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Music Publishers

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Joe Blessett Music

Joe Blessett Music

Joe Blessett Music handles one artist Joe Blessett and various endeavors. Joe Blessett is a recording artist who is not a performing entertainer that enjoys his limitations. He no longer performs...

Knox Works

Knox Works

Knox Works Books and Music knoxworks.net is a publishing company owned by Kim Krenik, Author and Performing Artist. The publishing company owns and distributes the works of K.M. Krenik., Author of...

Music for Humanity

Music for Humanity

Music for Humanity began in 2005. We are a volunteer 501c-3 charity. Our mission is simple: spread more music throughout the world because music builds the invisible roads and bridges that connect...

Ross Celebrity PR & Music Management, LLC

Ross Celebrity PR & Music Management, LLC

Karen Ross brings a unique and stylish blend of expertise to her work as a Celebrity Publicist & Music Manager. Celebrating more than 32 years in the Entertainment, Music & Fashion Industry,...

Company Profiles

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering...

DogmaTone Records

DogmaTone Records

The company is based in Bangalore and it is the result of collective thought, love for music and a desire to rock it up! Here, collective means synergetic process. DogmaTone is a record label...

INJT Inc.

INJT Inc.

INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception of a song, to releasing it into the marketplace, we have...

Lo-Down Entertainment

Lo-Down Entertainment

Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment (through the Lo Down Record Label) is poised to...

Loud Dust Recordings

Loud Dust Recordings

Loud Dust Recordings is a BMI & SoundExchange affiliated publisher as well as a music label fully affiliated with The Harry Fox Agency.  Loud Dust releases recordings in various genres of...

Luna Productions, LLC.

Luna Productions, LLC.

Luna Productions, LLC. focus on helping indepedent latin artists develop professionally through our services: Physical and Digital Distribution, Promotion y Professional Development. Our goal is to...

Makato Promo Pages

Makato Promo Pages

Makato is a free entity allowing independent musicians world - wide a place to promote their music. Makato Promo Pages along with Makato Musicians Search is one of the top resources for online...

Many Moods Production Company

Many Moods Production Company

Music Productions, Recordings, Publishing, development and more is offered to the emerging artists of today from leaders in the industry.  We assist the aspiring singer, songwriter, musician,...

Quest for the Link

Quest for the Link

Quest for the Link are an inbound marketing company, based in the United Kingdom.

Ravenscroft Pianos

Ravenscroft Pianos

Ravenscroft Pianos is a US based company dedicated to building the very finest custom pianos available.

Ron Korb Productions

Ron Korb Productions

Official web site and On-line Store for Ron Korb, internationally renowned flute virtuoso and composer of jazz and world music (including Japanese music, Latin and Celtic music.) Ron Korb will...

SDMP Records

SDMP Records

SDMP is an independent record label based in NYC. We don't work with artists based on their marketability. We do work with artists based on their music. Good music is good music anyway you look...

Sheer Badness Entertainment

Sheer Badness Entertainment

Sheer Badness Entertainment is a full service entertainment company committed to the development of hip-hop/urban culture. Feel free to contact us at (908) 245-6467 or visit us on the web...

Young Pals Music

Young Pals Music

Young Pals Music is a respected force among independent record labels, with a catalog of more than 100 original songs and 35 full-length releases since 2008. Memorable melodies, catchy vocal lines...

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