Save to Win Prize-Linked Savings Program Celebrates 10 Years, $50 Million Saved in First Half of 2019 Save to Win, a national prize-linked savings program managed by CU Solutions Group, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and three million dollars in prizes awarded to members since 2009. The program counts nearly $200 million in savings for credit union members to date, as well as $50 million in savings... - July 25, 2019 - CU Solutions Group

Healthcare Systems Federal Credit Union Upgrades to Dolphin Debit to Manage Its ATMs To improve service levels, Healthcare Systems Federal Credit Union has turned over management of its 20 ATMs to Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company. Healthcare Systems FCU, based in Falls Church, Virginia, serves members who work or volunteer in the healthcare industry in Virginia,... - February 15, 2019 - Dolphin Debit

North Carolina’s Duke Credit Union, Weary of Upgrade Costs, Picks Dolphin Debit to Manage Its ATM Fleet Facing the prospect of having to go through another ATM upgrade – the January 2020 migration to Windows 10 – Duke Credit Union decided it was finally time to get out of the ATM business and turn its fleet of machines over to Dolphin Debit. Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company,... - November 09, 2018 - Dolphin Debit

Banksforge Expands Online Database and Launches New Version of the Site Banksforge helps people to identify banks and financial institutions, and has now introduced the new version of the site. - October 25, 2018 - Banksforge

Three California Credit Unions Choose Dolphin Debit to Manage Their ATM Fleets Three California credit unions have turned over operation of their ATM fleets to Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company. The three are: San Jose-based Pacific Postal Credit Union, founded in 1931, a $217.1 million credit union with 14,186 members serving U.S. Postal Service and other... - September 21, 2018 - Dolphin Debit

Dade County Federal Credit Union Turns to Dolphin Debit to Expand Its ATM Fleet Facing a major capital investment in order to expand its ATM fleet, Dade County Federal Credit Union in Florida opted instead for the lower-cost, lower-hassle strategy of outsourcing its new ATMs to Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company. Dade County FCU is a 79-year-old credit union... - August 16, 2018 - Dolphin Debit

Heartland Credit Union Association Names Dolphin Debit Its Exclusive ATM Partner Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company, has been named the Exclusive Partner of the Heartland Credit Union Association (HCUA). Kansas-based HCUA has credit union members of all sizes in Kansas, Missouri and other regions. The organization’s objective is to unite, strengthen, and... - July 26, 2018 - Dolphin Debit

Dolphin Debit Delivers New ATM Fleet to Chocolate Bayou Federal Credit Union For Chocolate Bayou Federal Credit Union, turning management of its ATMs over to Dolphin Debit was the right choice at the right time, for several reasons. The Alvin, Texas-based credit union was saddled with aging ATMs, all but one too old for an upgrade to accommodate EMV cards. It also saw an opportunity... - July 18, 2018 - Dolphin Debit

Magnolia FCU Opts for Dolphin Debit After Hearing Rave Reviews For Magnolia Federal Credit Union, the decision to move its ATM fleet to Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company, was based on rave reviews from other Dolphin Debit clients. Now Magnolia is giving its own outstanding reviews. Magnolia FCU, in Jackson, Mississippi, has 23,000 members and... - May 15, 2018 - Dolphin Debit

Dolphin Debit Names Joe Woods to Lead Its National Sales Force Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company, has named industry veteran Joe Woods its Senior Vice President and Director of Sales. In this position, Woods will guide and grow Dolphin Debit’s sales force to serve the rapidly increasing number of credit unions and banks that are moving... - May 02, 2018 - Dolphin Debit

AMOCO Federal Credit Union Moves Its ATMs to Dolphin Debit, Easing Management Burden Managing 14 ATMs is one job that Ashley Carner, Chief Operations Officer at AMOCO Federal Credit Union in Texas, is glad to be rid of now that the credit union has partnered with Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company. AMOCO FCU is one of Dolphin Debit’s newest clients. The 81-year-old... - March 28, 2018 - Dolphin Debit

Dolphin Debit Revenue Climbed 27% in 2017 as It Added Client ATMs, Generated 47% More Transactions Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company, saw strong growth across all areas of the company in 2017. Its revenue grew by 27 percent along with significant increases in the number of ATMs that it operates, the number of transactions, and the total amount of cash dispensed. Growth in 2017... - March 14, 2018 - Dolphin Debit

Dolphin Debit Builds a Truly National Presence, Adding Credit Union Clients in Four New States Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company, has added several client credit unions that are now serving their members without the burdens of ATM maintenance and servicing responsibilities. For Dolphin, which traditionally served credit unions in the southern half of the country, the clients... - February 28, 2018 - Dolphin Debit

Credit Unions, Bank in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas Move All Their ATMs to Dolphin Debit Management Four credit unions and one community bank in the South Central region now have all of their ATMs under the management of Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company. The credit unions and bank range in size up to $159 million in assets. The institutions are: · Combined Federal Credit... - January 10, 2018 - Dolphin Debit

