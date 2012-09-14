|
Adhesive for Scrapbooks - 1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker, from Leeza Gibbons
$9.99 - Product
1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker
Good adhesives and simple cutting tools are critical elements for a fun and successful paper craft experience. LEGACIES® offers a breadth of tools that help make...
Adhesive Tool Kit for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$19.99 - Product
This 3-piece adhesive tool kit contains a 1.5" sticker maker with a 20' permanent adhesive cartridge, Repositionable Glue Tape, and a Glue Pen. It is a great way to get started with all the essential...
Leeza Gibbons Presents: Reflections, from Leeza Gibbons
Product
Leeza Gibbons presents "Reflections":
The Reflections CD is more than just an exceptional collection of music. It's the music that matters - it matters because it's emotional, it matters because it's...
Pink & Orange 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$2.99 - Product
Ten (10) 6" x 6" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Pink & Orange paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for...
Pink & Orange Complete Scrapbook Kit, from Leeza Gibbons
$39.99 - Product
This 130-piece kit includes an album, page protectors, 10-12" x 12" and 10-6" x 6" papers, and a variety of embellishments including vellum alphabets, ribbon photo corners, paper tags,...
Pink & Orange Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Two Design Page layouts within the Pink & Orange paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as...
Pink & Orange Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Ten (10) 12" x 12" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Pink & Orange paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation...
Pink & Orange Scrapbook Album, from Leeza Gibbons
$24.99 - Product
12" x 12" Postbound Album is made with high-quality bookcloth and faux leather with stitched detailing. The postbound album includes 10 page protectors, enough to hold 20 12" x 12"...
Plum 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$2.99 - Product
Ten (10) 6" x 6" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Plum paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful...