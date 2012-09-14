Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software , from Lucina Health

Product

The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New insights...

LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert , from LifeGift Technologies

$4.99 - Product

LIFEGIFT® the world’s first emotion-based app designed to prevent car-crashes, related serious injuries, and fatalities, involving distracted drivers and pedestrians using their mobile phones. LifeGift...

Application Architecture , from Claricode

Service

Claricode helps their clients design applications with a flexible architecture that meets their healthcare software's current and future needs.

CareConnect , from Concurro, Inc.

$15.00 - Service

Concurro provides web-based, integrated community management systems for assisted living facilities -- technology for more efficiently marketing and managing operations, while improving resident care and...

Cembex ChemoSAFE™ , from Cembex Care Solutions LLC

Product

The ChemoSAFE™ database of formulary pharmaceuticals allows practice guidelines to be established which alerts users of potential dosing errors by setting minimum and maximum dosage thresholds. ChemoSAFE...

Cembex PipelineMD™ , from Cembex Care Solutions LLC

Product

From one centralized managed location, PipelineMD™ allows you to manage all off your business communications. From Human Resources and Employee Data to File Libraries, Policies and Company Events,...

Database design and creation , from Claricode

Service

Claricode designs databases for their client's projects based on its extensive medical software expertise.

Dental Software Programs , from DentalBillingSoftware.com

$499.00 - Product

DentiMax Single User Dental Software Program - for dental billing and front desk operations. Options include electronic claims submission and back office dental charting and dental imaging.

eQMS::DNA , from Pardus d.o.o.

Product

eQMS::DNA is a software for maintenance and efficient searching of database of human genotypes for forensic purposes. eQMS::DNA maintains data on individual donors with optional personal and demographic...