Behind the Mask CD by Ron Korb Behind the Mask CD by Ron Korb, from Ron Korb Productions
$17.00 - Product
A tapestry of Asian, Celtic, Spanish, Caribbean and Middle Eastern textures and rhythms, Behind the Mask brings to life the warmth, colors and splendor of an exotic ancient kingdom.
Can't Understand Can't Understand, from Many Moods Production Company
$9.99 - Product
'Can't Understand', A.Vessel's newly release album is a unique style of urban contemporary gospel. Making the Top 5 Hottest Trax Chart on Europe's leading satellite and internet radio station. A. Vessel...
Celtic Heartland CD by Ron Korb Celtic Heartland CD by Ron Korb, from Ron Korb Productions
$17.00 - Product
Beautifully recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in England, this CD is a magical blend of mystic landscapes and Celtic tradition. Celtic Heartland features thirteen new pieces written by Ron...
Contigo - D.Mor Contigo - D.Mor, from Many Moods Production Company
$8.99 - Product
“Contigo is a very fine piece of cross-cultural fusion” -. Tom Bingham - WCVF-FM - USA.  “Contigo” is quickly gaining popularity worldwide -  Just when you thought...
Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)
Service
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...
Custom Handcrafted Limited Edition Piano Custom Handcrafted Limited Edition Piano, from Ravenscroft Pianos
$230,000.00 - Product
The Model 220 offers 7' 3" of exhilarating performance. Enormous full bass, clear lush tenor, exquisite singing treble, and tuned rear duplex scaling characterize the meticulously sculpted sound.
Custom Handcrafted Limited Edition Piano Custom Handcrafted Limited Edition Piano, from Ravenscroft Pianos
$280,000.00 - Product
Offering a seemingly endless spectrum of dynamics, our Model 275 - 9' concert grand ostensibly delivers limitless possibilities to the pianist. Titanium string terminations with tuned front and rear duplex...
Flute Traveller CD by Ron Korb Flute Traveller CD by Ron Korb, from Ron Korb Productions
$17.00 - Product
Featuring fifteen flutes from around the globe, this musical journey across 5 continents is an extraordinary masterpiece of solo improvisations by Ron Korb.
Free & d*n* near Free Contracts, business forms & more. Free & d*n* near Free Contracts, business forms & more., from Many Moods Production Company
$0.00 - Product
If you're looking for free contracts, business forms, copyright forms, and other music related agreements and forms - Many Moods is the place to find it - Free. http://www.manymoods.com
Japanese Mysteries CD by Ron Korb with Hiroki Sakaguchi Japanese Mysteries CD by Ron Korb with Hiroki Sakaguchi, from Ron Korb Productions
$17.00 - Product
This Japanese music CD was recorded in Tokyo and Osaka Japan. It features two tracks with traditional Japanese music (Heavenly Music and Winter Night) and 6 tracks of original Japanese music composed by...
