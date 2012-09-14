PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Music Publishers
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Music Publishers
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) Lake Placid, FL
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround... 
DogmaTone Records DogmaTone Records Bangalore, India
The company is based in Bangalore and it is the result of collective thought, love for music and a desire to rock it up! Here, collective... 
INJT Inc. INJT Inc. Binghamton, NY
INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception... 
Lo-Down Entertainment Lo-Down Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment... 
Loud Dust Recordings Loud Dust Recordings Burlington, VT
Loud Dust Recordings is a BMI & SoundExchange affiliated publisher as well as a music label fully affiliated with The Harry Fox Agency. ... 
Luna Productions, LLC. Luna Productions, LLC. Bronx, NY
Luna Productions, LLC. focus on helping indepedent latin artists develop professionally through our services: Physical and Digital Distribution,... 
Makato Promo Pages Makato Promo Pages Folly Beach, SC
Makato is a free entity allowing independent musicians world - wide a place to promote their music. Makato Promo Pages along with Makato... 
Many Moods Production Company Many Moods Production Company Brooklyn, NY
Music Productions, Recordings, Publishing, development and more is offered to the emerging artists of today from leaders in the industry. ... 
Quest for the Link Quest for the Link United Kingdom
Quest for the Link are an inbound marketing company, based in the United Kingdom. 
Ravenscroft Pianos Ravenscroft Pianos Scottsdale, AZ
Ravenscroft Pianos is a US based company dedicated to building the very finest custom pianos available. 
Ron Korb Productions Ron Korb Productions Toronto, Canada
Official web site and On-line Store for Ron Korb, internationally renowned flute virtuoso and composer of jazz and world music (including... 
SDMP Records SDMP Records
SDMP is an independent record label based in NYC. We don't work with artists based on their marketability. We do work with artists based... 
Sheer Badness Entertainment Sheer Badness Entertainment Linden, NJ
Sheer Badness Entertainment is a full service entertainment company committed to the development of hip-hop/urban culture. Feel free to... 
