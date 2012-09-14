PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Health Care Management Software

Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software, from Lucina Health

The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New insights...
LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert, from LifeGift Technologies
$4.99
LIFEGIFT® the world’s first emotion-based app designed to prevent car-crashes, related serious injuries, and fatalities, involving distracted drivers and pedestrians using their mobile phones. LifeGift...
Cembex ChemoSAFE™ Cembex ChemoSAFE™, from Cembex Care Solutions LLC

The ChemoSAFE™ database of formulary pharmaceuticals allows practice guidelines to be established which alerts users of potential dosing errors by setting minimum and maximum dosage thresholds. ChemoSAFE...
Cembex PipelineMD™ Cembex PipelineMD™, from Cembex Care Solutions LLC

From one centralized managed location, PipelineMD™ allows you to manage all off your business communications. From Human Resources and Employee Data to File Libraries, Policies and Company Events,...
Dental Software Programs Dental Software Programs, from DentalBillingSoftware.com
$499.00
DentiMax Single User Dental Software Program - for dental billing and front desk operations. Options include electronic claims submission and back office dental charting and dental imaging.
eQMS::DNA eQMS::DNA, from Pardus d.o.o.

eQMS::DNA is a software for maintenance and efficient searching of database of human genotypes for forensic purposes. eQMS::DNA maintains data on individual donors with optional personal and demographic...
eQMS::LIMS eQMS::LIMS, from Pardus d.o.o.

eQMS::LIMS is a scaleable, feature-rich Laboratory Information Management Systems that streamlines process and data flow throughout an analytical or research organization and centralizes information into...
HEALTHsuite HEALTHsuite, from RAM Technologies, Inc.

Comprehensive claims management processing system and healthcare administration application for health plans, benefit administrators and other organizations in the healthcare payer marketplace.
