made" television show on June 1st, 2010. - May 29, 2010 - Gordon Brush Manufacturing Company
Pick & Place Light, Porous Objects with CDF Series—Adjustable Air Amplifier
Vaccon Company, Inc. of Medway, Massachusetts offers the CDF Series Adjustable Air Amplifier, a vacuum pump and cup in one that generates high vacuum flow ideal for picking up light, porous objects such as open celled foam, fabric, fibrous paper products, food products such as birthday cakes, and more. - March 02, 2009 - Vaccon Company, Inc.
Vaccon’s Modular High Flow Vacuum Pumps Power Robotic End-of-Arm Tools for Pick and Place Medical Applications
Vaccon Company of Medway, MA offers an entire line of modular venturi vacuum pumps and End-of-Arm Tooling components that easily mount to 1”(25mm) and 1.5”(40mm) extrusions to create a complete “wrist-down” EOAT for pick and place medical applications. - March 02, 2009 - Vaccon Company, Inc.
Vaccon Adjustable Air Flow Amplifiers for Cleaning, Cooling & Drying Parts
Vaccon Company, Inc of Medway, MA, offers a full line of adjustable, air-operated, energy efficient airflow amplifiers for cleaning, cooling, and drying applications. - March 02, 2009 - Vaccon Company, Inc.
Solid State Vacuum and Pressure Switch / Sensors for Precise Monitoring and Control
Vaccon Company, Inc. of Medway, Massachusetts offers a compact, all-in-one output device and digital gauge for precise monitoring of vacuum (VDS Series) or pressure (PDS Series) in systems, process control, and leak testing applications. - March 02, 2009 - Vaccon Company, Inc.
Silence High Volume Exhaust without Back Pressure Using FA-51 Series Silencers
Vaccon Company, Inc. of Medway, Massachusetts offers a durable and versatile line of silencers that can be used on all pneumatic devices and in any facility operating equipment that uses compressed air. - March 02, 2009 - Vaccon Company, Inc.
Vaccon Check Valves for Safe, Energy Efficient Vacuum Operations
Vaccon Company, Inc. of Medway, Massachusetts offers a line of vacuum check valves that work with venturi vacuum pumps and switches to seal and maintain vacuum levels for safe, energy-efficient vacuum applications. - March 02, 2009 - Vaccon Company, Inc.
Vaccon Offers Specialty Materials for Creative OEM Design
Vaccon Company, Inc. of Medway, Massachusetts provides OEM designers and engineers the opportunity to be creative when designing automation equipment that uses vacuum technology. Whether the designer is creating a new proprietary machine or retro-fitting an old one, Vaccon will design and manufacture vacuum pumps in custom sizes, shapes and materials to meet the OEM’s application, footprint and performance requirements. - March 02, 2009 - Vaccon Company, Inc.
Ugly or Elegant? Inventor Makes the Toilet Brush Disappear
The toilet brush is a necessary evil. Notech Inc. has designed a simple yet elegant solution to keep the toilet brush safely stored and out of sight. It is Brush-Away™, the only in-wall toilet brush cabinet. - June 24, 2006 - Notech Inc