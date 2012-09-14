PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products

Within Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)

PRODUCTS

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
5-Foot Body Cushion Pillow 5-Foot Body Cushion Pillow, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$35.00
Aligns the spine for better sleeping posture while reducing neck, back and joint pain. Perfect for pregnancy or recovering from surgery.
Bath & Spa - Aromatherapy Sprays Bath & Spa - Aromatherapy Sprays, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$29.00
Folic Acid Daily Multi aromatherapy spray. A balanced vitamin supplement. Taken orally. Sleep Ease Sleep Ease aromatherapy spray for a restful night. Taken orally. Stress Less Stress Less aromatherapy...
Bath & Spa - Spa Slippers Bath & Spa - Spa Slippers, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$26.00
Reflexology sandals utilize acupressure to provide comfort and improve circulation as you walk. small medium large xlarge
Benjamin Hotel Travel Clock Benjamin Hotel Travel Clock, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$85.00
Hi-tech silvertone alarm clock by Philip Stein features digital display and a black velvet-lined travel case.
iPad POS for Restaurants iPad POS for Restaurants, from aireus

Like no other restaurant POS before, aireus is revolutionizing the way you meet your customer by introducing the iPad for restaurants. At the core of the professional product is a fully featured simple...
Ocean 50 and Fin Bar at The Benjamin Hotel New York Ocean 50 and Fin Bar at The Benjamin Hotel New York, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$0.00
Sample Ocean 50, The Benjamin's stylish new seafood restaurant. Enjoy an upscale yet relaxed atmosphere with sophisticated decor and whimsical sea-themed design accents. The menu of daily fish market offerings...
Shower Caddy Shower Caddy, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$450.00
Chrome-plated caddy features shaving mirror with magnification on one side, 2 wire amenity baskets and soap dish. Accessories can be adjusted to any position on the bar. Installation hardware included.
The Benjamin Hotel Stuffed Bear The Benjamin Hotel Stuffed Bear, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$12.00
Our honey-brown bear is bound to delight, whether as a decoration or a cuddly travel companion.
The Snore-No-More Pillow The Snore-No-More Pillow, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$45.00
Reduces snoring to promote a deeper more restful sleep by elevating the chin from the chest, keeping the airway open.
Products 1 - 9 of 9 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help