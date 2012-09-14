PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Save to Win Prize-Linked Savings Program Celebrates 10 Years, $50 Million Saved in First Half of 2019
Save to Win, a national prize-linked savings program managed by CU Solutions Group, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and three million dollars in prizes awarded to members since 2009. The program counts nearly $200 million in savings for credit union members to date, as well as $50 million in savings... - July 25, 2019 - CU Solutions Group
Al Ghurair Exchange Strengthens Its Bond with UBL Bank Pakistan
Al Ghurair Exchange enhances its relationship with UBL Bank Pakistan. United Bank Limited (UBL) leads the banking and financial services sector in Pakistan which allows customers to send cash and conduct bank transfers across Pakistan from any of AL Ghurair Exchange branches located across UAE. Customers... - February 14, 2019 - Al Ghurair Exchange
Celebrate the Spirit of Independence with Xpress Money
Xpress Money wishes all Filipinos across the world a very memorable and joyous independence day. - June 19, 2011 - XPRESS MONEY Services LTD
Synergistics Premier Banking New Website Announcement
Synergistics Premier Banking announces the launch of its new website, designed with a fresh user-friendly experience and impactful presentation of information regarding its products and solutions. - May 19, 2011 - Synergistics Premier Banking
Xpress Money conducts Uterus Cancer awareness camp in Bhaktapur Cancer ‎Hospital
- Free Uterus Cancer Test on 5th March, 2011 in Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital - Creating awareness among women from Nepali community - March 08, 2011 - XPRESS MONEY Services LTD
Mega Prizes for the ‘Christmas Gift from Xpress Money’ Promotion, ‎Distributed
Distribution of the prizes related to ‘Christmas Gift from Xpress Money,’ Pamaskong ‎Handog ng Xpress Money, a unique promotion for the Filipino customers of Xpress ‎Money. - February 23, 2011 - XPRESS MONEY Services LTD
Xpress Money Indoor Cricket League 2011 Launched
Xpress Money joined hands with Chevrolet Insportz Club, Dubai, to launch the 4th ‎edition of Xpress Money Indoor Cricket League.‎ - February 20, 2011 - XPRESS MONEY Services LTD
Xpress Money Ties Up with Thomas Cook, India
Xpress Money announced a strategic alliance with Thomas Cook (India) Limited, to further ‎extend its strong payout network in India. ‎ - January 15, 2011 - XPRESS MONEY Services LTD
Xpress Money Ties Up with National Bank of Egypt
Xpress Money, the leading global money transfer brand and National Bank of Egypt have ‎entered into an agreement by which Xpress Money would provide instant money transfer ‎services to the Egyptian community living across the world. - December 23, 2010 - XPRESS MONEY Services LTD
Erie FCU Offers Free Seminar Open to the Public
A Free Seminar on First Time Home Buyer and Energy Tax Credits, sponsored by the Erie Federal Credit Union, invites consumers to learn how to take advantage of federal tax credits of up to $8,000 to buy a home; or receive up to $1,500 in tax credits for energy efficient home improvements. The Free Home... - February 20, 2010 - Erie Federal Credit Union
Stanford Business School Secures New Source of Loans for International Graduate Students
Star One Credit Union to Underwrite Financial Aid without U.S, Co-signer - June 12, 2009 - Star One Credit Union
A No Tax Society: Fictional Story Describes the Actual Plan
Fictional story describes the author's actual economic plan designed to eliminate all taxation, end poverty, prepay all government services and turn the financial world upside down. - January 12, 2008 - M. D. Armstrong
