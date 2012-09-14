PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Specialized Oil and Gas Industry Professional Platform to Launch Dec. 2 Where professional networking and the oil and gas meet - December 02, 2017 - Rig Lynx

EPIC Pipeline Announces Capacity Agreement with BP Energy Company & Secures Capital Commitment for New 650-Mile NGL Pipeline from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP, a subsidiary of EPIC Y Grade Services, LP and EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with BP Energy Company to anchor a new 650-mile natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline that will be known as “EPIC NGL Pipeline,” which... - September 29, 2017 - EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP

Katalyst Enhances the iGlass Solution with ProjectDataStor for Interpretation Data Oil and gas service company expands seismic data management solution to support interpretation project data archives. - April 29, 2016 - Katalyst Data Management

Gulf Coast Western Acquires Additional Oil Assets in Southwestern Louisiana Working Interest Transaction Provides Development Opportunities in the Shoats Creek Field in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana - April 09, 2016 - Gulf Coast Western

Gulf Coast Western Subsidiary Acquires Assets of Orbit Energy Partners with Plans to Develop Large Acreage Position in Southern Louisiana Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC announced today its subsidiary, Orbit Gulf Coast Exploration, LLC, has acquired substantially all of the assets of Lafayette, Louisiana-based Orbit Energy Partners, LLC. The acquisition includes proprietary rights and access to hundreds of square miles of 3D seismic data in Southwestern Louisiana, working interests in 13 producing wells and 140 defined drilling locations with approximately 30 million barrels of oil equivalent of total reserve potential. - January 17, 2016 - Gulf Coast Western

Gulf Coast Western Announces New Subsidiary to Provide Well Completion and Operational Safety Services to the Oil and Gas Industry Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC announced today it has formed a subsidiary to provide a full suite of well completion and operational safety services to the oil and gas industry. Gulf Coast Western Energy Services, also headquartered in Dallas, provides oilfield spill and frac tank containment systems,... - August 19, 2015 - Gulf Coast Western

Gulf Coast Western's First Well in the Home Run Field Goes Into Production Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western announced today that its first well in the Home Run Field in Brooks County, Texas is in production. Gulf Coast Western explores, develops and acquires domestic oil and gas reserves primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The Texron Perez #1 went into production June 17, 2015, and is currently producing an average of 270 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) from the Vicksburg Formation in the Home Run Field located in South Texas. - August 08, 2015 - Gulf Coast Western

Basin Oil & Gas Closes $152 Million Acquisition Basin Acquisition Fund GP, LLC ("Basin") today announced that Basin and its partners have closed the acquisition of oil and natural gas assets from an undisclosed seller for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $152 million. This transaction includes net production of approximately... - June 13, 2015 - Basin Oil & Gas

TAG Oil Appoints New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Corporate Growth International oil and gas operator TAG Oil Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Toby Pierce as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of TAG Oil, effective immediately. - June 03, 2015 - TAG Oil Ltd.

PhotoSat Verifies Accuracy of DigitalGlobe’s 30 cm WorldView-3 Satellite Elevation Data to Within 15 cm Engineers to Benefit from High Quality Elevation Products PhotoSat is pleased to announce that the elevation data processed from DigitalGlobe’s new 30 centimeter resolution satellite, WorldView-3, has been verified as accurate to within 15 centimeters. DigitalGlobe is a leading global provider of commercial high-resolution earth imagery products and services,... - May 25, 2015 - PhotoSat

TAG Oil’s Founder and Chairman Alex Guidi Named Interim CEO TAG Oil Ltd., (TSX: TAO and OTCQX: TAOIF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Alex Guidi – the Company’s Chairman and founder – has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer. - March 11, 2015 - TAG Oil Ltd.

csimsoft’s Trelis Provides Meshing Capability for SimulationForDesign Website csimsoft and Fidesys technology combined into cloud-based solution for designers and engineers. - January 17, 2015 - csimsoft

csimsoft Releases Mesh Generation Add-in for SpaceClaim 3D Modeler Trelis SpaceClaim Add-in provides automatic mesh generation capability to popular 3D modeler. - January 14, 2015 - csimsoft

