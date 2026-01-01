Products & Services
5-Foot Body Cushion Pillow
The Benjamin Hotel New York
$35.00Product
Affinia Wellness Spa at The Benjamin Hotel New York
The Benjamin Hotel New York
Service
Bath & Spa - Aromatherapy Sprays
The Benjamin Hotel New York
$29.00Product
Bath & Spa - Spa Slippers
The Benjamin Hotel New York
$26.00Product
Benjamin Hotel Travel Clock
The Benjamin Hotel New York
$85.00Product
Corporate Food and Wine Pairing Classes
Candid Wines
$0.00Service
Corporate Wine Education Events
Candid Wines
$0.00Service
Hotel Concierge Service at The Benjamin Hotel New York
The Benjamin Hotel New York
Service
iPad POS for Restaurants
aireus
Product
Ocean 50 and Fin Bar at The Benjamin Hotel New York
The Benjamin Hotel New York
$0.00Product
Shower Caddy
The Benjamin Hotel New York
$450.00Product
The Benjamin Hotel Stuffed Bear
The Benjamin Hotel New York
$12.00Product
The Snore-No-More Pillow
The Benjamin Hotel New York
$45.00Product
Unique food and wine fundraisers for non-profits
Candid Wines
Service