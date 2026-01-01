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Lumber & Other Construction Materials Merchant Wholesalers

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Ace Screws LLC

Ace Screws LLC

Launched in 2021 by Chris McDonald, an entrepreneur with 30-plus years of experience in the commercial roofing business, Ace Screws is a New Jersey-based commercial roofing material supplier which...

DDP Roofing Services, Inc.

DDP Roofing Services, Inc.

Full-service commercial industrial roofing contractor certified to install all major roofing systems. DDP has been in the roofing industry since 1989 - boasting over 30 years of commercial roofing...

F9 Brands Inc.

F9 Brands Inc.

F9 Brands, Inc., provides business management services to a portfolio of companies in the building products, home improvement and luxury home décor industries. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go...

Company Profiles

Acoustiblok, Inc.

Acoustiblok, Inc.

About Acoustiblok – “Quieting the World” Acoustiblok Corporation, a NASA “Spin-off” company headquartered in Tampa, FL, provides acoustical soundproofing solutions for...

Boston Cedar

Boston Cedar

All About Boston Cedar Boston Cedar's exclusive commitment to the independent retail lumber and building materials dealer in the Northeastern United States is what separates it from its competition.

BuildDirect

BuildDirect

BuildDirect, the world's leading online manufacturer-wholesaler of flooring & building materials. Since our launch in 1999, satisfied customers in every state in the U.S. plus over 60 countries...

Chimney.com

Chimney.com

Chimney.com is America's #1 Choice for all chimney repair and parts. Over 25 Years of experience for any size chimney residential and commercial. Fully Licensed, bonded and insured.

D & V Home Improvement

D & V Home Improvement

With the prices of almost everything rising to an all time high, the majority of the populaces are looking for a good quality product at an affordable price. Looking at this perspective, D & V Home...

Everlasting Hardwoods

Everlasting Hardwoods

Everlasting Hardwoods, a subsidiary of Overseas Hardwood Company, was formed in 1967 and is today one of the nations oldest and most respected dealers of ipe decking. With millions of board feet...

Koydol Inc.

Koydol Inc.

Overview Koydol Building Products has numerous divisions. Our newest division is our Floor Covering division. We manufacture and import all types of flooring. Ranging from Carpet and Carpet Tiles to...

Lafor ltd

Lafor ltd

Manufacturer and wholesaler of hardwood lumber, hardwood edge glued panels, countertops, kitchen islands, butcher blocks, chopping blocks, stair treads and flooring planks. Species available: maple,...

Lafor Wood Products

Lafor Wood Products

Distributor of butcher blocks, kitchen countertops, hardwood tops, kitchen islands tops, end grain butcher blocks, tabletops, chopping blocks, worktops and bench tops.  The above products are...

Omni Global Corporation Ltd

Omni Global Corporation Ltd

Omni Global Corp, is a premier & established manufacturer and exporter of quality Natural Stones & Bathroom & Kitchen products. All our products are widely exported to USA, Australia etc. Our...

Quality Granite & Marble Inc

Quality Granite & Marble Inc

Quality Granite & Marble, Inc. Is a small family-run business that first started about 10 years ago on the construction field working primarily with tile and stone installation. It has been a...

Rogers Sales Co

Rogers Sales Co

OUR PRODUCTS Architectural Veneer We specialize in Foreign Exotic and Domestic Veneers Sold by the Flitch , representative samples and tallies can be provided in a prompt and professional...

Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail™ has validated the viability of replicating and expanding the fence franchise business model with nine locations throughout the state of Florida using trademark and...

Versatile Building Products

Versatile Building Products

A leading manufacturer of Epoxy Garage Flooring, Industrial Coatings, Waterproof Deck Coatings, and Decorative Concrete Products and Sealers.

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