East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali to Welcome Ministers from Tanzania, South Sudan and DRC Mining ministers and an Undersecretary for Mining from Tanzania, DRC and South Sudan will join the CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB) in a ministerial discussion panel on regional mineral trade and investment at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum conference and... - October 09, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Aldango Gold Refinery in Rwanda Partners with East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in October The inaugural edition of East & Central Africa Mining Forum is hosted by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) and will focus on the opportunities in the regional mining industry. - September 18, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic

Mining Filtration System Extracts and Refines Multiple Metals & Eliminates the Need for Cyanide and Carbon - Live Demonstration Precision Periodic, a UCF Business Incubator Company, announces a live demonstration of their Mining Filtration System that extracts and refines multiple metals in one process and eliminates the need to use cyanide and carbon. Alluvial Miners can now extract to 20,000 mesh and tailing owners can process stockpiled tailings to capture valuable metals previously unattainable. - October 31, 2018 - Precision Periodic

Yunnan Geology Mineral Resources Co Ltd Chairman Predicts Stronger Copper Prices in 2018 The 2018 copper prices are expected to carry on increasing, showing a relative rise compared to the rise of demand from the second quarter of 2017 which reflects what analysts have predicted since the first quarter of 2017. - July 06, 2017 - Yunnan Geology Mineral Resources Co Ltd

Minerals Mining Corporation AG Prepares Stock Exchange Listing Minerals Mining Corporation AG Board Approves Company Listing Scheduled for 3rd Quarter of 2017. - March 25, 2017 - Minerals Mining Corporation AG

ANDalyze Inc. Appoints Ron van Os as Chief Executive Officer Ron van Os, the former Chief Operating Officer at ANDalyze has been chosen by the company’s Board of Directors as its new CEO as of March 31st, 2016. Mr. van Os’s appointment follows the death last year of William Thalheimer, the former CEO. Mr. van Os’s new role will guide the company towards growth and the launch of new products as the company’s heavy metal water testing products gain market share in the water quality industry. - April 15, 2016 - ANDalyze

Randgold Resources and Tenke Fungurume Big Winners at this Year’s DRC Mining Industry Awards at iPAD DRC Randgold Resources Limited CEO Dr Mark Bristow was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the DRC Mining Industry Awards during a sold-out gala dinner ceremony on Thursday evening in Kinshasa. - October 18, 2015 - iPAD DRC

Finalists Announced in DRC Mining Industry Awards Ivanhoe Mines, Tiger Resources and Tenke Fungurume are just some of the leading names in mining that have been nominated for the DRC Mining Industry Awards which will be announced at the gala dinner ceremony during iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba on 15 October in Kinshasa. The awards will take place for the second time and celebrate the top people and projects in the sector. - October 09, 2015 - iPAD DRC

Viscount Announces Drill Contract and Mobilization at Cherry Creek Nevada Viscount Mining Corp. is pleased to report that it has begun mobilizing for the 2015 Phase 1 drilling program at its flagship Cherry Creek Nevada Property. - October 06, 2015 - Viscount Mining Corp.

iPAD DRC Diamond Sponsor Ivanhoe Mines Says "This is the Best Time for Mines to Invest and Seek Operational Efficiencies to Remain Competitive" Mr. Louis Watum, Managing Director, Ivanhoe Mines DRC, says "Now is the time to invest and to look for ways to improve our respective operational efficiencies in order to stay competitive.” - September 30, 2015 - iPAD DRC

DRC Mining Community Embraces the DRC Mining Industry Awards in Kinshasa The mining industry in DRC will once again honour its top industry leaders and projects at the DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place at a high-level gala dinner during the iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba on Wednesday, 15 October in Kinshasa. Impressive industry support The DRC’s... - September 08, 2015 - iPAD DRC

