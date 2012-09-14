Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com 'Green' Support for RoHS/WEEE Compliance , from Enventure Technologies

Service

Environmental compliance is fast becoming a major priority for many companies in the Electronics and Electrical Manufacturing arena, due to the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) and WEEE (Waste... 360 DEGREE TRANSACTIONAL DOCUMENT ASSESSMENTS , from Cornerstone Communications

Service

Describing the consulting process, this is the first step in implementing an enterprise document management system. Application Architecture , from Claricode

Service

Claricode helps their clients design applications with a flexible architecture that meets their healthcare software's current and future needs. Bika Interlab , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00 - Product

LIMS for proficiency testing and Inter-Laboratory Comparison Inter-laboratory organisations administer the distribution of control samples for member labs to analyse and report on – for comparison... Bika LIMS , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00 - Product

Open Source web-based laboratory information management system (LIMS). Customizations, support and service provision. On line analysis requests, sample tracking and results. Deliver analysis results to... Bika LIMS , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00 - Product

Bika LIMS for general laboratory applications with integrated document content management. generic LIMS application, industry independent Bika Wine , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00 - Product

Laboratory Information Management Systems targetted at the wine and beverages industry. LIMS integrated with full Content Management System. Board Re-engineering , from Enventure Technologies

Service

- Conversion of boards to replace Through-hole components with SMT components - Re-engineering existing designs to handle component obsolescence - Creating design files with full manufacturing data... BoM Cleansing , from Enventure Technologies

Service

BoM cleansing is the task of cleansing and validating BoMs to verify the correctness and currency of the BoM content, including details like component number, manufacturer name, component description,... Business Continuity Planning , from AmalfiCORE Business Solutions

Service

Business Continuity Management, Web-based COOP Tools, Disaster Planning for Response and Recovery, Emergency Management Planning for schools, hospitals, small to medium size businesses.