TAG Oil Increases Exploration Interests in Taranaki Basin TAG Oil Ltd. (TSX: TAO) and (OTCQX: TAOIF), announces that New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals has awarded the Company 100% interest in two new onshore Taranaki Basin permits: Petroleum Exploration Permit 57065 (“Sidewinder North”) and Petroleum Exploration Permit 57063 (“Waiiti”). Both... - December 12, 2014 - TAG Oil Ltd.

Trelis 15.1 Software Release Announced csimsoft, a leading developer of advanced meshing tools for the CFD and FEA communities, announced today the release of Trelis 15.1, a version upgrade of its popular Trelis meshing software. Trelis 15.1 includes the much anticipated Trelis SDK, with an export API for creating custom exporters, and integrated... - November 21, 2014 - csimsoft

Gulf Coast Western Begins Horizontal Drilling Program in the Revitalized Buda Limestone Play Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC has completed the drilling of its initial horizontal well in the Buda Limestone formation in Wilson County, Texas. The GCW No. 1H well experienced substantial oil flow during drilling and is the first of a multi-well drilling program planned for more than 3,500 acres the company has under lease in the revitalized Buda Limestone Formation, which is located just below the Eagle Ford Shale Formation. - October 03, 2014 - Gulf Coast Western

Dr Amy Lehman to Address “DRC’s High Risk, High Reward Moment” at iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum in September "This is a very high risk, potentially high reward moment for the DRC,” says Dr Amy G. Lehman, founder and CEO of the Lake Tanganyika Floating Health Clinic (LTFHC), about the effects of the burgeoning oil and gas industry in the country. During the upcoming iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum in... - August 22, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum

iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Preparing the Way for Sector Taking Off: from Infrastructure to Environment Infrastructural and environmental challenges and concerns in the burgeoning oil and gas industry in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will be discussed and addressed during the upcoming of iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum in Kinshasa from 10-11 September. The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Minister... - August 07, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum

iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Sponsor Perenco Rep Says "Win-Win Partnership" with DRC Government Essential in Oil & Gas Business Perenco Rep and Mioc General Manager Reza Mered says the company’s “win-win” partnership that it maintains with the DRC government is essential to achieve set growth targets, adding “in particular the implementation of a serene business climate and a solid and modern legal framework in respect to the commitments of the State, which guarantees stability. - July 11, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum

iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Returns to Kinshasa as the World Takes Note of Country’s Untapped Oil Potential The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister, HE Matata Ponyo Mapon, and the Minister of Hydrocarbons, HE Crispin Atama Tabe, are heading up the high-level iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum taking place in Kinshasa from 10-11 September. “The DRC is on the brink of an exciting breakthrough... - June 14, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum

TAG Receives Consent to Drill Exploration Well on Waitangi Hill, Targeting Fractured Source Rocks The Gisborne District Council has granted TAG Oil (TSX: TAO) and (OTCQX: TAOIF) consent to drill the Waitangi Valley-1 well, located in Petroleum Exploration Permit 38348 in the East Coast Basin, New Zealand. - May 06, 2014 - TAG Oil Ltd.

Mangas Power Signs OEM with John Deere Oilfield manufacturing equipment distribution company signs OEM with reputable John Deere for design and sell of John Deere-powered products. - April 10, 2014 - Mangas Power

csimsoft Releases Trelis 15.0 Mesh Generation Software for CFD and FEA csimsoft, a leading developer of advanced meshing tools for the CFD and FEA, announced the March 12 release of Trelis 15.0, a version upgrade of its popular Trelis meshing software. The new version includes significant enhancements to the software's ability to handle geometry preparation, improved meshing... - March 15, 2014 - csimsoft

