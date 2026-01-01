Products & Services

Within Lumber & Other Construction Materials Merchant Wholesalers

Products & Services

Butcher blocks

Butcher blocks

Lafor Wood Products

Product

1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut,...

Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts

Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts

Lafor ltd

Product

Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood,...

end grain butcher blocks

end grain butcher blocks

Lafor Wood Products

Service

4" thick, 26-1/2" wide and 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain butcher blocks.

End grain butcher blocks

End grain butcher blocks

Lafor Wood Products

Product

4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.

End grain butcher blocks

End grain butcher blocks

Lafor ltd

Product

Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.

Hardwood floorings

Hardwood floorings

Lafor ltd

Product

Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.

Hardwood lumber

Hardwood lumber

Lafor ltd

$0.00Product

Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR. Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.

Ipe Decking

Ipe Decking

Everlasting Hardwoods

$0.00Product

Our Ipe Decking product line includes Top Surface materials, structural components, railings and accessories.

Kitchen islands

Kitchen islands

Lafor Wood Products

Product

Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.

Stairs, stair treads

Stairs, stair treads

Lafor ltd

Product

Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.

worktops

worktops

Lafor Wood Products

Service

Sturdy beech wood work tops, 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" and 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8', 10' long.

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