October is iPAD Month in DRC as Mining Community Gathers in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi October is iPAD* month in DRC and this year will once again see the return of the 11th edition of iPAD DRC Mining and Infrastructure Indaba in Kinshasa from 15-16 October, followed by the sixth edition of Katanga Mining Week in Lubumbashi from 20-21 October. *iPAD = Infrastructure Partnerships for African... - August 21, 2015 - iPAD DRC

"Let’s Work Together to Fix the Power" - Tiger Resources' Message at iPAD DRC in Kinshasa in October “My message at the upcoming iPAD DRC Mining and Infrastructure Indaba in Kinshasa in October is: 'Let’s work together to fix the power',” says Charles Carron Brown, COO of Tiger Resources’ Kipoi Mine. Electrical power is the number one challenge facing the country’s mining... - August 08, 2015 - iPAD DRC

CBM-TEC Here to Stay – Says Zambian Mining Expo Director "Sponsoring the Zambian Mining Woman of the Year and Mining Personality of the Year at the Chamber of Mines of Zambia’s inaugural awards we are showing that CBM-TEC is here to stay and part of this country’s mining growth and future,” so says Nicole Smith, event director of the... - July 09, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Zambian Association of Manufacturers to Showcase Huge Opportunities for Local Manufacturers in Mining Sector at CBM-TEC “With Zambian mining companies buying up to 1.7-billion dollars’ worth of manufactured imports annually there is clearly a huge opportunity for the local industry,” says Maybin Nsupila, CEO of the Zambian Association of Manufacturers. Mr Nsupila is hosting a workshop for Zambian suppliers... - May 01, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

New Royalty Tax Rate "Sends Out Good Signal" - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo “We remain convinced that Zambia is an attractive mining destination due to a healthy spirit of engagement between government and the operators,” says Nicole Smith, event director of the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC) in Kitwe from 5-6 May. She was responding... - April 23, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference to Welcome Zambian Mining and Trade Ministers in Kitwe in May The Zambian minister of Mines, Energy and Water Development, the Hon. Christopher Yaluma, and the country’s minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, the Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe, will head up a high-level government delegation at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC), taking place in Kitwe from 5-6 May. - April 19, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Free, Practical Workshops for Mining Community at Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference in Kitwe in May The free, practical workshops at the Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Zambia’s mining hub Kitwe were so well attended last year that the organisers have doubled the size of the workshop space for this year’s event from 5-6 May. The event will once again gather thousands... - March 20, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Zambia Chamber of Mines Says Copperbelt Trade Expo in May Will Truly Add Value to the Zambian Investment Climate The Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC) will once again gather thousands of mining experts and services providers to the industry from 5-6 May in Kitwe, which is the heart of the Zambian Copperbelt. - February 15, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

DRC Mining Industry Awards Honour Best in Sector at iPAD DRC in Kinshasa Kibali Gold Project was named Mining Company of the Year at the inaugural DRC Mining Industry Awards that took place during a high-level gala dinner at the iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba on Wednesday, 22 October in Kinshasa. The awards were organised in collaboration with the DRC Chamber... - October 29, 2014 - iPAD DRC

Texas Wyoming Announces Definitive Agreement with RVJ Holdings, LLC. Texas Wyoming Drilling (OTC: TWDL) Announces Joint Venture on Yellow-Jacket Mining Claim. Texas Wyoming Drilling Inc.(the “Company”) announced today that on October 2, 2014 it had entered into a Definitive Agreement (the “Definitive”) with RVJ Holdings LLC., a newly organized... - October 10, 2014 - Texas Wyoming Drilling, Inc.

