PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Paint, Coating, & Adhesive Manufacturing
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   


 Industry Name (Hold the <CTRL> button to select more than one)

    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 3 of 3 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
AQUAPRIME High pH Primer AQUAPRIME High pH Primer, from Monopole, Inc
Product
AQUAPRIME is a white pigmented, high performance 100% acrylic, water based, multi-surface sandable primer. It is suitable for concrete, masonry, metal, galvanized, steel, plastic, wallboard, wood, plaster,...
Permashield Premium Graffiti Control Coating Permashield Premium Graffiti Control Coating, from Monopole, Inc
Product
PERMASHIELD PREMIUM is the most advanced environmentally friendly formulation for Permanent Graffiti Control, utilizing an easy to use Graffiti Removal System. PERMASHIELD PREMIUM is intended for use on...
Rust Grip Rust Grip, from G.E.M.S., Inc.
Product
RUST GRIP is a one part polyurethane coating that combines with atmospheric moisture to cure. Upon curing RUST GRIP provides a protective coating of superior adhesions, flexibility and abrasion/impact...
Products & Services 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help