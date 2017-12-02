Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western announced today that its first well in the Home Run Field in Brooks County, Texas is in production. Gulf Coast Western explores, develops and acquires domestic oil and gas reserves primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The Texron Perez #1 went into production June 17, 2015, and is currently producing an average of 270 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) from the Vicksburg Formation in the Home Run Field located in South Texas. - August 08, 2015 - Gulf Coast Western