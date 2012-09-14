PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Caterers
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 7 of 7 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Disposable WindBlocker Chafer (set of 20) Disposable WindBlocker Chafer (set of 20), from TWB Innovations, LLC
$135.95 - Product
• Easy foldout design • Protection from open flame • Inexpensive • Disposable • Reusable • Ultra light-weight (7 oz) • Very strong • Folds flat • Flame/burn...
Get-a-Grip™ Buffet/Food Pan Handles (10 Pair) Get-a-Grip™ Buffet/Food Pan Handles (10 Pair), from TWB Innovations, LLC
$179.95 - Product
• Avoid Burns • Safer • Sanitary • Dishwasher Safe • Easy to Clean • Convenient • Fits Steam Tables • Stronger & Durable • Lid-Friendly • Stackable •...
The WindBlocker Chafer (set of six chafers) The WindBlocker Chafer (set of six chafers), from TWB Innovations, LLC
$299.70 - Product
- One piece unit, constructed with light weight aluminum. - Having four-sided walls with the ability to close flat for space saving storage. - Permanently attached is a fuel cell table with two fuel cell...
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Caterering Trade Association Caterering Trade Association, from The Nationwide Caterers Association ( NCASS)
Service
Catering Catering, from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service
Service
Elegant Eats offers the finest in in-home catering. Whether you want a romantic dinner for two, or an event for up to 75 of your friends or associates, having your own Personal Chef there to guide the...
Cooking Classes Cooking Classes, from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service
$25.00 - Service
Chef Shelley will work closely with you to ensure a successful, enjoyable event. She provides professional instruction including “tricks of the trade” insights, special techniques, and...
Personal Chef Service Personal Chef Service, from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service
$350.00 - Service
Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service helps solve the nightly “What’s for dinner?” problem for busy professionals, families on the go, people with special dietary needs and restrictions,...
Products & Services 1 - 7 of 7 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help