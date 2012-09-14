Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Manufacturing
>
Chemical Manufacturing
> Paint, Coating, & Adhesive Manufacturing
Paint, Coating, & Adhesive Manufacturing
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Adhesive Manufacturing
Paint & Coating Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Paint, Coating, & Adhesive Manufacturing
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Pittsburgh, PA
Bayer MaterialScience LLC is one of the leading producers of polymers and high-performance plastics in North America and is part of the...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Flueron Inks P Ltd.
Navi Mumbai, India
Flueron Inks is one of the major supplier of offset inks, silk screen inks and metal decoration inks in the domestic market. We are one...
G.E.M.S., Inc.
Collins, GA
G.E.M.S., Inc. sells and applies ultimate superior industrial coatings, which includes products like Rust Grip, Super Therm, Moist Metal...
IMA S.r.L.
Mortara, Italy
IMA srl is a private company operating in two main business areas: the manufacuring and marketing of chemical products for synthetic leather...
Lianyungang Sodium Alginate Co., Ltd.
lianyungang, China
we are manufacture of sodium alginate in china.we can offer 4000mt per year.sodium alginate are wildly used in textile dyeing.if you are...
Master Bond Inc
Hackensack, NJ
Master Bond is a leading adhesive manufacturer offering high quality adhesives, sealants, coatings, and potting compounds. Master Bond’s...
MCU-Coatings
Haasdonk, Belgium
Steel, iron, stainless steel, concrete and aluminium are world wide protected from corrosion & rust by the international leading (mcu)...
Monopole, Inc
Los Angeles, CA
Monopole is proud of its 30 years of manufacturing success and impeccable service. Our factory is located in Los Angeles, which facilitates...
National Coatings Corporation
Camarillo, CA
National Coatings Corporation is a leading manufacturer of durable, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly weatherproofing in service...
Painter's Nation, LLC
Katy, TX
Painters Nation, LLC is an online store that provides paint and related products to retailers, contractors and end customers. Our goal is...
Parasol Inc.
Toronto, Canada
Distrbutor of specialty chemicals (dyes and paints to recolor vinyl, leather and plastics). Also distributor of specialty bodyfillers, paint...
Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd China
Anyang, China
Established in Dec 1999, Qichang chemical Co. Ltd is a professional factory specializing in the production of various pigment carbon blacks.
Sigma Chemicals
MP, India
We are the Importer & Exporter of various types of Plastic Raw material & other chemicals Like adhesive, Additives etc. in Central...
Versatile Building Products
Anaheim, CA
A leading manufacturer of Epoxy Garage Flooring, Industrial Coatings, Waterproof Deck Coatings, and Decorative Concrete Products and Sealers.
Companies 1 - 14 of 14
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help