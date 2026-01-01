Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data Futures owns and markets the CareScope and LunchBox software...
At HCIactive, our goal is to modernize insurance and health administration with a unified, AI-powered platform built for today's workforce. From enrollment to wellness, we simplify every step of the...
Founded in 1998, Cembex provides clinical software for ambulatory care practices to help manage patient care. Specializing in oncology, their flagship product, ChemoSAFE(TM), is leading the industry...
At Concurro we believe that information should empower your organization, not burden it. Our suite of web-based easy-to-use applications not only helps you run your business, it dramatically improves...
Definitive Homecare Solutions, Ltd. develops and licenses its business and patient management software solution, CPR+, to home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and HME/DME providers nationwide. Founded...
Gsecurity, Inc., is a cyber security and data privacy firm that caters to clients operating in the most demanding and sophisticated environments. Using a proven methodology, our professionals deliver...