Finalists Announced in DRC Mining Industry Awards - Winners to be Named at iPAD DRC in Kinshasa Randgold Resources, Kamoto Copper Company, Tenke Fungurume and MMG are just some of the leading names in mining that have been nominated for the inaugural DRC Mining Industry Awards which will be announced at the gala dinner ceremony during iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba on 22 October in... - October 05, 2014 - iPAD DRC

iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba Celebrates 10 Years of Development and Success “iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba remains the only mining focused event in the DRC and the region, and thanks to the unfailing support and input from the government and the industry, we are celebrating 10 years of networking, development, progress and success,” says event director... - September 04, 2014 - iPAD DRC

DRC Mining Industry Awards to Celebrate Top Companies and Individuals in Mining Sector in October This year’s tenth edition of the annual iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba will see the launch of the DRC Mining Industry Awards during a gala dinner on 22 October at Hotel Memling in Kinshasa. - August 22, 2014 - iPAD DRC

Successful Launch of CBM-TEC Expo in Kitwe in April Put Zambia’s Copperbelt on the Map The hugely successful launch of the Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC) in Kitwe from 28-29 April attracted 92 exhibitors, 1600 visitors, 140 conference delegates, including Zambian Vice President Dr Guy Scott and Mining, Energy and Water Development Minister, Hon. Christopher Yaluma. “We... - May 21, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Enterprising, Disabled Man Solicits for Help to Rebuild Business, Goldbearingpaydirt.com, After Being Unjustly Closed Down "Without doubts, the American government advocates non-discrimination when it comes to giving jobs to the disabled in the society; but then, many of them are still being rejected or not able to find the flexible conditions they need to perform," states Robert Schaefer. Today, Robert Schaefer, an enterprising, disabled man asks for help to rebuild his home-based business that was unjustly closed down. - April 28, 2014 - Robert Schaefer

Global Mining Giant Sandvik is Platinum Sponsor for Upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference in Kitwe Next Week Global mining giant Sandvik, platinum sponsors for the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference (CBM-TEC), is currently building a high-tech, multimillion dollar facility in Kitwe, where the event takes place from 28-29 April. The company’s Accounts and Applications Manager - Central... - April 25, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

CBM-TEC Offers Free Exploration, Production and Processing Sessions in Kitwe in April The upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Zambia’s mining hub Kitwe from 28-29 April is offering free-to-attend sessions on the exhibition floor for all visitors. - March 27, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Zambian Minister of Mines Christopher Yaluma to Deliver Keynote Address at CBM-TEC Mining Expo at Kitwe on 28 April Zambia’s Minister of Mines, Energy and Water Development, the Hon. Christopher Yaluma, will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC that is taking place in Kitwe, Zambia from 28-29 April. Organised in association with Electra Mining Africa,... - March 06, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Zambia’s Chamber of Mines Supports CBM-TEC and is Upbeat About Country’s Mining Future The CEO of the Chamber of Mines of Zambia, Mrs Maureen J Dlamini, says there is still a huge potential for green fields operations with high grade copper and other minerals available for exploitation in that country. The Chamber’s President, Mr. Emmanuel Mutati, heads up an impressive list of... - February 22, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

CBM-TEC Mining Expo Reaches Out to Zambian Mining Industry with Practical Programme The President of Zambia’s Chamber of Mines, Mr. Emmanuel Mutati, heads up an impressive list of speakers at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Kitwe, Zambia from 28-29 April. The official brochure for the event, which is expected to be attended by 1500 mining... - February 09, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

New CBM-TEC Mining Expo to Put Zambian Copperbelt on the Map Some 1500 mining experts are expected at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Kitwe, Zambia in April next year at an industry event that has been described as long overdue for the region. - December 08, 2013 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference Launch for Specialised Exhibitions and Spintelligent Specialised Exhibitions, organisers of ElectraMining South Africa, and Spintelligent, organisers of the specialist iPAD Series of Mining, Energy & Infrastructure Conferences, have announced the launch of a dedicated mining Industry trade expo and conference in the heart of the Zambian mining region. - July 27, 2013 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

RareMineTech Consider Additional Funding from Down Under RareMineTech is approached from yet another Australian-led venture capital group wanting to provide the mining company the capital funding for an Initial Public Offering. - June 12, 2013 - RareMineTech

logi Gold Proposes Plant Using "New Way" to Make Gold Can Save the World from Cyanide and Mercury Poisoning - May 02, 2013 - Logi Gold

