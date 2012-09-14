PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Continental Cut Stone
Continental Cut Stone's Computerized Equipment Helps Push Natural Stone Design to New Dimensions
Nationally Recognized Tucker Design Award honors Page Architects, Austin Texas with exceptional use of natural stone through concept, design and construction. - March 14, 2018 - Continental Cut Stone
Continental Cut Stone
Continental Cut Stone Pulls Back the Curtain on Architectural Design in Limestone
An Institute of Architecture and Arts (ICAA) Event. A wide range of designers come together in Florence Texas to bring their creative minds to the forefront. A day packed with learning how their imagination is transformed into Limestone Architectural Elements for their clients is enhanced with a tour of Continental Cut Stone Limestone Fabrication Mill. The day ended with their itching, creative hands ready to tinker on limestone hosted by Texas Carved Stone and Bartlett Stone. - April 29, 2017 - Continental Cut Stone
Official Rock of Ages Visitors Center Fan Page Explodes Onto Facebook
Rock of Ages Visitors Center has launched its official fan page on Facebook. Now fans have a new way to connect with the legendary 600-ft deep quarry, world renowned memorial craftsmanship and with each other. - July 01, 2009 - Rock of Ages