Harris County FCU Upgrades to Dolphin Debit as Its New ATM Fleet Manager Harris County Federal Credit Union had been outsourcing management of its ATMs for several years, but has now turned those ATMs over to Dolphin Debit in a move that has yielded improved service for the credit union. The credit union, frustrated with the lackluster service that its previous management... - November 30, 2017 - Dolphin Debit

Clearwater Payments and Lanvera Team Up to Deliver an Integrated Presentment and Payment Capability Clearwater Payments and Lanvera announced partnership that couples business-critical document delivery with payments. - September 28, 2017 - Lanvera

Dolphin Debit Now Manages All ATMs for Five Southeast Region Credit Unions Five credit unions in the Southeast now have all of their ATMs under the management of Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company. The five credit unions range in size up to $116.8 million in assets, and three are in the CUliance ATM Cinch program, powered by Dolphin Debit. The credit unions... - September 21, 2017 - Dolphin Debit

Pascha Kelley Has Joined the Ziglar Team Zig Ziglar was recognized by his peers as the quintessential motivational genius of our times. His life-changing messages are being carried on by the next generation, which includes Pascha Kelley of Birmingham, Alabama. - July 27, 2017 - Pascha Kelley - Ziglar Legacy Trainer

Four Mid-Atlantic Region Credit Unions Turn Over ATM Management to Dolphin Debit Small credit unions are finding that outsourcing their ATMs is a better strategy than owning and maintaining the machines. - June 21, 2017 - Dolphin Debit

Louisiana’s ASI Federal Credit Union Moves Its ATM Fleet to Dolphin Debit ATM outsourcing is a growing trend among financial institutions, especially credit unions. - May 25, 2017 - Dolphin Debit

Security Card Services Signs Eight New Bank Partners During Q1 2017 Security Card Services, the largest provider of technology enabled payment processing solutions that sells to community and regional banks only, added eight new bank partners in the first quarter of 2017. The new bank partners are as follows: -First National Bank of Scotia -South Central Bank -Bear... - May 19, 2017 - Security Card Services

Dolphin Debit’s Gary Walston Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Gulf Coast Area Finalist Gary Walston is an EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist in 2017. - May 18, 2017 - Dolphin Debit

Dolphin Debit Names Christy Nusz VP and Regional Sales Manager Nusz will help Dolphin expand its services to credit unions and banks in the West and Midwest. - May 11, 2017 - Dolphin Debit

Sabine FCU Caps Long Relationship with Dolphin Debit, Moving All Its ATMs to Dolphin Houston-based Dolphin Debit takes over management of credit union's ATMs. - April 13, 2017 - Dolphin Debit

Tennessee Credit Union Leaves ATM Hassles Behind, Turning Management Over to ATM Cinch & Dolphin Debit Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Employees Credit Union has outsourced its ATMs to Houston-based Dolphin Debit. - February 01, 2017 - Dolphin Debit

Dolphin Debit’s Gary Walston Named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2016 Gulf Coast Area Finalist Gary Walston, CEO of Houston company that specializes in ATM services for financial institutions, was named an EY Entrepreneur of Year finalist. - May 11, 2016 - Dolphin Debit

CFC Holdings Inc. is Acquired Wanke Associates, LLC acquires Minnesota based CFC Holdings LLC, dba as CFC Technology. - April 04, 2016 - Wanke Associates, LLC

Dolphin Debit Revenue Climbed 18% in 2015 as It Serviced More ATMs, Generated 24% Transaction Growth EMV chip cards and other regulatory burdens are driving credit unions and banks to outsource their ATM fleets according to Dolphin Debit. The number of ATMs Dolphin operates climbed 22 percent in 2015. - February 03, 2016 - Dolphin Debit

Dolphin Debit Aiding Credit Unions and Banks in Transition to Chip Card-Enabled ATMs Financial institutions need to prepare for the Oct. 2016 EMV ATM deadline by upgrading their ATMs to the new standard. Dolphin Debit has created a video to help educate consumers about the new EMV chip card-enabled ATMs. - January 28, 2016 - Dolphin Debit

Coastal Community And Teachers Credit Union Turns to Dolphin Debit to Manage Its ATMs Coastal Community And Teachers Credit Union has turned over management of its ATMs to Dolphin Debit. - January 13, 2016 - Dolphin Debit

Dolphin Debit Marks Successful First Decade of Managing ATMs for Credit Unions, Banks Dolphin Debit’s first ATM was placed with Community Resource CU 10 years ago today. - December 02, 2015 - Dolphin Debit

PerkUp Offers Fun Way to Encourage Companies' Employees to Better Manage Their Money A Dolphin Debit company, PerkUp, launches credit union-based financial wellness program that rewards good financial behavior and offers consumer-friendly loans and savings accounts. - October 14, 2015 - Dolphin Debit

