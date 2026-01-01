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Paint, Coating, & Adhesive Manufacturing

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC is one of the leading producers of polymers and high-performance plastics in North America and is part of the global Bayer MaterialScience business with approximately 14,300...

Flamemaster Corporation

Flamemaster Corporation

Flamemaster Corporation is a manufacturer of sealing compounds and epoxies for the aerospace and defense industries.

Gantrade Corporation

Gantrade Corporation

Intelligent. Experienced. Responsive. World Class Meet Gantrade, a Premier Marketer of Monomers, Intermediates and Polymers Worldwide. Since 1975, Gantrade has been a leader in the global supply...

Company Profiles

Flueron Inks P Ltd.

Flueron Inks P Ltd.

Flueron Inks is one of the major supplier of offset inks, silk screen inks and metal decoration inks in the domestic market. We are one of the few suppliers for your need of security inks. Please...

G.E.M.S., Inc.

G.E.M.S., Inc.

G.E.M.S., Inc. sells and applies ultimate superior industrial coatings, which includes products like Rust Grip, Super Therm, Moist Metal Grip, Hot Surface, and many others. RUST GRIP is a one...

IMA S.r.L.

IMA S.r.L.

IMA srl is a private company operating in two main business areas: the manufacuring and marketing of chemical products for synthetic leather production. The ever increasing demands of a growing...

Lianyungang Sodium Alginate Co., Ltd.

Lianyungang Sodium Alginate Co., Ltd.

we are manufacture of sodium alginate in china.we can offer 4000mt per year.sodium alginate are wildly used in textile dyeing.if you are interested in it,please contact :karl-2000@hotmail.com for...

Master Bond Inc

Master Bond Inc

Master Bond is a leading adhesive manufacturer offering high quality adhesives, sealants, coatings, and potting compounds. Master Bond’s product line consists of epoxy adhesives, polyurethane,...

MCU-Coatings

MCU-Coatings

Steel, iron, stainless steel, concrete and aluminium are world wide protected from corrosion & rust by the international leading (mcu) moisture cure urethane paint* and coating technology of...

Monopole, Inc

Monopole, Inc

Monopole is proud of its 30 years of manufacturing success and impeccable service. Our factory is located in Los Angeles, which facilitates the needs of our customers in the western U.S. Through our...

National Coatings Corporation

National Coatings Corporation

National Coatings Corporation is a leading manufacturer of durable, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly weatherproofing in service on hundreds of millions of square feet of commercial and...

Painter's Nation, LLC

Painter's Nation, LLC

Painters Nation, LLC is an online store that provides paint and related products to retailers, contractors and end customers. Our goal is to provide great products at a great price through online...

Parasol Inc.

Parasol Inc.

Distrbutor of specialty chemicals (dyes and paints to recolor vinyl, leather and plastics). Also distributor of specialty bodyfillers, paint additives, paint guns, compressors as well as cleaning...

Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd China

Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd China

Established in Dec 1999, Qichang chemical Co. Ltd is a professional factory specializing in the production of various pigment carbon blacks. The company makes use of advanced technology and produces...

Sigma Chemicals

Sigma Chemicals

We are the Importer & Exporter of various types of Plastic Raw material & other chemicals Like adhesive, Additives etc. in Central India.

Versatile Building Products

Versatile Building Products

A leading manufacturer of Epoxy Garage Flooring, Industrial Coatings, Waterproof Deck Coatings, and Decorative Concrete Products and Sealers.

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