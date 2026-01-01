Products & Services AQUAPRIME High pH Primer Monopole, Inc Product AQUAPRIME is a white pigmented, high performance 100% acrylic, water based, multi-surface sandable primer. It is suitable for concrete, masonry, metal, galvanized, steel, plastic, wallboard, wood,... Permashield Premium Graffiti Control Coating Monopole, Inc Product PERMASHIELD PREMIUM is the most advanced environmentally friendly formulation for Permanent Graffiti Control, utilizing an easy to use Graffiti Removal System. PERMASHIELD PREMIUM is intended for use... Rust Grip G.E.M.S., Inc. Product RUST GRIP is a one part polyurethane coating that combines with atmospheric moisture to cure. Upon curing RUST GRIP provides a protective coating of superior adhesions, flexibility and...