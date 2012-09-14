|
5-Foot Body Cushion Pillow, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$35.00 - Product
Aligns the spine for better sleeping posture while reducing neck, back and joint pain. Perfect for pregnancy or recovering from surgery.
Affinia Wellness Spa at The Benjamin Hotel New York, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
Service
A sophisticated urban day spa
for your total well being
Affinia Wellness Spa provides a peaceful haven to restore harmony and balance, cultivating health and well being from within. Our professionally...
Bath & Spa - Aromatherapy Sprays, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$29.00 - Product
Folic Acid
Daily Multi aromatherapy spray. A balanced vitamin supplement. Taken orally.
Sleep Ease
Sleep Ease aromatherapy spray for a restful night. Taken orally.
Stress Less
Stress Less aromatherapy...
Bath & Spa - Spa Slippers, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$26.00 - Product
Reflexology sandals utilize acupressure to provide comfort and improve circulation as you walk.
small
medium
large
xlarge
Benjamin Hotel Travel Clock, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$85.00 - Product
Hi-tech silvertone alarm clock by Philip Stein features digital display and a black velvet-lined travel case.
Corporate Food and Wine Pairing Classes, from Candid Wines
$0.00 - Service
Candid Wines offers food and wine pairing classes to corporations looking for unique ways to connect with clients and potential clients.
The theme, length and structure of each class is...
Corporate Wine Education Events, from Candid Wines
$0.00 - Service
Candid Wines hosts unique and memorable food and wine experiences across Chicagoland. We construct each event individually in order to maximize its impact on your clients and prospects. From...
iPad POS for Restaurants, from aireus
Product
Like no other restaurant POS before, aireus is revolutionizing the way you meet your customer by introducing the iPad for restaurants.
At the core of the professional product is a fully featured simple...
Ocean 50 and Fin Bar at The Benjamin Hotel New York, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$0.00 - Product
Sample Ocean 50, The Benjamin's stylish new seafood restaurant. Enjoy an upscale yet relaxed atmosphere with sophisticated decor and whimsical sea-themed design accents. The menu of daily fish market offerings...