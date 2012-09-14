5-Foot Body Cushion Pillow , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$35.00 - Product

Aligns the spine for better sleeping posture while reducing neck, back and joint pain. Perfect for pregnancy or recovering from surgery.

Affinia Wellness Spa at The Benjamin Hotel New York , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

Service

A sophisticated urban day spa for your total well being Affinia Wellness Spa provides a peaceful haven to restore harmony and balance, cultivating health and well being from within. Our professionally...

Bath & Spa - Aromatherapy Sprays , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$29.00 - Product

Folic Acid Daily Multi aromatherapy spray. A balanced vitamin supplement. Taken orally. Sleep Ease Sleep Ease aromatherapy spray for a restful night. Taken orally. Stress Less Stress Less aromatherapy...

Bath & Spa - Spa Slippers , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$26.00 - Product

Reflexology sandals utilize acupressure to provide comfort and improve circulation as you walk. small medium large xlarge

Benjamin Hotel Travel Clock , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$85.00 - Product

Hi-tech silvertone alarm clock by Philip Stein features digital display and a black velvet-lined travel case.

Corporate Food and Wine Pairing Classes , from Candid Wines

$0.00 - Service

Candid Wines offers food and wine pairing classes to corporations looking for unique ways to connect with clients and potential clients. The theme, length and structure of each class is...

Corporate Wine Education Events , from Candid Wines

$0.00 - Service

Candid Wines hosts unique and memorable food and wine experiences across Chicagoland. We construct each event individually in order to maximize its impact on your clients and prospects. From...

Hotel Concierge Service at The Benjamin Hotel New York , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

Service

- Concierge -Sleep Concierge -In-Room dining -Grocery shopping -Valet service -Valet parking -Secretarial services

iPad POS for Restaurants , from aireus

Product

Like no other restaurant POS before, aireus is revolutionizing the way you meet your customer by introducing the iPad for restaurants. At the core of the professional product is a fully featured simple...

Ocean 50 and Fin Bar at The Benjamin Hotel New York , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$0.00 - Product

Sample Ocean 50, The Benjamin's stylish new seafood restaurant. Enjoy an upscale yet relaxed atmosphere with sophisticated decor and whimsical sea-themed design accents. The menu of daily fish market offerings...

Shower Caddy , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$450.00 - Product

Chrome-plated caddy features shaving mirror with magnification on one side, 2 wire amenity baskets and soap dish. Accessories can be adjusted to any position on the bar. Installation hardware included.

The Benjamin Hotel Stuffed Bear , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$12.00 - Product

Our honey-brown bear is bound to delight, whether as a decoration or a cuddly travel companion.

The Snore-No-More Pillow , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$45.00 - Product

Reduces snoring to promote a deeper more restful sleep by elevating the chin from the chest, keeping the airway open.