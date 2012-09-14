|
|
|
|
Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software, from Lucina Health
The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New insights...
|
|
|
|
LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert, from LifeGift Technologies
$4.99
LIFEGIFT® the world’s first emotion-based app designed to prevent car-crashes, related serious injuries, and fatalities, involving distracted drivers and pedestrians using their mobile phones.
LifeGift...
|
|
|
|
Cembex ChemoSAFE™, from Cembex Care Solutions LLC
The ChemoSAFE™ database of formulary pharmaceuticals allows practice guidelines to be established which alerts users of potential dosing errors by setting minimum and maximum dosage thresholds. ChemoSAFE...
|
|
|
|
Cembex PipelineMD™, from Cembex Care Solutions LLC
From one centralized managed location, PipelineMD™ allows you to manage all off your business communications. From Human Resources and Employee Data to File Libraries, Policies and Company Events,...
|
|
|
|
Dental Software Programs, from DentalBillingSoftware.com
$499.00
DentiMax Single User Dental Software Program - for dental billing and front desk operations. Options include electronic claims submission and back office dental charting and dental imaging.
|
|
|
|
eQMS::DNA, from Pardus d.o.o.
eQMS::DNA is a software for maintenance and efficient searching of database of human genotypes for forensic purposes. eQMS::DNA maintains data on individual donors with optional personal and demographic...
|
|
|
|
eQMS::LIMS, from Pardus d.o.o.
eQMS::LIMS is a scaleable, feature-rich Laboratory Information Management Systems that streamlines process and data flow throughout an analytical or research organization and centralizes information into...
|
|
|
|
HEALTHsuite, from RAM Technologies, Inc.
Comprehensive claims management processing system and healthcare administration application for health plans, benefit administrators and other organizations in the healthcare payer marketplace.