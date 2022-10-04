Recent Headlines
Within Natural Gas Piplines
BrainDrip, LLC to Introduce Their SG Technologies for the Conversion of Pipelines to Hydrogen and the Localized Storage of Hydrogen, RNG and CO₂ in H2 View Magazine
Announcement of public feature article and brief overview of BrainDrip's SG Technologies. - October 04, 2022 - BrainDrip
Community Values and Reduced Risks Key to New Guiding Principles
Leaders in Energy and Preservation (LEAP) today released Voluntary Practices for Non-Regulated Energy Development Projects. These practices put into action LEAP’s guiding principles for responsible development of energy projects that respect historic places, cultural resources and community... - October 05, 2021 - Leaders in Energy and Preservation
Michael Latham, PE Joined Bingham & Taylor
Mike Latham, PE joined Bingham & Taylor as Director of Product Engineering and Design. - September 04, 2019 - Bingham & Taylor
DC International Secures Super Major Oil Company Marine Logistics Software Support
DCI reaches 1 year milestone of contract awarded by super major oil company, Deep Water Gulf of Mexico business unit for its Integrated Logistics Management Software. - June 01, 2019 - DC International, Inc.
North Carolina 811 Celebrates Eleventh Annual National Safe Digging Month
NC811 encourages North Carolina residents to always call 811 three working days before digging. This April marks the 11th annual National Safe Digging Month, reminding North Carolina residents to always call 811 three working days before any digging project. National Safe Digging Month is formally... - April 04, 2018 - North Carolina 811 Inc
Quantum Technology Sciences Partners with Centremis Security & Hosts Intrusion Detection Demo
Quantum Technology Sciences has partnered with physical security integrator Centremis Security to offer seismic-acoustic sensor technology for surveillance and intrusion detection. The companies will host a hands-on technology demonstration on November 11, 2015 in Columbus, Texas. - November 05, 2015 - Quantum Technology Sciences
Quantum Technology Sciences Engages Contract Manufacturer Delta Group Electronics for Commercial Intrusion Detection System Production
Quantum Technology Sciences, a rapidly emerging provider of intrusion detection and movement monitoring solutions designed for securing energy assets, selects Albuquerque-based Delta Group Electronics, Inc. to provide manufacturing services for the company’s commercial single channel seismic ground sensor product launch. - July 11, 2014 - Quantum Technology Sciences
Cinch Energy Services Engages David Gibson as General Counsel; Company Establishes Rockport, Texas Business Office
Cinch Energy Services, L.L.C. (Cinch Energy) announced today that it has engaged David Gibson as its General Counsel. Gibson was formerly with Royston Rayzor Vickery & Williams a Houston law firm with offices in Corpus Christi. Gibson was working out of the Corpus Christi office. He is a... - October 23, 2013 - Cinch Energy Services, LLC
Cinch Energy Services Beats Forecast by 22 Months; Company Completes $50.0 Million in Oil Field Work Ahead of Schedule
Cinch Energy Services, L.L.C.(Cinch Energy) announced today that it has completed $50.0 Million in oil field service work twenty two months ahead of projections and in its 19th month of operation. Martin Kroesche, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer said, “While we have seen... - October 23, 2013 - Cinch Energy Services, LLC
ETT's E-Select Systems Expands Its Dual-Drive Product Line by Introducing the New E-Select CA Gen Series and the E-Select Pump Series
Energy Transfer Technology (ETT), a leader in natural gas compression technology, today announced two new products in its E-Select Systems dual drive product line: The E-Select CA Gen Series and the E-Select Pump Series. The introduction of these products mark the expansion of the company’s... - July 20, 2011 - Energy Transfer Technologies
ConocoPhillips and Essent Energie B.V. to Study Feasibility of LNG Terminal in the Netherlands
ConocoPhillips [COP: NYSE] and Essent Energie B.V. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to study the feasibility of developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Netherlands. The companies have identified a potential project site at the Port of Eemshaven and have... - June 24, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips and Mitsubishi Enter Into a Joint Development Agreement for LNG Import Terminal
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Sound Energy Solutions (SES), to formally join in the development of a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Port of Long... - May 17, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Announces Museum Plans For Ponca City and Bartlesville
ConocoPhillips announced plans today to build museums in Bartlesville and Ponca City to commemorate the history of its Oklahoma heritage. The company will provide up to $5 million each for the new facilities, which are expected to be completed by May 2007, as part of Oklahoma’s centennial... - May 13, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips and Bechtel Corp. Announce Heads of Agreement for Delayed Coking Collaboration
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] and Bechtel Corp. today announced a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for a worldwide collaboration to facilitate the licensing and marketing of ConocoPhillips' proprietary ThruPlus® delayed coking technology. Under the HOA, Bechtel will provide engineering services support... - April 18, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Increases Quarterly Dividend By 24 Percent And Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split
The board of directors of ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, payable June 1, 2005, to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2005. This represents a 24 percent increase in the dividend rate for the company’s common stock over the previous... - April 07, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Launches Tri-branded Gasoline Cards
ConocoPhillips today announced the launch of its new tri-branded proprietary personal and commercial gasoline credit cards. ConocoPhillips’ proprietary cardholders now have the ability to use one card at nearly 13,000 Phillips 66®, Conoco® and 76™ branded stations across the... - March 15, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Signs a Production Sharing Contract For Appraisal and Development Offshore Sabah, Malaysia
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that a PETRONAS Carigali-ConocoPhillips joint venture has signed a Production Sharing Contract with PETRONAS, the Malaysian national oil company, for the appraisal and development of the Kebabangan oil field, in waters off the northwest coast of Sabah,... - March 02, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips and Duke Energy to Restructure Ownership of DEFS
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has agreed with Duke Energy to restructure the companies’ ownership of Duke Energy Field Services, LLC (DEFS). The restructuring is expected to close in the second quarter of 2005, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. ConocoPhillips... - February 24, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Director Retires
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that David L. Boren has elected to retire from the company’s board of directors. Boren has served on the board since 1994. His resignation is effective immediately. “In order to focus my time and energy on my work at the University of... - February 15, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Announces Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Dividend
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] announced today that it plans to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company's common stock over a period of up to two years. Consistent with previous guidance, the company will use the program as a means of offsetting dilution to existing shareholders from the company's... - February 04, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Submits Application for New Offshore LNG Terminal
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has submitted an application to the United States Coast Guard for the construction of a new offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facility offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The proposed Beacon Port Clean Energy Terminal is planned to be... - January 19, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips to Hold Fourth-Quarter Conference Call Wednesday, January 26
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] will release its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, January 26, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The news release will be issued through Business Wire. A follow-up conference call with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Mulva and Investor Relations General Manager Clayton... - January 19, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Contributes to Disaster Relief Efforts
ConocoPhillips today announced it will contribute $1 million to assist relief efforts arising from the recent earthquake and resulting tsunamis in southeast Asia. In addition, the company will match up to $1 million of employee and retiree contributions from around the world. ConocoPhillips... - January 03, 2005 - ConocoPhillips