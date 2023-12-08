5th Annual Toy Drive by Child's Dream International & Rise Up America to Bring Joy and Smiles to Children and Families in Morris Park
Child's Dream International and Rise Up America are partnering for the 5th annual Toy Drive event, bringing joy and happiness to underprivileged children during the holiday season.
Memphis, TN, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The event will take place on Saturday, December 16, at 12 noon, at 747 Poplar Ave, Morris Park in Memphis.
Led by 9-year-old Carl Grandberry, the Toy Drive will distribute hot meals, toys, clothes, and Krispy Kreme donuts to children in need. Carl, known for his community work since the age of 4, has organized successful initiatives like distributing over 200 Easter Baskets. Rise Up America (RUA) received an anonymous donation from the Humble Hearts initiative based in Weakley County. Pamela Moses, the executive director (RUA), expressed gratitude for being able to provide items like bicycles, pampers, hats, and gloves, along with hot meals during the giveaway.
They request a PSA and invite the press to join them at this heartwarming event to share the inspiring story of Carl Grandberry and his dedication to making a difference in the lives of others. In addition, Carl has authored two books for the youth, demonstrating his commitment to empower and inspire his peers.
Child's Dream International is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations to support this event are tax-deductible. Your coverage of this event will not only highlight young Carl Grandberry's generosity but also raise awareness about the importance of giving back to our hurting community in Memphis. We appreciate community support in making a difference in the lives of children in our community.
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Shauna Jones
Event Organizer
Phone: 901.871.2661
