Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software, from Lucina Health
Product
The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New insights...
LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert, from LifeGift Technologies
$4.99 - Product
LIFEGIFT® the world’s first emotion-based app designed to prevent car-crashes, related serious injuries, and fatalities, involving distracted drivers and pedestrians using their mobile phones. LifeGift...
Application Architecture Application Architecture, from Claricode
Service
Claricode helps their clients design applications with a flexible architecture that meets their healthcare software's current and future needs.
CareConnect CareConnect, from Concurro, Inc.
$15.00 - Service
Concurro provides web-based, integrated community management systems for assisted living facilities -- technology for more efficiently marketing and managing operations, while improving resident care and...
Cembex ChemoSAFE™ Cembex ChemoSAFE™, from Cembex Care Solutions LLC
Product
The ChemoSAFE™ database of formulary pharmaceuticals allows practice guidelines to be established which alerts users of potential dosing errors by setting minimum and maximum dosage thresholds. ChemoSAFE...
Cembex PipelineMD™ Cembex PipelineMD™, from Cembex Care Solutions LLC
Product
From one centralized managed location, PipelineMD™ allows you to manage all off your business communications. From Human Resources and Employee Data to File Libraries, Policies and Company Events,...
Database design and creation Database design and creation, from Claricode
Service
Claricode designs databases for their client's projects based on its extensive medical software expertise.
Dental Software Programs Dental Software Programs, from DentalBillingSoftware.com
$499.00 - Product
DentiMax Single User Dental Software Program - for dental billing and front desk operations. Options include electronic claims submission and back office dental charting and dental imaging.
eQMS::DNA eQMS::DNA, from Pardus d.o.o.
Product
eQMS::DNA is a software for maintenance and efficient searching of database of human genotypes for forensic purposes. eQMS::DNA maintains data on individual donors with optional personal and demographic...
eQMS::LIMS eQMS::LIMS, from Pardus d.o.o.
Product
eQMS::LIMS is a scaleable, feature-rich Laboratory Information Management Systems that streamlines process and data flow throughout an analytical or research organization and centralizes information into...
