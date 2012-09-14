Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software , from Lucina Health

Product

The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New insights...

LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert , from LifeGift Technologies

$4.99 - Product

LIFEGIFT® the world’s first emotion-based app designed to prevent car-crashes, related serious injuries, and fatalities, involving distracted drivers and pedestrians using their mobile phones. LifeGift...

Application Architecture , from Claricode

Service

Claricode helps their clients design applications with a flexible architecture that meets their healthcare software's current and future needs.

CareConnect , from Concurro, Inc.

$15.00 - Service

Concurro provides web-based, integrated community management systems for assisted living facilities -- technology for more efficiently marketing and managing operations, while improving resident care and...

Cembex ChemoSAFE™ , from Cembex Care Solutions LLC

Product

The ChemoSAFE™ database of formulary pharmaceuticals allows practice guidelines to be established which alerts users of potential dosing errors by setting minimum and maximum dosage thresholds. ChemoSAFE...

Cembex PipelineMD™ , from Cembex Care Solutions LLC

Product

From one centralized managed location, PipelineMD™ allows you to manage all off your business communications. From Human Resources and Employee Data to File Libraries, Policies and Company Events,...

Database design and creation , from Claricode

Service

Claricode designs databases for their client's projects based on its extensive medical software expertise.

Dental Software Programs , from DentalBillingSoftware.com

$499.00 - Product

DentiMax Single User Dental Software Program - for dental billing and front desk operations. Options include electronic claims submission and back office dental charting and dental imaging.

eQMS::DNA , from Pardus d.o.o.

Product

eQMS::DNA is a software for maintenance and efficient searching of database of human genotypes for forensic purposes. eQMS::DNA maintains data on individual donors with optional personal and demographic...

eQMS::LIMS , from Pardus d.o.o.

Product

eQMS::LIMS is a scaleable, feature-rich Laboratory Information Management Systems that streamlines process and data flow throughout an analytical or research organization and centralizes information into...

Graphic Design , from Claricode

Service

Claricode's graphic designers make sure that each client's medical software application looks and feels professional.

HEALTHsuite , from RAM Technologies, Inc.

Product

Comprehensive claims management processing system and healthcare administration application for health plans, benefit administrators and other organizations in the healthcare payer marketplace.

Project Management , from Claricode

Service

Claricode's project managers make sure that each project is on time, on budget and on target. They communicate with clients to keep them informed as to exactly what is going on with their project.

Requirements Analysis , from Claricode

Service

Claricode works with its customers to make sure they build the medical software that they want. This includes figuring out what the goals of the healthcare software are and generating a list of requirements.

Software Development , from Pardus d.o.o.

$0.00 - Service

Pardus provides development teams to work on client’s projects either autonomously or as part of an existing team. By using Pardus’ Retainer Service our clients can harness the power of our...

Software Development , from Claricode

Service

Claricode's software developers have experience working with medical software. They use this knowledge to build software that meets and exceeds their customers' needs.