Own Gold, LLC is Pleased to Announce the Option for Customers to Now Receive Their Gold as Refined 99.9% Pure Gold Own Gold, LLC has recently entered into an agreement with a gold refiner close to its mining operations in the state of Nevada. This means that customers now have the option to receive 99.9% pure gold. - March 23, 2013 - Own Gold LLC

RareMineTech to Consider Further Investment RareMineTech are in negotiations to take on further offers of funding to optimize their current exploration projects. - March 07, 2013 - RareMineTech

Own Gold Announces Strategic Alliance with Investor Relations Firm Ascension Partnership and Its Intention to Take the Company Public Own Gold LLC is pleased to announce that it has formed a new venture with Ascention Partnership, with the intention to list Own Gold LLC on the stock markets of Europe and United States. - February 20, 2013 - Own Gold LLC

Update on Intention of Listing on a Public Stock Exchange Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. is pleased to report on the anticipated listing of its shares on a European stock exchange. Inca Mining has enlisted the services of a recognized broker to act as listing agent and with the final paperwork under review, the company looks forward to announcing a listing date... - January 23, 2013 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Progress Continues and is on Track at New Processing Facility Inca Peruvian Mining, Ltd. is pleased to report on the status of development at the site for the new processing facility. Construction at the designated site for the processing plant, which will process the entire mineral through Inca Peruvian Mining’s joint venture partner, is moving forward... - January 11, 2013 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

New Processing Plant Could Reduce Production Costs by 50% Per Ounce Inca Peruvian Mining, Ltd. ("Inca Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner has secured a contractor to complete the construction and installation of the new processing plant. The location of the site is perfect as it is within 15 kilometers... - January 09, 2013 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Katanga Mining Briefings and iPAD DRC Unlock Business Opportunities in DRC The increasing interest in doing business in the DRC was evident at the recent annual Katanga Mining Briefings and iPAD* DRC which gathered more than 800 participants in the capital of Kinshasa and the prominent mining hub Lubumbashi, with attendees that included regional and national government leaders,... - November 25, 2012 - iPAD DRC

Sino-Sud Resources Acquires More Properties, Increases Share Offering Approval Period Sino-Sud Resources’ Initial Public Offering originally scheduled for autumn 2012 will now be postponed due to a significant increase in the company’s value driven by ongoing property acquisitions. - November 14, 2012 - Sino-Sud Resources

Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. Announces Its Intention of Listing Its Shares on a European Stock Exchange Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. (Inca Mining or the Company) is pleased to report that it intends to begin its listing process on a recognized Stock Exchange within the next 21 days. The exchange that the Company would have its shares quoted on is the GXG Markets, A part of the Global Exchange Group, which... - October 13, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

First Sample Results of Ore from New 40 Meter Shaft Indicate 3 Times Higher Grade Ore Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. is pleased to report on the discovery of a 40 meter shaft and preliminary testing results on the ore extracted from the deeper level. The joint venture partner was delighted by the discovery of the shaft. It is believed to have been drilled by the previous owner and is nearly... - October 04, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

New Road Provides Greater Access Around Mine and Exploration Work Could Increase Grade of Gold Per Ton by 25-50% Inca Peruvian Mining, Ltd. is pleased to announce that during the construction of an access road, several new veins that were yet to be identified have been discovered. The geology report reports on 10 veins that have been sampled and now the infrastructure to access the veins with mining equipment is... - September 20, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Laboratory Flotation Test Completed Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. announced today that a laboratory flotation test was completed. The test was carried out as a senior joint venture partner wants to explore better ways of processing the mineral. The results were exceptionally good, showing a greater than 90% recovery. What this means for... - August 30, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Reports on 2nd Gold Revenues Show 15% Improved Processing Efficiency Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. is pleased to report their Senior Joint Venture partner has produced their second gold revenues. - August 29, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.