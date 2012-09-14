PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com ConocoPhillips (COP) Houston, TX ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves... COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Iron Energy Services Red Deer, Canada Every oil and gas operation is unique and requires a diverse range of equipment to get the job done. Iron Energy Services does its best... Oil Disaster Claims Assistance Network Benton, AR Since its inception, The Oil Disaster Claims Assistance Network has been offered as a resource center for the victims of the Gulf Oil Spill... oilandgaspeople.com peterhead, United Kingdom A New oil and gas jobs site that is better for recruiters and candidates. We offer recruiters free job postings and an instant match to... Companies 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1

