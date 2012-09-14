PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Butcher blocks Butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
Product
1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...
Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts, from Lafor ltd
Product
Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...
end grain butcher blocks end grain butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
Service
4" thick, 26-1/2" wide and 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain butcher blocks.
End grain butcher blocks End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
Product
4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.
End grain butcher blocks End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor ltd
Product
Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.
Hardwood floorings Hardwood floorings, from Lafor ltd
Product
Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.
Hardwood lumber Hardwood lumber, from Lafor ltd
$0.00 - Product
Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR. Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.
Ipe Decking Ipe Decking, from Everlasting Hardwoods
$0.00 - Product
Our Ipe Decking product line includes Top Surface materials, structural components, railings and accessories.
Kitchen islands Kitchen islands, from Lafor Wood Products
Product
Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.
Stairs, stair treads Stairs, stair treads, from Lafor ltd
Product
Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.
