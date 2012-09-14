|
Butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...
Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts, from Lafor ltd
Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...
End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.
End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor ltd
Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.
Hardwood floorings, from Lafor ltd
Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.
Hardwood lumber, from Lafor ltd
Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR.
Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.
Ipe Decking, from Everlasting Hardwoods
Our Ipe Decking product line includes Top Surface materials, structural components, railings and accessories.
Kitchen islands, from Lafor Wood Products
Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.
Stairs, stair treads, from Lafor ltd
Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.
