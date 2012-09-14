|
|Data Futures, Inc. Harlan, KY
Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data...
|LifeGift Technologies Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R.
LifeGift builds apps to positively impact people’s lives by conveying our attention, encouragements, and cautions virtually using...
|Lucina Health Louisville, KY
About Lucina Health
Lucina Health is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the leading women’s maternity analytics...
|OOTify, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
OOTify is a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles. Our social enhancement platform matches individuals seeking support...
|CaduRx, Inc. Centerville, UT
CaduRx is an integrated suite of advanced medical data management tools that includes electronic medical records, a practice revenue cycle...
|Cembex Care Solutions LLC Cincinnati, OH
Founded in 1998, Cembex provides clinical software for ambulatory care practices to help manage patient care. Specializing in oncology,...
|Claricode Needham Heights, MA
Claricode works exclusively on medical software development.
Claricode provides medical software development to healthcare providers, medical...
|Concurro, Inc. San Mateo, CA
At Concurro we believe that information should empower your organization, not burden it. Our suite of web-based easy-to-use applications...
|Definitive Homecare Solutions Westerville, OH
Definitive Homecare Solutions, Ltd. develops and licenses its business and patient management software solution, CPR+, to home infusion,...
|DentalBillingSoftware.com Port Charlotte, FL
We specialize in helping single practice dentists and small group practices maximize their revenue, reduce claim rejections, increase cash...
|EPAM Systems Lawrenceville, NJ
Established in 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. is the leading global software engineering and IT consulting provider with delivery centers throughout...
|Extended Care Information Network Chicago, IL
ECIN is a market-leading software company offering Internet-based solutions, services and consulting to improve the efficiency and operation...
|Gsecurity, Inc. Greenbelt, MD
Gsecurity, Inc., is a cyber security and data privacy firm that caters to clients operating in the most demanding and sophisticated environments.
|Healthcare Support Technologies, Inc. Rochester, PA
DocOfficeRx.com provides CPT Codes, ICD-9 Codes, Coding/Billing Resources and complete practice management. Our unique E&M Coding Tools...
|HealthSoft Enterprise Systems Scottsdale, AZ
HealthSoft is dedicated to the design and development of innovative, cost-effective health care information systems for use by various managed...
|IntelliSoft Group, Inc. Nashua, NH
Recognized as an industry leader since 1997, IntelliSoft Group, Inc. is a leading supplier of automated credentialing, provider management,...
|Medical Billing Software - MPMsoft Napa, CA
MPMsoft is an advanced practice management and medical billing software that is used by thousands of healthcare practices nationwide to...
|Medical-Healthcare-Software.com Sainte-Julie, Canada
This directory offers solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, including company overview for individual physicians, groups...
|Pardus d.o.o. Zagreb, Croatia
Pardus delivers mission-critical software, services and IT solutions to its clients within strategic time frames. We emphasize creating...
|Rabbit Healthcare Systems Austin, TX
Rabbit Healthcare Systems (www.rabbitrecords.com) Rabbit Integrated Systems, EHR/PM/LIS, are designed for oncology groups and other complex...
|RAM Technologies, Inc. Fort Washington, PA
RAM Technologies provides claims management processing systems and HIPAA compliant claims processing software to health plans and benefit...
|ReadyTestGo Chennai, India
ReadyTestGo offers independent QA and testing services on a flexible onsite or offshore basis for testing OSS and BSS applications for telecom...
|Skyrr hf Reykjavik, Iceland
New directions for a diverse, dynamic, and visionary company.
The intellectual and experiential assets of Skýrr are a result of...
|Soft-Aid Incorporated Miami, FL
Soft-Aid, Inc., headquartered in Miami, FL, has been developing medical management and claims processing systems for over ten years. ...
|Visionary Medical Systems, Inc. Tampa, fl
Since 1995, Visionary Medical Systems, Inc. has been providing affordable information technology solutions to maximize healthcare productivity...
|Workplace INTEGRA Greensboro, NC
Workplace INTEGRA, Inc. a Greensboro, NC based company providing hearing conservation and health data management products and services.
Workplace...
