Liquid Mining Names Castle Placement for Reg. D and Reg. A+ Offerings
Pontiac, MI, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Liquid Mining Inc. (“Company”), a Bitcoin mining operation based in Michigan, has named investment bank Castle Placement (“Castle” -www.castleplacement.com) as its exclusive placement agent to raise $30 million of equity to expand its operations using certified carbon-free power.
Liquid Mining Inc., a Bitcoin Mining operation located in Southeast Michigan, announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $30 million of equity to purchase infrastructure and additional mining equipment to expand its hashing capacity. Liquid Mining, Inc. expects to increase its hashing capacity to over 7 Exahash within 12 months of completing the raise, positioning Liquid Mining as one of the top Bitcoin miners in the U.S.
Interested investors may learn more about the Company at https://castleplacement.com/portfolio/liquid-mining/.
The Company’s immersion cooling technology and intellectual processes provide significant increases in hash rate compared to standard mining. The management team is led by Richard Dwyer, who has extensive operating experience with a technology background and Joseph Dwyer, a seasoned entrepreneur with a technology background. The management team believes that Liquid Mining is a unique, innovative company endeavoring to become vertically integrated.
For more information, visit the company’s website: https://www.liquidmining.net/
Contact: Richard McCay - (310) 999.3411 (c)
rmccay@castleplacement.com
Castle Placement
castleplacement.com
(212) 418-1181
About Castle Placement
Founded in 2009, Castle Placement - The Premier Private Capital Investment Bank™ - raises equity and debt capital for private middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Highly experienced investment bankers fully integrated with its robust, data-driven, innovative technology platform - including artificial intelligence/machine learning - match great companies with global institutional investors. Castle Placement’s proprietary app, CPGO, connects companies with investors in real time. It has access to over 600,000 accredited investors and 65,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.
Member FINRA/SIPC. CPGOapp.com provides unparalleled and transparent access for issuers and investors.
Liquid Mining, Inc. Safe Harbor Statement:
Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," “plans” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.
These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and s. uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization, and if or when the Company will receive and/or fulfill its obligations under any purchaser orders. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.