Chestnut Exploration & Production Launches Industry Blog Blog to provide insight into industry trends and predictions on the state of the oil and gas industry. - March 14, 2014 - Waldman Bros

Gulf Coast Western Completes Louisiana and Mississippi Production Purchase Gulf Coast Western purchased interests in 13 Wells located in Louisiana and Mississippi with combined production of Approximately 800 barrels of oil per day. The purchase agreement also includes additional developmental prospects. Gulf Coast Western explores, develops and acquires domestic oil and gas reserves primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. - December 20, 2013 - Gulf Coast Western

Gulf Coast Western Secures Large Acreage Position in South Louisiana for Its Bonanza Project Gulf Coast Western has secured over 40,000 acres in South Louisiana and obtained state and federal permits to begin a 3D seismic survey of the area. The 3D seismic survey is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2014 and drilling in second quarter. - November 08, 2013 - Gulf Coast Western

Denver District Court Rules in Favor of Heartland Energy Development Corporation in State Challenge Decision; Supports Joint Venture Investment Practices The Denver District Court ruled in favor of local oil and gas exploration companies in a state challenge over securities regulations. - October 21, 2013 - Swan Energy

C2C Exploration Begins Export of Gold Ore from Bahia Ibirapuera Mine Brazil based minerals mining company C2C Exploration has today begun the exportation of ore sourced from its Bahia operations in North Eastern Brazil. - August 28, 2013 - C2C Exploration

New Security System Announced Geometrics Inc. and Sierra Romeo announce the availability of a new IED and weapon monitoring system, the Rogue Detection System for person-borne weapon interdiction. - August 14, 2013 - Geometrics, Inc.

C2C Exploration Achieves Finance Target in Record Time Brazil based minerals mining company C2C Exploration announced this morning, the company has already received more than sufficient capital to fund the expansion of its Bahia operations in North Eastern Brazil. - August 10, 2013 - C2C Exploration

Keystone Delta Oil Proposes New SCS – PRC Oil Pipeline Beijing-based oil exploration company Keystone Delta Oil this morning proposed the creation of a new pipeline to run between its operations in the South China Sea and mainland China. - August 08, 2013 - Keystone Delta Oil

C2C Exploration Expected to Receive Investment Capital Required to Fund Bahia Drilling Within Q1 Sao Paulo-based metals mining company C2C Exploration has announced this morning, it has already almost received sufficient capital to fund the expansion of its Bahia operations in North Eastern Brazil. - August 07, 2013 - C2C Exploration

C2C Exploration's First Ore Sample from New 135 ft Deep Shaft Indicates 3 Times Higher Ore Grade C2C Exploration is pleased to report on the discovery of a 40 meter shaft and preliminary testing results on the ore extracted from the deeper level. - August 01, 2013 - C2C Exploration

C2C Exploration Makes New Appointment to Its Board of Directors Sao Paulo-based mining company C2C Exploration this morning signed an agreement with long term employee Mr Thomas Carvalho MSc, appointing him to the position of non executive director effective immediately. - August 01, 2013 - C2C Exploration

Keystone Delta Oil to Secure New South China Sea Exploration License Beijing based oil exploration company Keystone Delta Oil today announced that talks are in process to secure a fourth exploration license in the South China Sea. - July 10, 2013 - Keystone Delta Oil

Chinese Oil Explorer Keystone Delta Oil Appoints Dr Zhang Wei to Board of Directors Beijing-based oil exploration company Keystone Delta Oil today announced the appointment of Dr Zhang Wei to the position of Non-Executive Director. - June 17, 2013 - Keystone Delta Oil

