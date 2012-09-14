|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Operational update regarding the current RTO transaction with offshore oil supply base company SIM Co. Ltd. - January 11, 2019 - Verisante Technology Inc.
Lift-Off Pipe Supports, a Lake Charles, Louisiana Company, has recently successfully designed, manufactured and installed their new "LOR" range of pipe supports with excellent results (according to the installers and pipeline company owners). - July 14, 2017 - Lift-Off Pipe Supports
AXI International, a Florida-based manufacturer of Diesel Fuel Maintenance and Optimization Systems, announces the release of the AXI Portable Particle Counter. The AXI Portable Particle Counter is a self-contained system that will analyze the cleanliness of fuels and oils, and display the results of... - October 24, 2013 - AXI International
A worldwide leader in diesel fuel conditioning, ALGAE-X International, has been acquired by AXI International Holdings. - March 01, 2013 - AXI International
Edmond based TEEMCO, a national environmental consulting & professional engineering firm has been selected as a finalist for annual awards by the industry’s Oil & Gas Awards. - January 30, 2013 - TEEMCO
The SMART FPS Compact is the perfect solution for removing water, sludge and contaminants from diesel fuel, preventing clogged filters, reducing smoke and emissions, reducing downtime and extending fuel injection and engine service life. - September 12, 2012 - AXI International
Most engine performance problems start in the tank and the root of the issue lies in the condition of your fuel. If your system is not operating at its peak potential, learn about your system issues and discover how to obtain reliability. - August 24, 2012 - AXI International
Ethanol Storage Tank will Feature 1.5 Million Gallon Capacity - April 20, 2012 - Lincoln Energy Solutions
The TSC 7000 Touch Screen Controller will be available for pre-order at AXI’s booth #4071 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, February 16-20, 2012. - February 11, 2012 - AXI International
"We always enjoy visiting with our loyal friends and customers from all over the world and enjoy hearing their success stories associated with our products,” said Wout Lisseveld, AXI’s CEO. - February 02, 2012 - AXI International
“Both our domestic and export business are rapidly growing. AXI is working with clients and new partners more than ever before in South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Expanding the size of our facilities here in Southwest Florida enables us to accommodate this growth and to continue to adequately service our customers in these markets,” said Wout Lisseveld, AXI’s CEO. - January 18, 2012 - AXI International
Biofuels Provider Expands Management Team - December 16, 2011 - Lincoln Energy Solutions
The International WorkBoat show is the largest commercial marine show in North America. - December 01, 2011 - AXI International
Transportation Fleet Expected to Double in Size by Early 2012. - October 27, 2011 - Lincoln Energy Solutions
ALGAE-X® Programmable, Automated Diesel Fuel Filtration Systems remove water and sediment, eliminate microbial contamination and stabilize your diesel fuel, providing optimal diesel fuel quality at all times. Their systems ensure safe and reliable emergency power for mission critical equipment with peak engine performance whenever it is needed. - August 26, 2011 - AXI International
Premium waterproofing coatings manufacturer Southwestern Petroleum honors Cheyenne's Duane Streit, welcomes Keith Igoe. - April 29, 2010 - Southwestern Petroleum Corporation