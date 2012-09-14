Affinia Wellness Spa at The Benjamin Hotel New York , from The Benjamin Hotel New York



A sophisticated urban day spa for your total well being Affinia Wellness Spa provides a peaceful haven to restore harmony and balance, cultivating health and well being from within. Our professionally...

Corporate Food and Wine Pairing Classes , from Candid Wines

$0.00

Candid Wines offers food and wine pairing classes to corporations looking for unique ways to connect with clients and potential clients. The theme, length and structure of each class is...

Corporate Wine Education Events , from Candid Wines

$0.00

Candid Wines hosts unique and memorable food and wine experiences across Chicagoland. We construct each event individually in order to maximize its impact on your clients and prospects. From...

Hotel Concierge Service at The Benjamin Hotel New York , from The Benjamin Hotel New York



- Concierge -Sleep Concierge -In-Room dining -Grocery shopping -Valet service -Valet parking -Secretarial services