Sageworks has announced the release of Sageworks Bank Information, changing the way financial institutions, investors and banking industry vendors access information on banks and credit unions. With data on all 6,000+ U.S. banks and more than 7,000 credit unions, Sageworks Bank Information equips customers to easily analyze financial performance data, compare to peer groups and contact C-level decision makers without sifting through pages of dense regulatory filings and news coverage. - June 18, 2014 - Sageworks