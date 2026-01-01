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Health Care Management Software

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Data Futures, Inc.

Data Futures, Inc.

Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data Futures owns and markets the CareScope and LunchBox software...

Healthcare Interactive, Inc.

Healthcare Interactive, Inc.

At HCIactive, our goal is to modernize insurance and health administration with a unified, AI-powered platform built for today's workforce. From enrollment to wellness, we simplify every step of the...

Lobbie

Lobbie

Modern Healthcare Made Simple HIPAA-compliant intake forms, smart scheduling, and EMR tools for every practice. Lobbie is a modern healthcare SaaS platform that streamlines patient intake,...

neurobit

neurobit

About Neurobit Neurobit is a leading innovator in health analytics, transforming the understanding of sleep as a biomarker to help deliver predictive precision medicine. Their AI-driven solutions...

Ntracts

Ntracts

Ntracts is the leading Contract Lifecycle Management solution for healthcare organizations across the country. Driven by the expertise of dedicated contract compliance professionals, and powered by...

Company Profiles

ApolloMD

ApolloMD

ER Express

CaduRx, Inc.

CaduRx, Inc.

CaduRx is an integrated suite of advanced medical data management tools that includes electronic medical records, a practice revenue cycle management system, a patient communications network and...

Cembex Care Solutions LLC

Cembex Care Solutions LLC

Founded in 1998, Cembex provides clinical software for ambulatory care practices to help manage patient care. Specializing in oncology, their flagship product, ChemoSAFE(TM), is leading the industry...

Claricode

Claricode

Claricode works exclusively on medical software development. Claricode provides medical software development to healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and medical software...

Concurro, Inc.

Concurro, Inc.

At Concurro we believe that information should empower your organization, not burden it. Our suite of web-based easy-to-use applications not only helps you run your business, it dramatically improves...

Definitive Homecare Solutions

Definitive Homecare Solutions

Definitive Homecare Solutions, Ltd. develops and licenses its business and patient management software solution, CPR+, to home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and HME/DME providers nationwide. Founded...

DentalBillingSoftware.com

DentalBillingSoftware.com

We specialize in helping single practice dentists and small group practices maximize their revenue, reduce claim rejections, increase cash flow, and reduce AR thru innovative dental billing and...

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems

Established in 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. is the leading global software engineering and IT consulting provider with delivery centers throughout Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Headquartered in the...

Extended Care Information Network

Extended Care Information Network

ECIN is a market-leading software company offering Internet-based solutions, services and consulting to improve the efficiency and operation of hospital Case Management departments. Founded by...

Gsecurity, Inc.

Gsecurity, Inc.

Gsecurity, Inc., is a cyber security and data privacy firm that caters to clients operating in the most demanding and sophisticated environments. Using a proven methodology, our professionals deliver...

Healthcare Support Technologies, Inc.

Healthcare Support Technologies, Inc.

DocOfficeRx.com provides CPT Codes, ICD-9 Codes, Coding/Billing Resources and complete practice management. Our unique E&M Coding Tools guide you through proper E&M Coding and reduce audit...

HealthSoft Enterprise Systems

HealthSoft Enterprise Systems

HealthSoft is dedicated to the design and development of innovative, cost-effective health care information systems for use by various managed health care organizations searching to improve...

IntelliSoft Group, Inc.

IntelliSoft Group, Inc.

Recognized as an industry leader since 1997, IntelliSoft Group, Inc. is a leading supplier of automated credentialing, provider management, and contract management solutions. IntelliSoft...

Lucina Health

Lucina Health

About Lucina Health Lucina Health is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the leading women’s maternity analytics platform to innovative health plans, Medicaid providers and...

Medical Billing Software - MPMsoft

Medical Billing Software - MPMsoft

MPMsoft is an advanced practice management and medical billing software that is used by thousands of healthcare practices nationwide to manage their Medicaid and Medicare claims, Blue Cross and...

Medical-Healthcare-Software.com

Medical-Healthcare-Software.com

This directory offers solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, including company overview for individual physicians, groups and hospitals. On this medical web directory, we rank the...

OOTify, Inc.

OOTify, Inc.

OOTify is a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles. Our social enhancement platform matches individuals seeking support using artificial intelligence for a range of personal or...

Pardus d.o.o.

Pardus d.o.o.

Pardus delivers mission-critical software, services and IT solutions to its clients within strategic time frames. We emphasize creating long-term value for our clients through superior software...

Rabbit Healthcare Systems

Rabbit Healthcare Systems

Rabbit Healthcare Systems (www.rabbitrecords.com) Rabbit Integrated Systems, EHR/PM/LIS, are designed for oncology groups and other complex practices with complex treatment billing and multiple...

RAM Technologies, Inc.

RAM Technologies, Inc.

RAM Technologies provides claims management processing systems and HIPAA compliant claims processing software to health plans and benefit administrators.  Products/applications include...

ReadyTestGo

ReadyTestGo

ReadyTestGo offers independent QA and testing services on a flexible onsite or offshore basis for testing OSS and BSS applications for telecom providers. RTG has expertise in various languages,...

Skyrr hf

Skyrr hf

New directions for a diverse, dynamic, and visionary company. The intellectual and experiential assets of Skýrr are a result of scaleable proven solutions used in a wide spectrum of...

Soft-Aid Incorporated

Soft-Aid Incorporated

Soft-Aid, Inc., headquartered in Miami, FL, has been developing medical management and claims processing systems for over ten years.  The company provides cost effective medical management and...

Visionary Medical Systems, Inc.

Visionary Medical Systems, Inc.

Since 1995, Visionary Medical Systems, Inc. has been providing affordable information technology solutions to maximize healthcare productivity and improve patient care while reducing provider costs.

Workplace INTEGRA

Workplace INTEGRA

Workplace INTEGRA, Inc. a Greensboro, NC based company providing hearing conservation and health data management products and services. Workplace INTEGRA features: Mobile Audiometric...

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