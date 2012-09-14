|
Bika Interlab, from Bika Lab Systems
$0.00
LIMS for proficiency testing and Inter-Laboratory Comparison
Inter-laboratory organisations administer the distribution of control samples for member labs to analyse and report on – for comparison...
Bika LIMS, from Bika Lab Systems
$0.00
Open Source web-based laboratory information management system (LIMS). Customizations, support and service provision. On line analysis requests, sample tracking and results. Deliver analysis results to...
Bika LIMS, from Bika Lab Systems
$0.00
Bika LIMS for general laboratory applications with integrated document content management. generic LIMS application, industry independent
Bika Wine, from Bika Lab Systems
$0.00
Laboratory Information Management Systems targetted at the wine and beverages industry. LIMS integrated with full Content Management System.
certified refurbished laptops and desktops computers, from PCMACNERDS
$169.00
We are currently offering certified refurbished desktop computers from dell, hp, gateway, emachines and more at a starting price of $169, laptops start at $279. Under the current promotion all computers...
Printer Supplies – Ink – Toners – Refill Kits and More!, from PCMACNERDS
$0.00
The leading supplier of discount ink cartridges and toners, and a complete line of printer inkjet cartridges, inkjet refill kits, laser toner, fax toner and countless other printer supplies for virtually...
SILVERRUN BPM Business Process Modeler, from Grandite
- Available as local and as network license
- Provides modeling your enterprise's organization and business
- Supports process cost, resource, duration and frequency modeling and management
- Assigns...
SILVERRUN RDM Relational Data Modeler, from Grandite
- Available as local and as network license
- Supports logical and physical data modeling
- Provides strong support for management of enterprise, application and database models
- Expresses business...
uDISTRIBUT, from Cornerstone Communications
Establish a virtual network between companies worldwide by delivering documents via facsimile or email using this software which can stand alone, or be used as part of the Unifier Software Solution for...
uFORMZ, from Cornerstone Communications
Customize any business form, marry it with raw data for printing, faxing, or emailing with this software, which can stand alone or be used as a component of the Unifier Software Solution for full ECM integration.
uSTOR, from Cornerstone Communications
Document imaging, retrieval and workflow management software which can stand alone, or be used as part of the Unifier Software Solution for complete ECM integration.