TAG Oil’s Taranaki Basin Success Paves the Way for Future Growth in New Zealand With all production facilities (100% owned and operated by TAG) now in place, the Company is able to rapidly commercialize any new discoveries and leverage its strong Taranaki-region operational position. This includes maximizing TAG Oil’s position as a completely independent processor, transporter, and marketer of the oil and gas the Company discovers, extracts and produces. - May 29, 2013 - TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG to Transfer Stake in New Zealand Power Generator to Coronado Resources TAG Oil Ltd. reports that it has agreed to sell its 90% stake in Opunake Hydro Limited, an established electricity generator and supplier in New Zealand, to Coronado Resources Ltd. in exchange for common shares of Coronado. Upon completion of the transaction, TAG will hold 38,990,410 common shares of Coronado, or 49.18%. - May 24, 2013 - TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil's Ngapaeruru-1 Well Intersects Oil and Gas Shows in Source Rock Ngapaeruru-1 exploration well has reached a total depth of 1417 meters after successfully drilling through the Waipawa and Whangai source rock formations. Excellent mud gas shows — which indicate the presence of gas zones or soluble gas in oil — were recorded and preliminary gas ratio analysis interprets a predominantly wet gas / oil signature. All data has now been forwarded to independent laboratories for expert analysis. - May 22, 2013 - TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil Reports Ngapaeruru-1 Exploration Well Progress in New Zealand's East Coast Basin TAG Oil Ltd. (TSX: TAO) and (OTCQX: TAOIF), is pleased to report that TAG's 100%-controlled Ngapaeruru-1 exploration well is drilling ahead, and has encountered elevated mud gas readings at a depth of 800 to 977 meters. - May 09, 2013 - TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil Targets Unconventional Discoveries with First Oil and Gas Exploration Well in New Zealand's East Coast Basin TAG Oil announces that drilling of the Ngapaeruru-1 exploration well in New Zealand's East Coast Basin is now underway, targeting high-quality Waipawa Black Shale and Whangai source rock formations. - April 24, 2013 - TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil's Cheal Infrastructure Expansion Complete, Paving Way for Continued Oil & Gas Production Growth in Taranaki TAG Oil's Cheal infrastructure expansion project in the Taranaki region of New Zealand has been completed, the Company now has the capacity to fully commercialize the successes (past and future) of its onshore Taranaki Basin assets. - April 06, 2013 - TAG Oil Ltd.

Dewpoint West Announces Groundwater Baseline Sampling Services to Colorado Oil and Gas Companies In response to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission's recent implementation of Rules 609 and Rule 318A.e(4), Dewpoint West now offers the full range of services to ensure complete compliance for their partners in the Oil and Gas industry. - March 26, 2013 - Dewpoint West

TAG Oil Announces Continued Exploration Success with Two New Sidewinder Wells; Senior Executive Randy Toone Appointed TAG Oil Ltd. (TSX: TAO, OTCQX: TAOIF) reports continued exploration success in the 100% owned Sidewinder oil and gas field. Also, Randy Toone joins TAG in New Zealand. - March 21, 2013 - TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil Provides Third Quarter Results; Conference Call to Discuss Third-Quarter Results and Operations Update TAG Oil has filed its third quarter December 31, 2012, condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis with the Canadian Securities Administrators. A telephone conference call to discuss Q3 results and operations has been announced, details within. - February 16, 2013 - TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil and Apache Corporation Conclude East Coast Basin Farmout Agreement TAG Oil announced today that the Company’s 100% owned New Zealand subsidiaries have concluded an agreement with Apache New Zealand Corporation LDC, which results in an early termination of the Farmout Agreement dated September 1, 2011. - February 02, 2013 - TAG Oil Ltd.

Oklahoma Company Receives National Recognition Edmond based TEEMCO, a national environmental consulting & professional engineering firm has been selected as a finalist for annual awards by the industry’s Oil & Gas Awards. - January 30, 2013 - TEEMCO

TAG Awarded Taranaki Exploration Acreage & Provides a Production and Operations Update New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals has awarded TAG Oil Ltd. four onshore exploration blocks offered in New Zealand’s 2012 Block Offer. The permits awarded have been assigned the Petroleum Exploration Permit (PEP) numbers 54873, 54876, 54877, 54879 and are all located in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand. - December 14, 2012 - TAG Oil Ltd.