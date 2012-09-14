Post Profile for Your Business
Independent Artists, Writers, & Performers
Independent Artists, Writers, & Performers
Allison Kugel
New York, NY
With her flare for relating to people and warming them up, Allison Kugel decided to try her hand at interviewing celebrities. A few stars took a chance on the little known interviewer, and from...
Dangerfield Entertainment
Beverly Hills, CA
www.rodney.com Facebook.com/RodneyDangerfield Rodney.com Bellbros.com
Leeza Gibbons
Every time Hollywood thinks they've figured her out, she cleverly moves another step up the ladder and successfully places another title among her many achievements. It's Leeza Gibbons' passion...
Rodney Dangerfield Entertainment, Inc.
Beverly Hills, CA
Grammy award-winning comedy legend, Rodney Dangerfield, known for his iconic "I don't get no respect" line, appeared in 22 films including Back To School and Caddyshack, 20 lite beer...
2PacLegacy.com
A Message From Afeni Shakur... Thank you to all of 2Pac's fans for continuing to support and love my son! Pac's life was a gift from...
Jeanne Burrows-Johnson
Tucson, AZ
In fiction and non-fiction, author, narrator, and motivational public speaker Jeanne Burrows-Johnson draws on experience in the performing...
Pizzazz Production
Saint Petersburg, FL
Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando,...
Winters Rock Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Founded in 2015 and led by the award-winning creative team of Miranda Winters and Rocky Romano, Los Angeles based Winters Rock Entertainment...
1 Great Handwriting Analyst
Greensburg, PA
Expert handwriting analyst provides entertainment, trade show services, motivational / comedic guest speaker services, seminar / workshop...
3generationsoflove.com
Marietta, GA
Author of Novels and Screenplays.
50/110 Publishing
Soldotna, AK
50/110 Publishing is the parent company for howtobuymeat.com. This company is owned by "Meat Professional," Mr. Draik Moor. Mr.
Abraham Studios
Lehigh Acres, FL
Abraham Studios is operating the Nomadic Project. The Nomadic Project is a national, conceptual art project designed to unite...
Aisha
Ever so often an artist comes along that transcends genres and boundaries with a talent so rare it defies comprehension. Introducing...Aisha. Blessed...
Alex Hutchinson
Orlando, FL
Alex Hutchinson is an award winning Poet and Novelist. He is the author of Virgin Gloves, Backyard Empire and Before they were HAWKS: Birth...
Allie Bates
Memphis, TN
Allie Bates is an Author who lives in the sweltering summers and temperate winters of Tennessee, about as far as you can get from Scotland,...
ALS Creations, LLC
TX
ALS Creations, LLC is a multi-faceted company that was created to facilitate the professional and artistic passions of its founder, Dr.
Ananda Photography
Dana Point, CA
Artist, singer songwriter, and cinematographer, Ananda Moorman, is showing his work at The Mint Gallery. Ananda, native to the San Diego...
Andrea Glenn
Welcome to the world of Erotica and Romance with me, Andrea Glenn. I’m an author that specializes in the art of seduction, desire,...
AndreaMillon.com
Author of Memoirs of a Chosen Time & Maori's Sacrifice
Antion & Associates
Virginia Beach, VA
Antion & Associates is wholy owned by internet marketing guru, Tom Antion. He has written a bestselling book on the subject entitled,...
Artbylt.Com
Ithaca, NY
Lynne Taetzsch is a writer and artist whose abstract paintings have been exhibited throughout the world. She is the author of eleven...
Artwork's Originals, LLC
San Juan, PR
1- Prints and Original artwork by Estefan Gargost 2- Support for non-profit organizations involved in community welfare and charitable...
Atlanta Magician, Mentalist & Atlanta Ke...
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta-based Corporate and Trade Show Magician, Comedian, and Motivational Speaker Debbie Leifer adds magical impact to sales meetings,...
Basel Zayed
Jerusalem, Israel
Palestinian artist Siger Composer
Bay Area Pros
St. Petersburg, FL
GO GLOBAL™ | BAY AREA PROS is a pint-sized Public Relations, Business Consulting and Professional Services firm that engages audiences...
