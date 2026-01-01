Bayer MaterialScience LLC is one of the leading producers of polymers and high-performance plastics in North America and is part of the global Bayer MaterialScience business with approximately 14,300...
Monopole is proud of its 30 years of manufacturing success and impeccable service. Our factory is located in Los Angeles, which facilitates the needs of our customers in the western U.S. Through our...
Established in Dec 1999, Qichang chemical Co. Ltd is a professional factory specializing in the production of various pigment carbon blacks. The company makes use of advanced technology and produces...