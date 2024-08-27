"Without doubts, the American government advocates non-discrimination when it comes to giving jobs to the disabled in the society; but then, many of them are still being rejected or not able to find the flexible conditions they need to perform," states Robert Schaefer. Today, Robert Schaefer, an enterprising, disabled man asks for help to rebuild his home-based business that was unjustly closed down. - April 28, 2014 - Robert Schaefer