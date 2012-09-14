PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Independent Artists, Writers, & Performers
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 101 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Adhesive for Scrapbooks - 1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker Adhesive for Scrapbooks - 1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker, from Leeza Gibbons
$9.99 - Product
1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker Good adhesives and simple cutting tools are critical elements for a fun and successful paper craft experience. LEGACIES® offers a breadth of tools that help make...
Adhesive Tool Kit for Scrapbooks Adhesive Tool Kit for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$19.99 - Product
This 3-piece adhesive tool kit contains a 1.5" sticker maker with a 20' permanent adhesive cartridge, Repositionable Glue Tape, and a Glue Pen. It is a great way to get started with all the essential...
Leeza Gibbons Presents: Reflections Leeza Gibbons Presents: Reflections, from Leeza Gibbons
Product
Leeza Gibbons presents "Reflections": The Reflections CD is more than just an exceptional collection of music. It's the music that matters - it matters because it's emotional, it matters because it's...
Pink & Orange 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks Pink & Orange 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$2.99 - Product
Ten (10) 6" x 6" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Pink & Orange paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for...
Pink & Orange Complete Scrapbook Kit Pink & Orange Complete Scrapbook Kit, from Leeza Gibbons
$39.99 - Product
This 130-piece kit includes an album, page protectors, 10-12" x 12" and 10-6" x 6" papers, and a variety of embellishments including vellum alphabets, ribbon photo corners, paper tags,...
Pink & Orange Design Pages for Scrapbooks Pink & Orange Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Two Design Page layouts within the Pink & Orange paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as...
Pink & Orange Design Pages for Scrapbooks Pink & Orange Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Two Design Page layouts within the Pink & Orange paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as...
Pink & Orange Paper Pack for Scrapbooks Pink & Orange Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Ten (10) 12" x 12" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Pink & Orange paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation...
Pink & Orange Scrapbook Album Pink & Orange Scrapbook Album, from Leeza Gibbons
$24.99 - Product
12" x 12" Postbound Album is made with high-quality bookcloth and faux leather with stitched detailing. The postbound album includes 10 page protectors, enough to hold 20 12" x 12"...
Plum 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks Plum 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$2.99 - Product
Ten (10) 6" x 6" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Plum paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 101 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help