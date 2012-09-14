PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Verisante Technology Inc. Operational Update Operational update regarding the current RTO transaction with offshore oil supply base company SIM Co. Ltd. - January 11, 2019 - Verisante Technology Inc.

New Pipe Support Barrier Reduces Corrosion and Installation Costs Lift-Off Pipe Supports, a Lake Charles, Louisiana Company, has recently successfully designed, manufactured and installed their new "LOR" range of pipe supports with excellent results (according to the installers and pipeline company owners). - July 14, 2017 - Lift-Off Pipe Supports

AXI International Introduces the AXI Portable Particle Counter AXI International, a Florida-based manufacturer of Diesel Fuel Maintenance and Optimization Systems, announces the release of the AXI Portable Particle Counter. The AXI Portable Particle Counter is a self-contained system that will analyze the cleanliness of fuels and oils, and display the results of... - October 24, 2013 - AXI International

Breaking News: ALGAE-X International Acquired by AXI International Holdings A worldwide leader in diesel fuel conditioning, ALGAE-X International, has been acquired by AXI International Holdings. - March 01, 2013 - AXI International

Oklahoma Company Receives National Recognition Edmond based TEEMCO, a national environmental consulting & professional engineering firm has been selected as a finalist for annual awards by the industry’s Oil & Gas Awards. - January 30, 2013 - TEEMCO

ALGAE-X International Premiers SMART FPS Compact Diesel Fuel Polishing System The SMART FPS Compact is the perfect solution for removing water, sludge and contaminants from diesel fuel, preventing clogged filters, reducing smoke and emissions, reducing downtime and extending fuel injection and engine service life. - September 12, 2012 - AXI International

New Portable Fuel Tank Cleaning System by ALGAE-X International, the TK 240-XT Most engine performance problems start in the tank and the root of the issue lies in the condition of your fuel. If your system is not operating at its peak potential, learn about your system issues and discover how to obtain reliability. - August 24, 2012 - AXI International

Lincoln Energy Solutions Expands Biofuels Offloading Facility Ethanol Storage Tank will Feature 1.5 Million Gallon Capacity - April 20, 2012 - Lincoln Energy Solutions

AXI Premiers Touch Screen Controller for SMART Fuel Polishing Systems at the Miami Boat Show The TSC 7000 Touch Screen Controller will be available for pre-order at AXI’s booth #4071 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, February 16-20, 2012. - February 11, 2012 - AXI International

ALGAE-X International to Exhibit at the Miami Boat Show "We always enjoy visiting with our loyal friends and customers from all over the world and enjoy hearing their success stories associated with our products,” said Wout Lisseveld, AXI’s CEO. - February 02, 2012 - AXI International

ALGAE-X International Expands World Headquarters “Both our domestic and export business are rapidly growing. AXI is working with clients and new partners more than ever before in South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Expanding the size of our facilities here in Southwest Florida enables us to accommodate this growth and to continue to adequately service our customers in these markets,” said Wout Lisseveld, AXI’s CEO. - January 18, 2012 - AXI International

Industry Experts Join Growing Team at Lincoln Energy Solutions Biofuels Provider Expands Management Team - December 16, 2011 - Lincoln Energy Solutions

ALGAE-X International Exhibits at the International WorkBoat Show, New Orleans The International WorkBoat show is the largest commercial marine show in North America. - December 01, 2011 - AXI International

Lincoln Increases Trucking Fleet to Expand Regional Biofuels Service Transportation Fleet Expected to Double in Size by Early 2012. - October 27, 2011 - Lincoln Energy Solutions

AXI to Exhibit at AFCOM Data Center World, Orlando - Booth 634 September 12-13, 2011 ALGAE-X® Programmable, Automated Diesel Fuel Filtration Systems remove water and sediment, eliminate microbial contamination and stabilize your diesel fuel, providing optimal diesel fuel quality at all times. Their systems ensure safe and reliable emergency power for mission critical equipment with peak engine performance whenever it is needed. - August 26, 2011 - AXI International