Bijan Moridani
San Clemente, CA
Bijan Moridani is the author of The Persian Wedding. Just in time for Norooz, a gorgeous book called The Persian Wedding makes the...
Black Daimonds Publishing
Brooklyn, NY
Urban Fiction Publishing Company
Books That Sow: Strength, Character & Di...
Houston, TX
Books That Sow: Strength, Character & Diversity, DBA has been in existence since 2010. Author, Dr. Cherrye S. Vasquez writes books centered...
Bryan Davis Art
San Jose, CA
I am a large scale ceramic sculptor! Bryan Davis was born and raised in Steinbeck Country; Salinas, California. He knew at a very young...
Caito's Art
las vegas, nv
The Burnham Gallery features international artists Steven Caito and Clifford Singer. Caito and Singer are both Las Vegas and New York residents.
Carol McPhee
Halifax, Canada
While working through a Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition at Acadia University in Nova Scotia and interning a year at Harper Hospital...
CC Carole Productions
Merrimack
You will always find CC CAROLE smiling and laughing..."Life is to short" is her motto. Things weren't always this way for...
Cruise Publishing, LLC
Lakeland, FL
Cruise Publishing writes and publishes eBooks on a variety of subjects. The company also writes articles and reviews software and...
Curse Buster Sound
Clyde, TX
Welcome to Curse Buster Sound. Home of jazz saxophonist: Kevin Brown. Kevin is a blind saxophonist. His intense, and improvive style of...
Cynthia Beck Productions
San Mateo, ca
Cynthia Beck Productions publishes parenting tools including "MomsMoralMinute--How to teach children values in 60 seconds or less".
D. A. Karr
Encinitas, CA
D. A. Karr is the author of a children's book bout a Thoroughbred who dreamed of being a jumper instead of a racehorse he was born to be.
D.C. Douglas
Hollywood, CA
Commercials, Corporate Training Videos, Powerpoint Narration, Infomercials, Automotive & Political, cartoon characters, event announcer,...
Dahntay Jones
Austell, GA
Standout: to be different, unique, one-of-a-kind. These are a few definitions, which would be used to describe the word. But there is one...
Darnerien McCants
Darnerien McCants developed into a productive and experienced receiver in his four seasons in Washington. He uses his size and athletic...
David Jebb
San Diego, CA
A retired San Diego police sergeant and third-generation police officer, David Jebb (an Author) was assigned to many proactive enforcement...
Design One World, Inc.
Lewisville, NC
Original Design, Writing and Marketing for the Creative Industry - Creative Projects, Patterns,Paper, Fibers and "found" objects. ...
Dominic Sposeto
Sonoma, CA
Dominic Sposeto is the author of "La Famiglia and Their Blind Advocate," a wonderful book about the history of an extraordinary family which...
Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac
Cherry Hill, NJ
Music that refreshes the soul, music that touches the heart and music that exudes happiness while upholding love in a positive way;
Dorothy Thompson
Temperanceville, VA
The Writersville Gang is an online writing group whose goals are to help unpublished authors become published. You can visit their...
Dr. Kathleen Hall
GA
As one of the nation’s leading authorities on stress management and work-life balance, Dr. Kathleen Hall is founder of...
DrJulieTrudeau.com
Mackay, Australia
Owning listening to & applying scientific informatioon in her practical family audios will ensure the integrity of your greater possession...
Earthquake
CA
Comedian Earthquake. Earthquake is an explosive comedic performer unlike any other. His stand-up comedy is at its peak, his ability to...
Elizabeth Wadsworth
Strawberry Hills, Sydney, Australia
Elizabeth Wadsworth, an artist, has always explored creative avenues throughout her career, and after success in fashion and interior design,...
Elles Entertainment LLC
Dallas, TX
Elles Entertainment is a full service entertainment company, broadly representing singers, dancers, actors/actresses and models. We also...
Eyran Records
Boston, MA
Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen...
