PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Services

Within Music Publishers

SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...
Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)
$0.00
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects...
Song Music Licensing Song Music Licensing, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...
Services 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help