Dolphin Debit Access Selects CheckAlt for ATM Image Deposit Processing Solution CheckAlt's innovative solution works directly with image-enabled ATMs, which Dolphin Debit provides to credit unions across the U.S. - September 16, 2015 - Dolphin Debit

EFCU Financial Turns Management of Its ATM Fleet Over to Dolphin Debit Dolphin Debit continues to help credit unions expand their market visibility with its ATM management services. EFCU of Baton Rouge has handed over its ATMs to Dolphin to manage. - June 03, 2015 - Dolphin Debit

Dolphin Debit Helps Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union Boost Presence via Murphy USA Sites Randolph Brooks FCU and Dolphin Debit began working together in 2014, with a single Murphy USA-based ATM in San Antonio. RBFCU added sites gradually and then in March 2015, doubled its number of sites to 12, launching six locations in Austin. - May 13, 2015 - Dolphin Debit

Keesler Federal Credit Union Leverages Dolphin Debit ATMs to Maximize Convenience for Members Keesler Federal Credit Union has increased ATM usage through its agreement with Dolphin Debit to strategically place ATMs at Murphy USA gas stations and CVS pharmacies. - April 15, 2015 - Dolphin Debit

Mississippi Postal Federal Credit Union Turns ATMs Over to Dolphin Debit to Avoid Compliance Costs Dolphin Debit keeps bank and credit union ATMs operational and compliant. With Dolphin Debit Mississippi Postal FCU can focus on its core business and let Dolphin take care of ATM maintenance and regulatory issues. - March 26, 2015 - Dolphin Debit

Landings Credit Union in Arizona Turns Its ATMs Over to Dolphin Debit Another credit union has opted out of the ATM business, selling its ATM fleet to Houston-based Dolphin Debit. - March 05, 2015 - Dolphin Debit

Memorial Credit Union Puts Dolphin Debit in Charge of Its Entire ATM Fleet in Houston Houston-based Dolphin Debit is experiencing significant growth due to financial institutions opting out of the ATM market. Memorial CU is one of its latest clients. - February 10, 2015 - Dolphin Debit

Dolphin Debit Revenue Climbed 35 Percent in 2014, with High Growth in ATM Transactions Dolphin Debit, which owns and operates ATMs for credit unions and banks reported on its 2014 performance. In addition to its 35 percent revenue growth, the company grew by 21 percent over 2013, and its number of transactions in 2014 climbed by 38 percent. - January 29, 2015 - Dolphin Debit

InTouch Credit Union Scores a Fourth Season of Bank to Achieve with Mavs D-League Players Financial Literacy Program Brings Texas Legends Players to Local InTouch Credit Union Branches - November 02, 2014 - InTouch Credit Union

Celebrate Veterans Day & Start Your Holiday Giving Season at InTouch Credit Union ITCU Will Match up to $2,500 in Monetary or Cell Phone Donations to Cell Phones For Soldiers®. - October 30, 2014 - InTouch Credit Union

Statewide Federal Credit Union Eliminates ATM Headaches, Saves Money with Dolphin Debit Banks and credit unions are getting out of the ATM business, turning over the management of ATMs to Dolphin Debit, a full service ATM provider. - October 23, 2014 - Dolphin Debit

Arizona's Altier Credit Union Turns All Its Offsite ATMs Over to Dolphin Debit Credit unions across the U.S. are getting out of the ATM business, turning their ATM fleets over to Dolphin Debit to manage, service, and own. - October 08, 2014 - Dolphin Debit

Six Small Credit Unions Work with Dolphin Debit to Enjoy the Benefits of their First ATM For small financial institutions, managing an ATM is cost prohibitive without Dolphin Debit. Dolphin gives independent and community banks and credit unions the ability to offer ATM services without the hassle of owning the machines. - September 24, 2014 - Dolphin Debit

Mississippi Credit Union Association, Dolphin Debit Announce Strategic Service Partnership Mississippi credit unions now have access to cost effective ATM solutions through a strategic alliance between Dolphin Debit and MSCUA. - September 05, 2014 - Dolphin Debit

Dolphin Debit Takes Over Full Management of ATMs for Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union Dolphin Debit has purchased nine ATMs from Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union. In a multi-year agreement, Dolphin will operate the ATMs on behalf of the credit union. - June 20, 2014 - Dolphin Debit

Intouch Credit Union 40th Anniversary Celebration to End with a $4,000 Donation ITCU wraps up their anniversary donation drive with a check presentation to CPFS on June 26. - June 19, 2014 - InTouch Credit Union

Sageworks Releases Sageworks Bank Information for Bank Analysis and Targeting Sageworks has announced the release of Sageworks Bank Information, changing the way financial institutions, investors and banking industry vendors access information on banks and credit unions. With data on all 6,000+ U.S. banks and more than 7,000 credit unions, Sageworks Bank Information equips customers to easily analyze financial performance data, compare to peer groups and contact C-level decision makers without sifting through pages of dense regulatory filings and news coverage. - June 18, 2014 - Sageworks