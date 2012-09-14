PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Health Care Management Software
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Health Care Management Software
Data Futures, Inc. Data Futures, Inc. Harlan, KY
Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data... 
LifeGift Technologies LifeGift Technologies Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R.
LifeGift builds apps to positively impact people’s lives by conveying our attention, encouragements, and cautions virtually using... 
Lucina Health Lucina Health Louisville, KY
About Lucina Health Lucina Health is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the leading women’s maternity analytics... 
OOTify, Inc. OOTify, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
OOTify is a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles. Our social enhancement platform matches individuals seeking support... 
ApolloMD ApolloMD Atlanta, GA
ER Express 
CaduRx, Inc. CaduRx, Inc. Centerville, UT
CaduRx is an integrated suite of advanced medical data management tools that includes electronic medical records, a practice revenue cycle... 
Cembex Care Solutions LLC Cembex Care Solutions LLC Cincinnati, OH
Founded in 1998, Cembex provides clinical software for ambulatory care practices to help manage patient care. Specializing in oncology,... 
Claricode Claricode Needham Heights, MA
Claricode works exclusively on medical software development. Claricode provides medical software development to healthcare providers, medical... 
Concurro, Inc. Concurro, Inc. San Mateo, CA
At Concurro we believe that information should empower your organization, not burden it. Our suite of web-based easy-to-use applications... 
Definitive Homecare Solutions Definitive Homecare Solutions Westerville, OH
Definitive Homecare Solutions, Ltd. develops and licenses its business and patient management software solution, CPR+, to home infusion,... 
DentalBillingSoftware.com DentalBillingSoftware.com Port Charlotte, FL
We specialize in helping single practice dentists and small group practices maximize their revenue, reduce claim rejections, increase cash... 
EPAM Systems EPAM Systems Lawrenceville, NJ
Established in 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. is the leading global software engineering and IT consulting provider with delivery centers throughout... 
Extended Care Information Network Extended Care Information Network Chicago, IL
ECIN is a market-leading software company offering Internet-based solutions, services and consulting to improve the efficiency and operation... 
Gsecurity, Inc. Gsecurity, Inc. Greenbelt, MD
Gsecurity, Inc., is a cyber security and data privacy firm that caters to clients operating in the most demanding and sophisticated environments. 
Healthcare Support Technologies, Inc. Healthcare Support Technologies, Inc. Rochester, PA
DocOfficeRx.com provides CPT Codes, ICD-9 Codes, Coding/Billing Resources and complete practice management. Our unique E&M Coding Tools... 
HealthSoft Enterprise Systems HealthSoft Enterprise Systems Scottsdale, AZ
HealthSoft is dedicated to the design and development of innovative, cost-effective health care information systems for use by various managed... 
IntelliSoft Group, Inc. IntelliSoft Group, Inc. Nashua, NH
Recognized as an industry leader since 1997, IntelliSoft Group, Inc. is a leading supplier of automated credentialing, provider management,... 
Medical Billing Software - MPMsoft Medical Billing Software - MPMsoft Napa, CA
MPMsoft is an advanced practice management and medical billing software that is used by thousands of healthcare practices nationwide to... 
Medical-Healthcare-Software.com Medical-Healthcare-Software.com Sainte-Julie, Canada
This directory offers solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, including company overview for individual physicians, groups... 
Pardus d.o.o. Pardus d.o.o. Zagreb, Croatia
Pardus delivers mission-critical software, services and IT solutions to its clients within strategic time frames. We emphasize creating... 
Rabbit Healthcare Systems Rabbit Healthcare Systems Austin, TX
Rabbit Healthcare Systems (www.rabbitrecords.com) Rabbit Integrated Systems, EHR/PM/LIS, are designed for oncology groups and other complex... 
RAM Technologies, Inc. RAM Technologies, Inc. Fort Washington, PA
RAM Technologies provides claims management processing systems and HIPAA compliant claims processing software to health plans and benefit... 
ReadyTestGo ReadyTestGo Chennai, India
ReadyTestGo offers independent QA and testing services on a flexible onsite or offshore basis for testing OSS and BSS applications for telecom... 
Skyrr hf Skyrr hf Reykjavik, Iceland
New directions for a diverse, dynamic, and visionary company. The intellectual and experiential assets of Skýrr are a result of... 
Soft-Aid Incorporated Soft-Aid Incorporated Miami, FL
Soft-Aid, Inc., headquartered in Miami, FL, has been developing medical management and claims processing systems for over ten years. ... 
Visionary Medical Systems, Inc. Visionary Medical Systems, Inc. Tampa, fl
Since 1995, Visionary Medical Systems, Inc. has been providing affordable information technology solutions to maximize healthcare productivity... 
Workplace INTEGRA Workplace INTEGRA Greensboro, NC
Workplace INTEGRA, Inc. a Greensboro, NC based company providing hearing conservation and health data management products and services. Workplace... 
